I've been reflecting on how the pandemic sweeping the world is going to change the way we work moving forward. Remote work is now the norm for millions of workers, where possible, for the foreseeable future due to social distancing. But how will things look like a year or two from now? If, hypothetically, things return to normal or some semblance of it, now would be a good time to invest in an office stock like Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP).

Just a brief background on the company. Hudson is a large REIT, with a market capitalization of $3.8 billion, primarily focused on the West Coast. In particular, the company has assets in the key cities of LA (28% ABR), San Francisco (18% ABR), Silicon Valley (47% ABR), Seattle (6% ABR), and Vancouver (1% ABR). As of Dec. 2019, the company roughly had 95% of all its properties leased out and occupied.

Investor Presentation

West Coast And Technology Firms Not As Hard Hit

While the US is one of the hardest-hit countries with regard to COVID-19 cases, it is important to note that the impact has varied from state to state. Looking at the US map on COVID cases, it appears that (at least for the time being) the West Coast is doing a better job of controlling the outbreak. There are various theories on why this might be the case.

The bottom line is that the states and cities where Hudson is located could see their economy re-open soon. The only exception is Seattle but that constitutes a smaller portion of the company's available lease space (only 6% ABR). Furthermore, Hudson customers are also predominantly in the technology industry which has been coping well during this crisis and could be among the first to re-open for business.

Investor Presentation

Remote work is here to stay but offices won't go away

A bear case can be made against Hudson and office REITs, in general, because of a possible future lower demand for office space and other real estates. It is beginning to seem the most likely scenario in the post-COVID world is where the economy restarts but social distancing guidelines remain in place. What this means is that a large portion of the workforce may still be given the option to work from home. This is especially true for Hudson whose main tenants are technology firms as these firms tend to be more open to remote working. However, having remote working options available doesn't necessarily mean that physical company offices will be closed forever. There are still distinct advantages of having face-to-face meetings and team members being physically present to collaborate.

Therefore, what I believe is a possible outcome is that offices will just have more space, more privacy and fewer people allowed in at a given time, as social distancing guidelines limit the number of people within a space. This would actually lead to an increase in demand for office space as it is no longer acceptable for managers to cram workers in small cramped up desks. I believe that the reduced demand for office space by having remote workers will be offset by the increased space requirements of social distancing. Therefore, there is a possibility that post-COVID-19 office space demand would be approximately the same as it was pre-COVID-19.

I acknowledge though that there are a couple of risks to this thesis with regard to Hudson. The first one is that there could be a second wave of the pandemic that could hit the West Coast. A second wave could lead to a more prolonged and restrictive shut down on the West Coast. The other risk is that Hudson tenants could go bankrupt. One of Hudson's clients WeWork has already begun asking for some form of rent forgiveness. However, Hudson only has limited exposure to WeWork at 1.8% of the total rent. Furthermore, WeWork already had well documented financial issues even prior to the pandemic and you can make the argument that the company is not really a tech firm. Looking over the list of Hudson's top fifteen tenants, I am fairly confident that most of these firms would survive this crisis.

Investor presentation

Valuation

In terms of valuation, given the quarantine, the first thing I would check is if the company has sufficient liquidity and isn't over-levered. For REITs, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the total liabilities/total assets, fixed charge coverage ratios, and the dividend payout/funds from operations.

The total liabilities/total assets percentage is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. Hudson has total liabilities/total assets of 35% indicating low levels of debt. The fixed charge coverage ratio is an indicator of a firm's ability to pay interest from its operating performance and is defined as net operating income divided by interest expense, preferred dividends, and distributions. Based on the company's presentation, as of 2019, Hudson had an interest coverage ratio of 3.5x.

Since REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable net income to shareholders through dividends payments, the funds from operations payout ratio ("Dividends/FFO") is calculated in order to check if the REIT can meet this obligation moving forward. Based on the company's financials, in 2019, Hudson had an FFO per share of $2.03 and a dividend of $1.00 per share, implying a payout of the ratio of 49% which is pretty good.

The company has good leverage and coverage ratios implying the safety of its yield which is sitting at about 4.3%. In terms of price target, Hudson tends to trade at a yield of about 2.8%. Assuming a reversion to this historical yield at the current dividend per share of $1.00, this gives a price target of the stock of about $36 implying a close to 56% upside from its current price of 23. I believe that Hudson Pacific Properties is a good investment.

Investor Presentation

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Yield | HPP