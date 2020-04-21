SLV: Something Is Wrong

Since SLV has not yet participated in the sector’s bullish trends, all dips related to the ETF should be viewed as new buying opportunities.

Precious metals markets are seeing a swift round of new buying activities with everyone from individual retail traders to central banks getting into the mix. However, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) has failed to participate in these bullish trends and the ETF has lost 16.7% since February 24th, 2020. Clearly, something is wrong with this picture, but since many investors likely missed the recent rallies in sector counterparts like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD), instruments like SLV might represent one of the last remaining value plays in the entire metals complex. For these reasons, we see tremendous upside potential in SLV and all dips related to the ETF should be viewed as new buying opportunities.

Source: Author, TradingView

While recent trends in SLV might seem like a total disappointment for investors holding long positions, the reality is that the longer-term trends support the outlook for sustainable gains. Over the last year, net flows in SLV have risen to $1.52 billion even with the minor outflows that were present during the final weeks of March 2020:

Source: ETFdb

Clearly, the weakest periods for the ETF were visible during the periods that stretched from between September 2019 to March 2020. For the most part, flow activities in 2020 have actually been quite favorable for the ETF even while general sentiment assessments seem to be pointing in the other direction.

Source: ETFdb

If these figures are not convincing enough, longer-term investors might want to consider extending the viewpoint to broader time horizons. In this case, we can extend the view to assess the last five years and this will show that many of the same trend results remain visible. During the last 5-year period, net flows in SLV have risen to $1.45 billion. Overall, this points to a sharp recovery from the bearishness that was visible in 2017 and this suggests that the potential for a long-term reversal continues to build.

Source: Macrotrends

Of course, these numbers are not as strong as the inflows that have been directed toward the SPDR Gold Trust ETF but the general trajectory here remains clear, and it suggests that the poor trading sentiment that has been associated with SLV is simply misled. Levels in the market’s gold/silver ratio are not just over-extended, they have surged to record highs. Eventually, this will create a scenario in which market corrections become inevitable so it would seem that it is only a matter of time before SLV matches the rest of the sector and posts significant gains as a trusted safe haven instrument in this economic environment marked by unprecedented global uncertainties.

Speaking broadly on this topic, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise for investors that precious metals instruments are becoming “en vogue” now that the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the global economy. But what should be surprising is the deep disconnect that has unfolded within some of the market’s most heavily traded instruments. While most of the focus continues to be placed on the emerging rallies generated by the SPDR Gold Trust, investors looking for exposure in undervalued sections of the market should consider adding SLV as a protective element that would be suitable for any investment portfolio.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.