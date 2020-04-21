Chewy: The Danger Of Autoship Optimism

Investment Summary

With COVID-19 retail disruptions providing a major tailwind to the top line, and despite its strong positioning in recessionary environments, Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) appears heavily overvalued when you take into account its non-organic sales figures and questionable customer quality. As we will likely begin to see non-essential businesses reopening around May-June, Chewy's Q2 earnings results are likely to drop below expectations as the unsticky nature of Chewy's recent autoship customers is revealed, presenting a strong short opportunity.

What Makes Chewy Different To The Other Coronavirus Stocks?

Taking a look at the firms that have been in a unique position to benefit from the coronavirus such as Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) (down 5% since March peak) with the shift to online conferencing/education, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) (down 30% since March peak) with the increase in demand for delivered groceries, and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) (down 5% since March peak) with the rise of “at-home workouts”, they have all seen a spike in their stock price, followed by a sudden drop as investors consider that the increased demand might only temporary. Chewy, on the other hand, has seen its stock price increase consistently since early March (up 80% over the last month), largely due to the appearance that investors are convinced that their sudden rise in sales is in fact organic growth, as the same percentage of customers are opting into the “autoship” program, as before the coronavirus. While autoship programs can definitely be indicative of organic growth, due to the way Chewy does revenue recognition, they are not reflective of customer retention.

Company Overview

Chewy is the industry leader, and fastest-growing firm in the online pet supplies space, reporting $1.35 billion in sales for Q4 2019 (34.7% growth YOY) and is poised for extremely strong Q1 2020 results (estimated at 1.5-1.52 billion) as coronavirus shifts the traditionally in-store pet supply sales to online platforms which previously made up just 15-20% of pet supply sales in the US.

Data by YCharts

With in-store pet supplies becoming increasingly limited in stores around the US, Chewy has the supply chain capabilities to meet these demands and fill the increasing customer orders, where other major e-commerce retailers like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) have been limited in their ability to follow suit since they are focusing their efforts on shipping out essential goods in a timely manner. With this recent opportunity to acquire new customers, and overall strong performance in consumer staples categories like pet products in recessionary conditions, Chewy might seem perfectly protection for both the ‘stay-at-home effect’ of the coronavirus and a potential long-term economic downturn.

Trading at $44 a share, Chewy has become highly speculative not just from the standpoint of the overhype of its recent surge in demand, but also in its long path to profitability. Chewy's Q4 net loss of $60.9 million was driven largely by its very low gross margin of 24.1%, which presents a challenge that not even a boost in demand will fix. Chewy is able to differentiate its platform by providing an unrivaled customer service experience and a discounted autoshipping service, but this comes at the expense of consistent unprofitability. The majority of its sales come from consumables, which have particularly low margins, and Chewy's path to profitability revolves around expanding their non-consumable (e.g. pet toys), its private pet food label, and pet pharmaceutical revenue streams. However, these avenues currently make up a small percentage of total revenue, are far from being implemented on a large scale. Furthermore, with autoship discounting currently serving as a strong appeal to its platform (Chewy offers up to 10% off compared to just 5% for Amazon), Chewy has no chance to compete long-term against the balance sheet of Amazon as it expands into every line of retail business. While Chewy can afford short-term losses and low margins to attract customers to its autoship subscription service, Amazon would be able to absorb years of losses to crush Chewy in all of its revenue streams and further challenge Chewy's path to profitability.

Breakdown Of Sales

Consumables (e.g. pet food, treats) make up 70% of Chewy’s sales, and the bulk of their recent surge in revenue is a result of owners stocking up on food for their pets and on the most recent earnings call CFO Mario Marte stated that Chewy is seeing a "greater percentage of the sales being on the consumable side". In an organic growth environment, we would see equal or similar growth rates for non-consumables (e.g. pet toys), and this suggests that these are not necessarily loyal consumers who have switched all their pet buying needs over to Chewy but are using the service while alternatives are unavailable. It is also important to note that pet food consumables offer lower margins compared to other goods and services sold in pet stores, so this increase in demand will not translate to higher net earnings in the same way that it has in the past for Chewy. On paper, this demand surge seems like the perfect opportunity for Chewy to capitalize on but it is not clear that this wave of demand for consumables will provide any significant increase to profit.

Recent Revenue Growth

Traditionally, consumers receive pet supplies from 3 sources: grocery stores, pet supply stores, or online platforms such as Amazon. With grocery stores consistently running on low stock, pet stores being closed due to being non-essential services, and online platforms like Amazon have massively extended delivery times on non-essential products, including pet supplies. As a result, Chewy has been in an extremely unique position as an online pet supply retailer to attract customers from 3 different areas which will definitely spike their sales in Q1 2020. While it is feasible to believe that consumers who traditionally shopped on Amazon for their pet supplies may continue to use Chewy (since Chewy offers greater discounts on select autoship orders), it is difficult to say whether the consumers who were usually shopping at in-store locations will continue to use Chewy. While the 30% first-time order discount is very attractive to customers across the board, once coronavirus subsides and the discount has been expended, the consumers who value price over the convenience and service offered by Chewy will switch back over to brick and mortar stores likes Sam’s Club, BJ’s and Walmart which offer a wide selection of pet supplies at a permanently discounted prices which cannot be matched by online retailers beyond their first order discounts.

Customer Quality

In the most recent earnings call, CEO Sumit Singh stated that customers are “More or less” signing up for autoship at the same percentage as prior to the pandemic. In my opinion, this is the single most important factor when looking at recent sales since autoship customers are more sticky than one-time purchasers, and as a result, are significantly more profitable. Autoship customers are significantly more advantageous to Chewy since they not only drive increased basket size and higher repeat purchase activity but also provide stable and predictable income, allowing for smooth inventory management.

