Delta Air Lines: So Unloved

For years now, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has been the best-run legacy airline, yet the stock was never loved by the markets. The airline always traded at far lower ratios than the other transport stocks and now the lack of love is apparent compared to the cruise lines. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the airlines and particularly Delta as a safe bet for an eventual rebound in air passenger traffic rebound.

Image Source: Delta Air Lines website

Government Aid

While Delta Air Lines and the other major air carriers got payroll support from the U.S. Treasury and low-cost loans, the cruise lines were forced to raise their own funds to survive. The government awarded $5.4 billion to Delta while Carnival Corporation (CCL) was forced to raise high-cost debt from investors.

For Delta, the aid consisted of a $3.8 billion payroll support grant and $1.6 billion in an unsecured 10-year low-interest loan. The government also obtained warrants for 10% of the loan value at a price of $24.39 per share. The payroll support grant doesn't have to be repaid.

The cruise lines got no aid from the U.S. government and were forced to raise funds at market rates. Back on April 6, Carnival sold 62.5 million shares at $8 per share and raised $4 billion in secured notes due in 2023 at an 11.5% rate and another $1.75 billion in 5.75% senior convertible debt. The company raised over $6 billion at the exact bottom in the stock that is already trading back above $12.

Delta might obtain a government loan with low interest rates, but loans that come at an equity cost. American Airlines Group (AAL) has already proposed their $4.75 billion loan request would come at the cost of 38 million warrants.

The airlines are still operating at substantially reduced schedules while the cruise lines aren't operating at all. Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) just pushed back a restart until June 11.

Throughout the whole virus shutdown, the airlines have been deemed essential by the government. One can envision the airlines quickly getting back to 50% of capacity even during a difficult environment due to the virus or a weak economy while cruise lines are all discretionary spending with limited demand until a vaccine exists. Flying two hours to see a family member or take a business trip is far less risky, than being on a floating germ machine for seven days.

Deep Value

One of the more perplexing aspects of how Delta has traded in the last few years is the level of profitability achieved by the airline. In 2019, the airline earned $6.2 billion in pre-tax profits.

Regardless of all the logic, the cruise lines still trade at higher valuation multiples than the airlines. Both Carnival and Royal Caribbean traded at higher P/E ratios in the past and both still trade at higher levels now. Both Delta and United Airlines (UAL) trade at levels of 3x '19 EPS levels.

Data by YCharts

The amazing part is that Carnival already diluted investors by 10% and these two airlines provided the government with only minimal equity positions of 1-2% for aid. The big question is long-term value with both business models currently disrupted and potentially permanently impacted.

As discussed above, the cruise lines would appear the industry most impacted and Carnival has already diluted shareholders far greater. The airlines would appear the clear play in any rebound in travel demand as people are going to be more willing to take a flight that lasts a few hours over a trip lasting days.

The bargain here is again the airlines. The question is when these stocks become loved, if ever. As recently as late February, United Airlines was still on pace to earn nearly $12 per share this year, yet the stock struggled at $90 in January and is below $30 here. The best estimates for Royal Caribbean were creeping below $10 per share, yet the stock tipped the scales at $135 when the year started.

The key net debt to equity ratio has Delta leading the pack. These numbers haven't all been updated for recent government aid, but Delta was the clear leader with debt at only 30% of equity.

Data by YCharts

So Delta entered the economic shutdown in a better financial position, is still operating at higher levels, and took a less dilutive financial deal, yet the stock still trades at a discount to travel industry peers. These forward P/E ratios are still filled with uncertainties, but airlines are the far better bargains here with Delta trading at only 4.8x reduced forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that only an airline could be in a better financial position than the cruise lines and still be more unloved. With the payroll support, Delta should be able to cut the daily cash burn rate in half and easily survive until passenger traffic rebounds later this year. JPMorgan's $50 target on the $24 stock based on a 75% recovery in the industry remains a solid way to view the stock potential despite industry trouble ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.