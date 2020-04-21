Nvidia: Time To Raise Estimates

When it comes to chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), those who have waited will soon be rewarded. While the US/China trade war and the coronavirus delayed things a bit from the latter part of 2019, the Mellanox (MLNX) deal is finally about to close. That means that it is time to start considering the financial impact of the deal, and the immediate reaction should be street analysts raising their estimates.

In the graphic below, you can see where estimates stood at the end of last week. Since Yahoo is missing some numbers, here they are: year ago for the April 2020 period would be $2.22 billion (meaning about 34% growth for this year's estimate), and for the July 2020 period the year ago is $2.58 billion (about 22% year over year growth). As a point of reference, Nvidia's current fiscal year will end in January 2021, so this is not a company on the typical calendar reporting cycle.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

It was back on February 13th when Nvidia provided guidance for the period we are almost finished with. At that earnings report, management called for revenues of $3 billion, plus or minus two percent. Due to the coronavirus, this forecast was reduced by $100 million from what it could have been. With the company not reporting results until May 21st, we'll first get numbers from competitors like Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). That will likely result in some estimate changes, although as seen above, the street is currently just below Nvidia's guidance midpoint for fiscal Q1. Mellanox itself is slated to report earnings later this week on the 23rd.

Nvidia investors not familiar with Mellanox may be wondering what they are getting for roughly $7 billion, so here is the original presentation shown when the deal was announced. But for those looking for more concrete numbers, let's take a look at what Mellanox reported in its fiscal 2019 year just a few months back, seen here:

Revenues of $1.33 billion, up 22.2% year over year.

GAAP gross margins of 65.1 percent in 2019, compared to 64.3 percent in 2018. Non-GAAP gross margins of 68.3 percent in 2019, compared to 69.2 percent in 2018.

GAAP net income of $205.1 million in 2019, an increase of 52.8 percent, compared to $134.3 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net income of $393.5 million, an increase of 47.7 percent, compared to $266.5 million in 2018.

Cash provided by operating activities in 2019 was $424.8 million, compared to $264.9 million in 2018. Capital expenditures were $37.8 million in 2019, compared to $36.3 million in 2018.

If we look at forward estimates for Mellanox, the name is expected to see high single digit revenue growth this year and low double digit growth next year. Now we can't just throw the two companies together and come up with a total, because they do have different fiscal periods and there's always some various accounting items that need to be completed. Thus, we'll likely have to wait until the late May earnings report from Nvidia to hear what management projects for the next couple of periods.

It will be interesting to see what kind of synergies Nvidia can fully drive once the purchase is fully digested. Don't forget that the company recently borrowed $5 billion to help with this deal and strengthen the balance sheet. This debt adds on about $166 million in annual interest expenses. Still, as I detailed in my summary bullet points, the deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Nvidia's non-GAAP gross margin, earnings per share, and free cash flow.

The other thing to remember is that Nvidia management said it would start repurchasing shares again once the deal was done. The question will be how eager is the company to do so? As the five year chart below shows, the stock is almost at its all-time highs, and we are in a time of great economic uncertainty. Does management just target a given level of buybacks per quarter, or does it look to be opportunistic if we get another pullback?

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With Nvidia finally about to close its acquisition of Mellanox, it most likely means that analysts have to start raising their estimates. Even if the coronavirus is hurting results a little, the company said the deal should be accretive across the board in non-GAAP terms. Now we'll see how much growth the combined firm can produce, and how willing management will be to repurchase shares near their all-time highs.

