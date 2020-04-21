Toilet Paper And Crude Oil - Get Those Salt Caves Ready

Commodity traders employ two terms to describe the state of the forward curve, which is the difference between prices for future delivery dates. Backwardation is a condition where deferred prices are lower than nearby values. A backwardated market is a sign that nearby demand is higher than the current level of supplies.

Contango occurs when deferred prices trade at a premium to nearby prices, which indicates that supplies outstrip demand. The decline in demand on the back of the global pandemic caused the global economy to grind to a sudden halt. In early March, OPEC and Russia decided to abandon production quotas and flood the world with crude oil, which started a snowball of selling that took the price of the energy commodity to $20 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. In a move to stabilize the price of petroleum, OPEC members, Russia, and other producing nations agreed to the most significant output reduction in history. Still, it has not been enough to stop the price carnage in the oil market. A few days after the production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day, the price of the expiring May NYMEX futures contract fell below the 1986 low at $9.75 per barrel, the lowest price since futures began trading on the exchange. At the close of business on April 20, nearby May futures were trading at negative $35.20 per barrel, yes, that is correct,

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) provide market participants with double leverage on the NYMEX price of nearby crude oil futures.

Toilet paper is more valuable than crude oil these days

I ventured out to my local Albertsons supermarket this past weekend. After waiting for thirty minutes in a queue that separated shoppers by six feet to comply with social distancing guidelines, I made a beeline for the paper goods aisle to find empty shelves where the toilet paper typically resides. Someone told me that the last four-pack just went out the door. The store was charging an incredible $10 for the four rolls. The global pandemic has created a shortage of paper goods, and a glut of crude oil. On Monday, April 20, the price of nearby NYMEX May crude oil futures fell below the 1986 low, and more than $50 below the price that Albertsons was charging for those four rolls.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil shows that the price declined to an absurd level of over -$40 per barrel April 20, as price carnage in crude oil took on a new and unprecedented meaning. The CME had said that nothing prevents the May contract from moving into negative territory, and it did just that. The price move in crude oil points to a broken market.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the weekly chart were in deeply oversold territory at the end of last week. The total number of open long and short positions in the crude oil futures market increased from 2.132 million contracts in mid-March to 2.391 million on April 16, a rise of 259,000 contracts, or 12.1%. Rising open interest and falling price tend to be a technical validation of a bearish price trend in a futures market. Weekly historical volatility at almost 180% reflects the wide trading ranges in the oil market. Over the past six trading sessions, the energy commodity traded in a range from -$40.32 to $24.74 per barrel on the nearby May NYMEX futures contract or $65.06 per barrel.

If there were a futures contract for the price of toilet paper, the price would be skyrocketing. Four rolls for ten bucks, give me a break, that is as crazy as crude oil below $8 per barrel. However, the short supply of TP would likely lead to backwardation in the futures markets where prices for futures delivery are lower than for nearby delivery. In the oil market, there was a steep contango at the start of this week as the flood of oil makes nearby prices considerably lower than deferred prices.

Source: CQG

The chart of NYMEX crude oil for delivery in June 2021 minus June 2020 shows that the deferred contract was trading at a $14.64 per barrel level as of April 20. The premium of over 71% for one year into the future compares to a backwardation of $6.03 per barrel in early January for the same spread. The June 2021 versus June 2020 spread moved an incredible $20.67.

Memories of the 1980s and French salt domes

Last week, my mentor at Philipp Brothers reminded me that in the 1980s, when the price of nearby crude oil futures on NYMEX was around the low at below $10 per barrel, the company was scrambling to lease salt domes in France to store crude oil. Sid Gold does a lot of fishing these days, but he has a memory like few others and always keeps his fingers on the pulse of markets. Sid recently opined that when commodities fall below the cost of production, the most attractive opportunities occur. Sid is dead right, but patience is critical.

Storage facilities are at capacity around the globe, causing storage and freight rates to rise during the deflationary spiral in the crude oil market. However, traders with access to capital and an understanding of the physical market will find new places to tuck away the energy commodity for the future. When it comes to the synthetic spreads, the price action on April 20 stands as an example of how dangerous they can become.

Inventories continue to grow

Each week, stocks in crude oil continue to grow. Last week I posted a piece on crude oil that stated the obvious that “Crude Oil Is All About Demand.” The levels rose over the past week, with the amount of oil and oil products increasing across the board as of April 10.

Source: EIA

The EIA reported an increase of 19.2 million barrels in US inventories as of April 10 as the total rise since early October now stands at 81 million barrels. Product stocks rose by over 11 million barrels last week and have grown by over 30 million barrels since October. Output only fell by 100,000 barrels from the previous week to 12.3 million barrels per day.

Source: EIA

While the inventory increases from the API were lower than the EIA data, they were still significant with an increase of 13.143 million barrels of crude oil as of April 10 and just under 8 million barrels of products in storage for the week.

The rig count is dropping like a stone

The crude oil continues to flow into storage, but the latest data from Baker Hughes should lead to a slowdown in the production over the coming weeks. As of Friday, April 17, the total number of oil rigs in operation stood at 438, 66 lower than the previous week, and 387 below last year’s level at this time of the year.

Crude oil was the ultimate falling knife last week, but as Sid reminded me, the most significant opportunities in commodities markets occur when the market’s sentiment becomes most bearish and when the cost of production is significantly above the market price.

UCO with a tight stop- Only short-term trades make sense

For those looking to trade crude oil on a short-term basis, the most direct route is the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The high level of volatility in the crude oil market makes put and call option premiums prohibitive in the current environment. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) provide an alternative for those who wish to participate in the crude oil market without venturing into the futures arena.

The fund summary and top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $397.84 million, trades an average of over 39.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The fund summary and top holdings of SCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has net assets of $100.09 million, trades an average of over 3.5 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio. Both products hold futures contracts and swaps to create double leverage. While Yahoo Finance states they hold the May futures contract, the price action implies that they rolled to June, which likely saved the SCO and UCO products from disaster. Since SCO and UCO are complimentary, while the decline in price below zero would have been beneficial for SCO, UCO without the ability to trade in negative territory would have cause a structural implosion. The price of June crude oil futures fell from $33.15 on April 9 to $20.19 per barrel on April 20 or 39.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SCO rose from $18.77 to $40.10 per share or over 110%. The double leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. Both UCO and SCO are only appropriate for short to medium-term risk positions in the crude oil market. The move in the crude oil market on April 20 could have a significant impact on the way administrators hedge the leveraged instruments like UCO and SCO over the coming days and weeks.

Today, toilet paper is more valuable than crude oil, but that will change over the coming months. Markets are incredibly efficient, and production follows prices. The shortage of toilet paper will lead to a glut, and the excess in crude oil could lead to a deficit as production evaporates over the coming weeks and months, and inventories eventually begin to decline. Those selling the deferred contracts because of the action in the May futures on NYMEX on April 20 could find themselves scrambling for an exit if production ceases and inventories begin to decline. There is nowhere to store crude oil these days. The price action on April 20 was unprecedented. It could also lead to an incredible opportunity when demand appears. Oil continues to be the energy commodity that powers the world. Be careful out there. April 20 taught us that anything is possible, but experienced commodity traders already knew that. When it comes to expecting the unexpected, commodities have been ground zero for surprises throughout history. The toilet paper versus May crude oil spread provides a worthwhile lesson.

Thanks for the reminder, Sid!

