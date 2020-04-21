Aerojet Rocketdyne Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

But the market is jittery right now and if it turns down, it could take Aerojet stock with it regardless of anything good going on at the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is due to report its Q1 numbers by end May, likely mid May (the company doesn't specify dates ahead of time).

Background

Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), a leading merchant provider of rocket motors and other spacecraft and missile propulsion systems, chalked up 2019 revenue and operating income of $2bn and $238m respectively. The company has a market cap of $3.3bn and an enterprise value of $3.1bn at the time of writing. We've covered the stock extensively on Seeking Alpha - you can see our prior notes here.

The stock has followed a general up-trend since the current CEO Eileen Drake took the reins in 2015. If you had bought when she joined and then sat back, you would have doubled your money and trounced the S&P500 along the way.

So far so good.

If you had bought and held, and then with the loose change in your other pocket, traded in and out of the stock on its frequent volatility, you could have made even better returns. AJRD is an unusual stock insofar as the business is relatively predictable in normal, non-pandemic times, yet the stock is jittery.

One Number To Watch

In normal times there is one number to watch at AJRD before all others - backlog. Defense sector companies like AJRD have long sales cycles and longer delivery cycles. Revenue and earnings recognition move slowly - sometimes ahead of plan, sometimes behind plan, mainly due to the tempo at which the company and its customers agree on stages of completion of the large projects such companies deliver. Projects might include "modify ion propulsion system X for NASA mission Y, test the system, integrate it into a third party spacecraft, then deliver it to NASA for launch by another third party". Along the way you can see the scope for delays and snaggles with delivery milestones. So revenue and earnings can fall into this quarter or that - it's not like say a consumer subscription business where the underlying revenue for the next 3-4 quarters can be known with reasonable certainty and just the new sales have to be estimated.

Backlog in a defense business is a little like deferred revenue in a subscription business. Backlog means "the value of projects that I am working on but have yet to deliver". You typically see backlog split into "funded" and "unfunded" which refers to the federal budget status assigned to that project at that wing of the US government. Funded is obviously better. In recent times, unfunded backlog has generally become funded across the sector, but there is probably a little more uncertainty there now that the federal government has so many more claims on its funds.

You'll see companies like AJRD refer to elements of backlog as "revenue expected to be recognized in the next twelve months" which gives you a base estimate of their revenues to aim off.

So, in their quarterly reports you can quickly take a health check of AJRD's direction. The company doesn't provide guidance but if its backlog is moving up and the estimated amount of backlog they expect to recognize in the coming twelve months is up, that's good. The business is run by a cost-conscious, cash-efficient management team so you can usually expect a consistent operating margin achieved on that backlog.

The market on the other hand tends to focus on EPS. That makes not so much sense medium term with AJRD. If it misses this quarter it will likely beat the next, or the one after that. And the reverse is true. And this in our view is what leads to the volatility of the stock. The company provides no guidance, the market is trying to guess EPS which is tough in the absence of guidance, the company hits or misses an estimate generated entirely outside its own purview, and the stock reacts accordingly. Meanwhile, if backlog is moving up, revenue is moving up, and earnings will likely move up too.

Q1 Earnings Preview

The company went into Q1 with strong backlog growth.

So we would in normal times expect solid execution against that background, and a good quarter.

The stock is way off its highs, reached during a period of raised tension between the US and Iran earlier this year.

So - business likely moving up, stock showing weakness, normally a great place to take a position ahead of earnings.

This time it's different.

We think AJRD will put in as good a quarter as anyone. Their customers have better balance sheets than most, because they are pretty much all reliant on the best creditor in town, the US Government. So we don't see AJRD having to say, as Cisco (CSCO) did recently, that they will offer 5% upfront / 95% deferred payment. We expect some wobbles in defense and space spending from the generally huge uptick in federal spending - but it's unlikely that many of the programs therein are cancelled. So the end market should hold up for now.

But stocks are fragile right now we think. Even though we are bullish for stocks in 2020, we think the recovery has gotten ahead of itself, and as many states contemplate re-opening for business, before a vaccine or proven antivirals are available, we don't know whether a new shutdown or some other major negative development will take place. If it does, there is risk to a market that is now just 13% down for the year in the case of the S&P. And that market downside risk could weigh hard on volatile stocks like AJRD regardless of the individual company's situation.

So for now we are at Neutral pending the market finding a direction.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 21 April 2020

