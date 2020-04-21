USO Could Go Under $2 In The Next 3 Weeks

These events culminating make it possible that USO gets trapped with June contract worth little.

Despite oil producers cutting back supply, there is a risk that the WTI delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma could hit tank tops in May.

Investors are buying the dip in USO at a torrid pace. USO now holds 25% of the outstanding contracts for June delivery on NYMEX.

As bad as United States Oil ETF (USO) has performed, it could see a dramatic fall even from the current depressed levels as a perfect storm of negative events could hit the shares in the next 3 weeks. These events are

Fear from speculators to roll June contracts earlier after the May crude contract for West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude went negative in its last days of trading. Storage at the WTI delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma nearing capacity. The sheer size the USO fund has grown to, making it more difficult and costly to roll contracts forward.

1. Fear from speculators - how does oil go negative in the first place?

While the real impact of the May WTI crude contract finishing negative is debatable, since most speculators and funds, including USO, have already rolled into the June WTI contract, I believe there may be a significant psychological component to this that encourages traders to roll into later dated contracts earlier than normal.

How does crude oil go negative in the first place? It has to do with the contract itself. The NYMEX WTI contract has a delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma at a particular delivery date. While many entities that trade contracts on WTI plan to physically deliver or take delivery of the oil, many are speculators that do not. This includes funds like USO.

These speculators need to roll into a later dated contract before the front month contract stops trading. Normally this isn't a big deal, but these are not normal times, and storing physical oil has a cost. The market is signaling that it is vastly oversupplied and storage is running out.

Front month WTI crude going negative has never happened before, but now that it has, I believe it will significantly reduce speculation on the long side for the front month contract, and we could see selling way earlier than usual.

2. Storage Capacity at the WTI delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma will likely fill sometime in May

While I expect a large amount of supply to start coming offline in the coming weeks, I believe there will be a significant lag before this shows up. Just moving oil across a 1000 mile pipeline can take a few weeks. Because of this, there is a chance Cushing could fill, with some estimates show this happening as early as May.

Making matters worse, as storage fills on the US Gulf Coast, Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) has opened its Seaway pipeline northbound to Cushing, further adding to the glut. A huge fleet of oil tankers from Saudi Arabia, representing 7 times the average amount of monthly imports, is headed towards the Gulf Coast, and this oil will likely head towards Cushing.

If WTI crude for May delivery went negative, the backdrop of news for the June contract will be worse.

3. The sheer size that USO fund has grown to makes it difficult and costly to roll contracts forward.

As investors look to "buy the dip" in crude oil, the USO fund has seen massive inflows. As of their latest fact sheet on 3/31/20, USO had 596 million shares outstanding representing $2.35 billion in assets.

As of April 17th, they had 1,024 million shares outstanding, and on April 20th, 1 trading day later, they have 1,188 million shares, with assets nearly double despite the drop in crude prices.

Robintrack data seems to confirm this retail interest, with less than 10,000 holders in early March to over 100,000 holders today.

Even with USO's recent move switching 20% of their assets to the July contract, they are currently holding 136884 out of 538,038 June WTI contracts representing over 25% of the open interest.

Conclusion

I think USO could be setting up for an epic blow up in the next few weeks. USO closed at $3.75 on 4/20, but its NAV is only $3.46, so it's trading at an 8% premium which is unusually high (it usually trades within a few percentage.) At current prices, the next roll from June to July implies a 21% negative roll yield which could widen further in the next few weeks.

USO now owns an unusually large 25% of the market and publishes its contract roll schedule. After watching the front month contract go negative, I believe there will be a big rush by traders into the July contract ahead of when USO needs to roll, especially against a backdrop of Cushing filling. Seeing USO at $2 or lower by May 8th, the end of the next roll, would not surprise me.

I'll end with a joke: what do you tell someone that wants to give you a free barrel of crude oil? No tanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are short USO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.