In observing that autoship numbers are running at largely the same percentage is extremely reassuring to Shorts who think the recent surge in demand will fade away similar to that of Zoom and Peloton, but taking a closer look at the footnotes in their most recent financial statements, investors might not understand the whole picture based on how the autoship customers are calculated.

Firstly, Chewy offers a significant discount (typically 30%) off of your first autoship order which heavily incentivizes consumers to opt into the program even if they are making a one-time purchase. Importantly, there are no costs to signing up for the program and Chewy has a non-obligation policy, meaning that you can cancel your autoshipping at any time with no penalty. Furthermore, once a customer opts into just 1 autoshipping order, they are classified as an autoship customer for the following 364 days, and all subsequent purchases made will be recognized as autoship revenue, whether or not the customer made the purchase through the autoship program. Here is an excerpt from Chewy's most recent 10k filing detailing how they define an autoshipping customer:

We define Autoship customers as customers in a given fiscal quarter for whom an order has shipped through our Autoship subscription program during the preceding 364-day period. We define Autoship as our subscription program, which provides automatic ordering, payment, and delivery of products to our customers. We view our Autoship subscription program as a key driver of recurring net sales and customer retention. For a given fiscal quarter, Autoship customer sales consist of sales and shipping revenues from all Autoship subscription program purchases and purchases outside of the Autoship subscription program by Autoship customers, excluding taxes collected from customers, excluding any refund allowance, and net of any promotional offers (such as percentage discounts off current purchases and other similar offers), for that quarter.

This means that if a customer back in June of 2019 made an autoship order of $20 to try out the platform and receive a 1-time first autoship order discount, and then made another bulk $200 non-autoship order last week because their local pet supply store was closed, Chewy would classify this as $220 of autoshipping revenue. Autoshipping is a key metric of customer retention, but the way Chewy does its accounting makes it very difficult to know whether its customers are truly loyal or are just looking to take advantage of discounts.

Risks

As we have seen in the past couple of weeks, news around COVID-19 seems to be evolving by the day and despite President Trump's push to reopen businesses, it is too early to say whether we will see stores open in Q2 2020. Furthermore, even if stores were to reopen, there would likely be a delay before we see the same level of customer activity as prior to the pandemic, since consumers may still be reluctant to go out in public in the months after lockdown restrictions are eased. This continued disruption in typical customer behavior would translate into an extension for the increased revenue that Chewy is receiving from customers who traditionally shop on other platforms. Nevertheless, even though Chewy might not see a sudden drop in demand, over time a gradual revenue correction is likely, as consumers slowly ease back into in-store shopping.

In regards to customer behavior, it is possible that some percentage of consumers will permanently switch over to Chewy since their platform is unique in its customer experience, offering 24/7 support to any questions a customer may have. This extends to not just questions and support about Chewy's products and policies, but general animal care questions free of charge. This is something neither Amazon, nor most large in-store retailers like Walmart offer, and will definitely appeal to a select group of 'pet-lovers' who may choose to stick with Chewy. However, while some will undoubtedly value the attention Chewy provides to its consumers, this is more of a niche group and the majority of consumers value price over all else.

Concluding View on Chewy

With a projected 35-37% net sales acceleration projected in Q1 2020 alone, Chewy is undoubtedly poised to report strong financials, but under the conditions that they are acquiring new customers, it is easy for investors to be overly optimistic. Chewy boasts of its superior customer satisfaction ratings as a result of the personalization features of its platform and uses this as grounds to justify how it has been able to convert so many of its new customers into loyal autoshippers. However, it is important to be wary of reported autoship numbers given the very loose specifications on who can be considered an autoship customer and wait to value the true scale of how many customers stick to the platform until after the effects of coronavirus subside.

One comparison to make when looking at whether Chewy's recent valuation surge can be justified is to look at Petmed Express, Inc (PETS), which is an online retailer of pet medication and other supplies.

Data by YCharts

While also having the opportunity to benefit from an online platform, and despite selling higher-margin items like pet medication and toys, PetMed has only seen around a 25% stock price increase since January. Since PetMed's revenue consists largely of medication that is prescribed on a regular monthly basis, it hasn't seen the same levels of sudden demand coming from customers looking to bulk buy food consumables as with Chewy. Also, PetMed does not offer any kind of 'first order discount', so its current levels of demand closer reflect organic growth. While both Chewy and PetMed will see strong 2020 Q1/Q2 revenue growth from the coronavirus tailwind, PetMed is a more accurate representation of sustainable growth since it hasn't seen the same overhype from the temporary demand spike that Chewy has, and will, therefore, avoid over expectations in earnings when coronavirus subsides.

To assist in deriving a price target for Chewy, I'm considering PetMed's 25% stock price increase since January. CHWY would only be trading at $36 a share ($29 January price * 1.25) had it followed suit. Based on the other factors that I have outlined in this article (e.g. autoshipping numbers, profitability problems, etc.), I believe that the price target of the stock should be closer to $30 a share as sentiment turns more negative when Chewy's problems are more widely known and understood by investors. Looking at these various factors, Chewy's stock price growth should not outmatch PetMed's, given the fact that Chewy faces an uncertain path to profitability, has overly strong investor confidence based on autoshipping numbers that do not provide the full picture to investors, and has seen no significant improvement to its fundamentals over the last couple of months.

Making up just 10-20% of total sales, online platforms have strong potential to grow in the pet supplies space, and Chewy is in a prime position to take advantage of the growing shift to e-commerce in the long term, but its current stock price does not reflect the extent to which it has reliably grown its loyal customer base, but instead reflects a short-term bump from customers taking advantage of autoshipping discounts and is likely to fall drastically as stores reopen and Amazon delivery times go back to normal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.