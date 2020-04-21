Leaning Towards Credit Quality In CEFs

We discuss how investors can use credit ratings in making allocation decisions in the CEF space.

Over the past several weeks, we have been highlighting higher-quality opportunities across the fund and preferred stock sectors. There are several ways to pursue a quality-oriented investment approach. One way is to lean towards funds with portfolios boasting higher credit ratings relative to their sectors. In this article, we take a look at the few of about a dozen sectors whose fund credit ratings we follow on our service. In particular, we highlight the following funds with above-average quality portfolios:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:JPS)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Why Focus On Quality?

Why focus on quality over higher-octane/higher-beta investments just as we seem to be bouncing out of the steep drawdown? We can think of a few reasons.

First, higher-quality investments are still trading at yields that were way out of reach just a few weeks ago.

Secondly, quality assets provide a potential source of dry powder to use during sharp drawdowns such as the one we have recently seen.

Thirdly, because higher-quality assets tend to suffer smaller drawdowns, they help to keep behavioral monsters at bay, which can lead investors to sell assets at the very trough of the drawdown.

Fourthly, we have already seen a pretty sharp reversal in asset prices over the last three weeks as the monetary and fiscal spigots keep pumping out support for markets, businesses, and consumers. This suggests to us that easy money has already been made, and strong capital gains in lower-quality assets will be a tougher climb from here. This is as true of the CEF discounts which have retraced sharply from double-digit average levels.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Owning quality investments does not preclude investors from holding higher-risk or more speculative assets, however. In fact, we have stressed that holding barbell portfolios made up of a range of assets can boost income and provide diversification and rebalancing opportunities in various market environments.

Thinking About Quality

Quality can be defined in relative and absolute terms. For example, some sectors are inherently higher quality than others such as government, investment-grade credit and general-obligation municipal bonds. However, investors can also position along the quality spectrum in higher-risk sectors such as loans and high-yield by selecting funds with a smaller allocation to lowest-rated securities.

In this article, we use credit ratings as one indicator of quality. Since the financial crisis, the major rating agencies have taken a lot of flak for providing high ratings for, what ultimately proved to be, dodgy asset-backed securities. In our view, rating agencies are on much firmer ground when they analyze corporate, sovereign, and municipal borrowers which rely much less on modeling assumptions, path-dependencies, and non-transparent barrier conditions.

Looking at the track record of corporate ratings and subsequent 1-year default rates shows that, by and large, ratings agencies are able to do a reasonable job of capturing default, and by extension, price risk.

Source: S&P

One general difficulty with CEFs is the lack of a centralized data repository to allow investors to make informed allocation decisions. Even if investors can find the fund's credit rating profile on the fund's website or on a portal like CEFConnect, they don't have a way of knowing how that fund's credit rating profile compares to other funds in the same sector. We've been able to address this issue by tracking credit rating profiles for over 200 funds, which allows us to build average rating profiles across a dozen sectors.

Quality Across CEF Sectors

In this section, we take a look at the municipal, preferred, and high-yield sectors and identify funds with relatively strong credit profiles.

In the municipal sector, we like the Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) fund. NXP closed Monday at a 4.5% discount and a 3.62% current yield. NXP holds 92% of its portfolio in investment-grade rated bonds vs. 80% for the broader sector.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The fund has no leverage, which makes it impervious to a forced deleveraging - another indicator of quality. Is there a point in holding a CEF that has no leverage? In our view, yes - CEFs provide active management which has historically added alpha over passive funds. NXP has a 0.26% fee, which is well below that of municipal mutual funds and actively-managed ETFs. And with a 4% discount, the 0.26% fee is effectively reduced further to just 0.11%.

Despite having no leverage, the fund has bested the municipal CEF sector in NAV returns across different time horizons. The fund's coverage is 102% with positive UNII.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Another strong credit quality fund in the municipal sector is the BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT). MQT closed Monday at a discount of 6.88% and a 4.20% current yield. MQT has 94% allocated to investment-grade securities. Less than 10% of its portfolio is exposed to calls over the next two years.

Source: Systematic Income Service

MQT has exceptional distribution coverage at around 110% with a rising trend and positive UNII. The fund effectively underdistributes with an earnings yield that is closer to 4.6% - right at the sector average, despite its higher-quality portfolio.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Below-average fee and sector-beating NAV returns round out its attractive features.

In the preferreds sector, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) stands out with 74% allocation to investment-grade securities, nearly 20% above the sector average. The fund closed Monday at a 4.38% discount and a 7.72% current yield. The fund has recently partially deleveraged after hitting its mandated leverage cap and, as a result, cut its distribution. After all this, its distribution coverage is likely to be not a million miles away from 100% - the level where it was prior to the deleveraging.

The fund's discount is trading wider relative to its historic pattern to the sector, though this is likely to be a result of its now-lower earnings level.

Source: Systematic Income Service

In the high-yield sector, the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) is one of the funds with a stronger credit profile. HIO holds 54% of the portfolio in securities rated BB and above, 13% above the sector average. On Monday, the fund closed at 12.27% discount and an 8.94% current yield. The fund's distribution coverage looks to be in the mid-80s with slightly negative UNII.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The fund's fee is well below the sector average and its 5-year NAV return is a full percent above the sector average. The fund's discount has not recovered as sharply as the sector average, which offers an attractive entry point, in our view.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Conclusion

Selecting CEFs with a stronger credit rating profile is one way to tilt towards higher-quality assets in an income portfolio. Investors, however, do not have to be limited to high-quality sectors, but can also allocate to higher-quality pockets of sectors that are traditionally higher-risk such as preferreds, high-yield bonds, and others. And although the rating agencies have not had a good track record with some asset-backed securities ratings, their approach to rating corporate and municipal bonds provides a pretty solid support for income portfolio allocation decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.