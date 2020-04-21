Hormel Proves Its Merit As A Bear Market-Proof Holding

There's more to the story than that. And 2020 earnings are shaping up to be pretty good.

With the recent market volatility, there was a shakeup in the IMF portfolio I track here at Seeking Alpha. Hormel Foods (HRL) has ascended to the largest holding within the IMF portfolio, as it is up substantially year-to-date while other positions have fallen significantly.

Between being my top holding and there being a fair bit of news this quarter, it's worth updating on the company's outlook. In case you're not familiar, I've been banging the drum on Hormel for a long time. This is my 12th public article about Hormel, dating back to 2017.

For awhile, my fascination with Hormel may have seemed weird. Why is someone who won't hit retirement age until the 2050s so obsessed with a sleepy packaged food company? And why do I think the stock is cheap even though it's always trading at a 22-25x P/E ratio? Over the years, the most common reaction - by far - is that people say Hormel is "overvalued" whenever I bring it up. And while the stock fared alright through 2019, it was only barely keeping up with the S&P 500.

Now, with a bear market here, however, the Hormel position has paid off in spades. Since my first recommendation, we now have this:

Data by YCharts

From when I started buying, Hormel has returned 57% including dividends, which has more than doubled up on the S&P's 25% return over that stretch.

Even more importantly is how it did so. Hormel never suffered any significant drawdowns or things that would cause us to lose sleep. In fact, for example, Hormel stock went up in 2018's steep correction.

This bear market, Hormel declined for about two weeks. But soon people figured out that:

It has a net cash position.

It was selling a whole lot of extra food.

The dividend would be safe, no matter what.

Shares rocketed back up and reached new record highs. This past Thursday, it closed above $50 per share for the first time in its history.

Why Hormel Is A Perfect Defensive Stock

The company's structure makes it uniquely valuable as a defensive holding. The Hormel Foundation owns nearly half the company, sheltering the company from activist investors. As the Foundation's website notes, it exists to protect Hormel's independence:

Source: The Hormel Foundation

Hormel, as a long-running charitable entity, is interested in making sure its dividends steadily go up over time rather than worrying about the company's short-term price fluctuations.

As a result, Hormel's management is incentivized to focus on long-term goals - currently 5% revenue growth and 10% EPS growth annually - rather than trying to drive the share price up sharply any given quarter. The company has avoided the siren song of debt. A charity that relies on Hormel for its operating budget has no reason to want management to bet the farm on risky growth initiatives.

In a bull market, people don't care about this sort of stuff. In fact, I saw people saying to sell Hormel stock because management was leaving supposedly low-hanging fruit on the table in terms of taking more risk to boost results. My, how everything has changed.

Now, with nearly any stock you look at, the first question you get is how the company's finances look and whether they need to raise cash. Hormel, by contrast, has been in business 129 years and, given its conservative nature, should be able to thrive for decades more.

You may be saying: That's all nice and well, but Hormel stock is at all-time highs, and most other companies aren't. Why not sell Hormel to buy cheaper stocks?

And the share price, which usually looks "overvalued" to most people anyway, has become even more of a question with the stock heading over $50. Fellow SA author Josh Arnold was the latest to urge caution about Hormel, declaring the stock "Inexplicably Expensive" last week.

I'll grant that it is expensive based on many traditional metrics. I can offer an explanation though. Here's why Hormel is still a reasonable holding at $50, though you can also make a case for shifting some to other defensive stocks that have gone down, like, say, Diageo (DEO).

Expensive Compared To What?

On a trailing earnings basis, Hormel's P/E ratio is closing in on 30x, which seems really high. However, Hormel's normalized earnings should be something closer to $2-$2.10 a share now, which puts the P/E ratio in the mid-20s.

The difference is because Hormel has been underearning. It has been doing so because the turkey meat market has been in an extended bust dating back to 2017. Turkey is (or rather was) 25% of Hormel's profits in normal times. But those profits largely dried up with turkey prices at rock bottom.

Skeptics, such as Mr. Arnold, say the company's overall profit margins have been flat. And they're correct on that point. But profit margins have been flat despite a quarter of a business going off a cliff. What's that say about the quality of the other three-quarters of Hormel?

The truth is that Hormel has been, and is continuing to transform its brand portfolio. The company has dumped stuff that is no longer on-trend like Muscle Milk, and Diamond Crystal, which makes salt, sugar, and other such condiment packets.

In return, Hormel has been buying nut butter companies, organic deli meat brands, and most recently, the Sadler's pit-smoked meats business. In doing so, Hormel is pruning lower margin businesses and bringing in things that are both higher-margin and appeals to millenials and their rising levels of purchasing power.

Hormel's overall revenues have been flattish in recent years due to selling off brands and not immediately reinvesting the proceeds (the company had had a modest amount of debt, but recently flipped to holding net cash with the proceeds of the Muscle Milk sale).

As I explained last December, I turned (even more) aggressively bullish on Hormel stock because the turkey problem was finally starting to resolve itself. After years of woeful performance, turkey has turned the corner - and once it gets back to full power, that alone should add something like 20-25 cents to EPS going forward, along with lifting margins substantially. Investors have significantly discounted management's job performance recently due to this turkey problem - once turkey is running normally again and we have double-digit EPS growth, investors may pay more for Hormel stock as its fundamental metrics will look a lot better.

We got to buy HRL stock at an especially cheap price in 2017 because analysts couldn't see past the near-term problems. For example, Morgan Stanley infamously launched Hormel coverage in November 2017 with an underperform rating and $26 target right at the stock's absolute bottom:

Data by YCharts

Hormel's performance since November 3, 2017, when Morgan Stanley said to sell the stock.

I expect some enthusiasm to swing in the other direction. Once Hormel finally reports a blowout quarter or two, analysts will get bullish and we can get the run-up to $60 that I've been waiting for.

