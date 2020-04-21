Kinder Morgan: Worry Less About Its Promised Dividend Hike, More About Its Ability To Execute

Even if the dividend is increased, is that enough reason to buy?

The dividend is tempting, but will it keep growing?

Yes, bazillions of Kinder Morgan (KMI) investors were "kindered" years back. I was one of them. OK, get over it. Conduct your due diligence and determine if you believe the company will execute or fail to do so from this point forward.

The natural gas pipeline and energy infrastructure company reports earnings after the bell Wednesday. Among great interest to investors: Will executive chairman Rich Kinder & Co. follow through on their promised 25% dividend hike?

Sorry, but that's the wrong question to ask.

As usual, Seeking Alpha is chock-full of analysis of the much-discussed and somewhat controversial company. This site also provides ample resources to find all kinds of data about KMI. So I am not going to pile on with pro-and-con lists, fancy tables and flashy graphics. Nor will I yammer on about Kinder's infamous 75% dividend cut of 2015.

No, I want this to be a quick read, with the most elementary advice.

LONG-TERM INVESTORS: Buy KMI because you think the company's business model is outstanding and because you believe KMI's operations will excel in the coming year, 5 years, 10 years and beyond. It really is that simple.

TRADERS: Get KMI because you think it offers a good opportunity to buy low and sell high. Can't get much more basic than that.

In other words ... and I know this goes against the instincts of most Dividend Growth Investing practitioners and other income-centric folks ...

Buy the company if you think it is of high quality and/or is a good trading vehicle. Do not buy the company if you believe otherwise. Easy peasy.

ANALYST ROUNDUP

I usually wait until after an earnings presentation to buy or sell any stock. I like to hear what management has to say, and I know that analysts often change projections depending upon information given. Plus, this year, there is the whole coronavirus pandemic factor. Still, here's a little look at what professional market-watchers are saying now about Kinder Morgan ...

Morningstar assigns a fair value of $21, meaning its analysts consider KMI to be about 30% undervalued. Though generally bullish on the company, Morningstar says KMI has no moat (competitive economic advantage) because "low returns on (its) assets and exposure to producer-side economics gives us less confidence that Kinder can maintain returns on capital greater than its cost of capital consistently for many years."

Value Line gives KMI mediocre scores for financial strength and "safety." Nevertheless, VL includes the company in its model portfolio of Stocks For Income And Potential Price Appreciation.

A slight majority of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters lean toward buy or strong buy rating for KMI.

Fidelity's analyst roundup, meanwhile, results in a bearish consensus.

Conclusion

When it comes to Kinder Morgan and other high-yielding companies, I am realistic: Most investors and prospective buyers care deeply about the dividend.

However, what good is a 7% yield -- and even the promise of a 25% dividend hike -- if the company, itself, is not investment-worthy?

Please understand, I still own a small KMI stake, and I am NOT claiming that Kinder Morgan is unworthy of your investment dollars. Only you can determine that. I merely am imploring folks to ask themselves the single most important question, whether it's about KMI or any other stock:

Is this company representative of the kind of high-quality businesses I want in my portfolio?

If your answer is, "Sure!" then knock yourself out and enjoy the robust (and hopefully growing) dividend. If your answer is, "Not really," or even, "I'm not sure," walk away and find something else.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.