Roku: Upside Priced In

ROKU is a unique growth story, one that will take time to play out, and needs to see profitability down the road. That being said, I like the fundamentals here.

Gross margins are continuing to trend negatively at ROKU, while operating expenses scale up. That being said, the value proposition for ROKU services will translate to growth, and eventually operating leverage.

Growth is likely to remain in the 30s for the next few years as ROKU's foothold in the OTT market continues to improve. That being said, profitability is worrisome.

ROKU shares are rallying, but remain ~28% off their highs. The company is expected to see an acceleration in revenue growth from 2020 to 2021 from 31% to 35%.

Roku's Transitional Story

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is one of my more recent purchases. I got in Roku after they pre-announced, and bought in at ~$105. At the time, I had no intention on initiating a full position. That being said, I like the Roku story at this price, and I like the valuation going forward.

People, myself included, have misunderstood the Roku story for a while. Roku is not a hardware company. Roku brings in the user with a small and simple Roku box that allows for the streaming of different content on the platform. Once you are on the platform, you are locked into the ecosystem and this is where Roku begins to make money on off of advertising. At the time of the IPO, Roku's advertising business was a much smaller factor in the expansion of the overall business. At the time, hardware sales were the lead generator of business for Roku. This was management's way of bringing consumers into the Roku ecosystem. Once customers began consuming the content Roku aggregates, they became increasingly locked in on the Roku Platform. As of Q4, 63% of total revenue from Roku comes from the platform itself (i.e. CTV advertising and revenue-share). This is much more recurring, faster-growing, and higher margin revenue than the sale of hardware products.

As Roku has transitioned to generating the majority of its business from advertising and platform-based revenue, the company has seen a degradation in margins, particularly in the sale of hardware products. While margins were already pretty slim on the hardware business, margins are basically zero now. Roku is likely keeping margins at zero to cut prices on their players. By cutting prices, they will entice consumers to buy Roku systems. This locks more consumers into the Roku ecosystem, thus bolstering Roku's platform revenue. So, long-term, I would expect margins on the hardware side to be flat to slightly negative (low single digits on the negative side) as Roku attempts to drive more consumers to the platform. In addition, hardware revenue will likely correlate almost directly with the addition of new accounts to the platform.

The Growth Story

As Roku transitions towards a more recurring-revenue, higher margin software oriented platform business, I believe growth trends will continue to improve. Roku is working extensively on eliminating the complexity of purchasing advertisements by beginning to navigate to a self-serve based ecosystem. The linear TV advertising market is valued at $70 billion. As the cord-cutting trend continues to accelerate and platforms like Roku begin to pick up steam, the overall growth of the market will lift Roku's business.

People need to understand, Roku will see the benefits of advertisers progressing away from the older, lower ROI, less targeted linear TV advertisements and toward targeted CTV advertising. This overall growth backdrop combined with the fact that Roku has the most market share in programmatic advertising means the Roku growth story should have enough fuel for years to come. And this is reflected in sell-side growth expectations.

(source: SA)

Consensus expectations are for continued growth in the 30% area for years to come. And the overall advertising backdrop, and Roku's unique positioning within it makes continued growth extremely likely.

Combine this with Roku's licensing deals with TV manufacturers, and it is likely that the expansion of the Roku brand and general revenue growth will continue for years to come.

Considering the fact that the addressable market for Roku to attack is so large, Roku has plenty of long-term tailwinds going its way to bolster growth over the years to come.

Profitability

The only real thing I find troublesome about Roku is the company's contracting margin profile and how that impacts their path to profitability. As of right now, the company continues to bleed cash and is unprofitable, so I can only put a valuation on Roku on a revenue basis. From 2018 to 2019, overall gross margins contracted on both the player and platform side. Gross margins contracting on the player side is fine, as they are using the hardware to lure consumers into the ecosystem. The more worrisome trend is that we are seeing a similar contraction on the software side.

(source: Roku)

As competition in the CTV ad space continues to grow, I would not be surprised to see a continued contraction in Roku's platform gross margin. Right now, operating expenses are trending in the opposite direction, with robust growth working against Roku's ability to generate operating leverage. All things considered, if Roku continues to invest in growth, which they likely will, operating leverage will likely be negatively impacted. So, profitability is likely on the horizon for now as Roku focuses on growing the top line.

Valuation

Now, on to the trickiest part of being bullish on Roku: the valuation. As I mentioned earlier, Roku is not profitable. So, I will not be putting a price target on the stock based off of earnings. Rather, my price target is based on revenues. Considering that the market is basically writing off 2020 because of the draconian impact the coronavirus will have on first half numbers, my valuation is based on my 2021 estimates. For 2021, I am going to stick with the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Considering the fact that 2022 should be a 30%+ growth year, followed by 20%+ growth years in the future, I believe Roku should command a solid growth multiple. I am going to go with a 9X revenue multiple to reflect the growth premium this company should get. On 9X $2.04 billion in revenue, my exit '21 valuation is $18.36 billion, $153/share. That being said, I am going to discount this back 12% to exit '20. My year-end price target is then ~$135. The stock is at $130 right now, so despite my fundamental optimism, the upside profile just isn't there right now.

Conclusion

Roku is a well-positioned growth story that is beginning to make the jump to profitability. While margins on the platform and hardware side are both contracting, revenue growth will drive the valuation. As of right now, Roku shares are slightly undervalued, but there isn't enough upside in the stock for me to move to a buy rating. That being said, I am long the stock at ~$105.

TIPRANKS: HOLD

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This is not financial advice. Please do not interpret anything said here as financial advice. Do your own due diligence before initiating positions in any of the aforementioned securities.