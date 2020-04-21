Negative Oil: Let's Double The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

When times are good, oil is referred to as black gold. Right now, many energy companies would likely refer to it as black poison. The coronavirus has sapped demand and the recent production cut agreement failed to support prices. With the May WTI contract plunging considerably into negative territory on Monday, perhaps it's time for the US to again consider increasing the size of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR").

It's amazing to see WTI fall as much as it has in just over four months, as it started the year above $60 a barrel. Part of the problem in the past couple of trading days is that the US Oil ETF (USO) has had to dramatically change its holdings structure. The fund, which previously held 100% front month contracts, is now going to have 20% held in second month. That has resulted in a major gap between the front and second month contracts in recent days as seen in the graphic below:

The idea I'm discussing today is not an outrageous one, as it has been proposed before by President Bush in 2007 that the SPR size should be doubled. Unfortunately, politics plays a major role in this, and the idea was eventually scrapped. President Trump recently wanted to fill the SPR to the maximum during the coronavirus crisis in March, but funding was eventually cut off. With the biggest issue right now being a lack of demand for oil, this backtracking has helped pressure prices.

President Trump has been talking in recent days about saving "hundreds of thousands" of oil industry jobs thanks to the agreement he made with OPEC+ on production cuts. It remains to be seen though if that's the case, given how much oil prices have plunged since. If the SPR size were to be doubled, a rebound in oil prices would certainly bring back a number of oil jobs, plus add a number of temporary positions required to build up the infrastructure to store all of this oil.

The other side of this is what it would do for the United States in the future. Should the SPR size be doubled, it would give the country more leverage in the future over oil prices. Having a strategic stockpile of 700 million barrels is one thing, but imagine if the number was 1.4 billion barrels. This also would mean the US would be more able to cope with a potential supply shock, perhaps from a major hurricane or other natural disaster.

Oil prices plunged on Monday to the point where the front month went negative, thanks to the coronavirus and lack of optimism on production cuts. Perhaps it's time to again think about increasing the size of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Doing so would help to fill some of the demand problem currently, supporting prices and hopefully saving a good amount of jobs. In the long run, increasing the size of the SPR would give the US more leverage over oil prices and provide more safety from supply shocks.