In case you think I'm using hyperbole, consider this. For whatever reason, even after two years of being wrong on Hormel, the analysts are still exceedingly skeptical of the company's prospects, with the average price target coming in at just $43.73:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Only one bank analyst is currently bullish on Hormel. Eight are neutral - which in Wall Street lingo is closer to a sell. And three are outright negative on Hormel. And it's been this way for years. Essentially all the analysts have been neutral or negative for two years; the few professional analysts that liked Hormel packed it up by the summer of 2018:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Once these folks finally turn bullish, we should see a big run to the upside on Hormel's stock. With both popular investing websites and the professional analysts largely telling folks to avoid Hormel stock for years, it's still managed to climb to new highs in the face of a bear market. What happens when popular sentiment turns up as Hormel's earnings growth kicks into high gear?

But What Will 2020 Look Like?

While turkey has started to improve, questions have cropped up elsewhere. The coronavirus is causing a major increase in packaged food demand but is also creating considerable problems for Hormel at the same time. I think the overall effect will be a decent bump for earnings, but I must admit to not being certain.

There are some clear negatives. On the last quarterly conference call, for example, CEO Jim Snee noted that Hormel was having significant problems with its production in China due to the quarantines and issues with the supply chain. While, in theory, Hormel should have sold more product in China given the demand for packaged food, I'm not sure how many potential sales were lost due to inability to run the factory smoothly there.

In the U.S., we've heard of major meat plants owned by operators such as Smithfield shutting down. Until recently, Hormel appeared to be running okay, but it has had to temporarily close plants this week in Alma, Kansas and Rochelle, Illinois due to coronavirus outbreaks.

There are also supply chain questions. For example, Hormel sells to restaurants, prepared foods sections of supermarkets, and other sorts of food service that are likely down sharply. Hormel doesn't rely on food service nearly as much as other food companies I own, such as McCormick (MKC). Still, there's likely to a meaningful headwind here.

On the plus side, there appears to be several tailwinds to potentially cause a huge earnings beat. The most obvious one is that sales of packaged foods are up dramatically. And Hormel is right on target there - much of what it sells is great for current conditions. Its canned meats, chilis, Mexican foods and so on are excellent for stocking up your pantry. As the crisis drags on, the overall share of spending at grocery stores (as opposed to restaurants) is going up substantially, and Hormel gets a solid chunk of that increased consumer dollar.

Less understood is the fact that input prices are plunging. Just six months ago, the leading bear argument against Hormel stock was that swine fever was going to crush Hormel's profit margins. More expensive hogs, in turn, cut the profit Hormel makes selling SPAM, Black Label Bacon, and numerous other products.

However, one virus has supplanted the other one. Now pork prices are plummeting:

About two-thirds of pork belly, from which bacon is derived, is purchased by the food-service industry, and the shutdown of restaurants, colleges and schools has hit hard. “Demand for the belly really dropped,” said Lori Stevermer, a hog farmer near Easton, Minnesota. “That type of pressure just continues to bring prices down.” Since March 25, the price per pound for lean hog has dropped about 20 cents. A typical hog yields about 210 pounds of lean meat, so that’s a drop of $42 per animal, reflecting the lowest hog futures since 2002.

Because restaurants aren't operational, bacon purchases have plummeted. In turn, hog prices are at their lowest levels in 18 years. It's impossible to overstate just how different this is from the tune we were hearing from Hormel's critics last year about skyrocketing pork prices. In addition to this, other inputs are falling in price as well across the supply chain.

I can't quantify just how much this will impact earnings this quarter, as Hormel buys in advance and it takes awhile for commodity prices to make it into earnings. That said it should be a huge tailwind for 2020. Sell more product thanks to increased grocery demand and get far higher margins on it too. That's a win-win.

So, to sum up, earnings should be pretty good this quarter and potentially quite a bit higher for 2020 overall than analysts had previously forecast. With the virus ongoing, there's the possibility of numerous additional impacts that we aren't imagining yet - so take all this with a grain of salt. Regardless, business is good at Hormel, all things considered.

Hormel: Still A Leading Dividend King

As for the stock price, it continues to act essentially as a sort of high quality bond. With Hormel stock, you get your starting 2% dividend yield. And it's as close as you get to money good from the equity market. There's no debt at Hormel. The company's been in business for more than a century. The dividend increases have come in like clockwork for more than 50 years in a row. And it sells products that are in equal (or even greater) demand during a pandemic than in normal times. Just from the starting yield alone, you do better than buying government bonds or fixed income products.

Then you get the equity growth as well. Management continues to reiterate that its long-term goals are 5%/year revenue growth and 10%/year net income growth. At 10%/growth, you double earnings every seven years. With a constant payout ratio, the dividend also doubles in seven years. In 2027, Hormel would be earning $4/share and yielding 4% on cost at that clip. Is that the most exciting investment in the world at today's $50 price? No, it's not. I'd rather buy more in the low $40s, if it gets back there.

Regardless, as this crisis has demonstrated, Hormel is truly a rock in hard times. It has served as a defensive holding when many other seemingly defensive things like utilities, REITs, and other blue chips got slammed.

A starting 4% earnings yield and 2% dividend yield from a no debt recession-resistant company growing at 10%/year is still a fairly attractive offer, all things considered. Particularly when you compare it to fixed income. If you need your cash in the near future, you might want to stick to fixed income. But for long-term investors, stocks like Hormel make great core positions for steady income growth.

Hormel is not a pound-the-table buy at this price, but I'm still happy to have it as the top position in my IMF portfolio. The stock should continue grinding out 10%/year total returns. That may be boring in a bull market, to be sure, but it makes for a fantastic holding in times like this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL,DEO,MKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.