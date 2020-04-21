EPR Properties: Why I Am Backing Up The Truck Into A Company Facing Apocalypse

It might seem totally unhinged to continue to allocate capital into a company that is facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions. Indeed, a quick review of the master list of logical fallacies curated by The University of Texas at El Paso might provide a diagnosis for such lunacy. Number 38, deliberate ignorance, describes a phenomenon where an individual simply chooses to not listen to information that contradicts their own.

EPR Properties (EPR) is facing Armageddon. That is to say, the bulk of the company's entire tenant base has seen revenue fall to zero on the back of a pandemic that has derailed the world's largest economy and thrust millions into the despair of unemployment. Against such a dystopic narrative the natural reaction of one should be retrenchment. A great flight to cash in order to preserve liquidity and wealth for a time in the future where we are firmly in the light at the end of the tunnel. But quoting Epictetus “Know, first, who you are, and then adorn yourself accordingly”, this natural reaction has been resisted.

Why? I am a long-term investor.

Herein lies the dichotomy inherent in EPR Properties. A divergence between investors who take a long-term view with wealth creation rather than kowtowing to short-term stock price oscillations that others whose horizons can be stated in months do. An inability to reconcile this is pushing EPR into battleground stock territory.

An Apocalypse With An End Date

COVID-19 is an apocalypse that will end. The unfathomable alternative, where we all live in lockdown in perpetuity would quite literally see the bankruptcy of whole nations. It would birth a world where the highest sovereign debt rating somberly sits between B and CCC. Hence, EPR's future outlook is dependent on whether lockdowns are lifted later or earlier than current expectations and the time it takes for a broad return to 'normality'.

Does it take 3 months or 3 years for theatre numbers to return to their pre-COVID monthly average? Will most lockdowns end by June or will they be extended up until Christmas? These are not entirely straightforward questions to answer as they depend on a number of different factors. An investment in EPR is further complicated by the strong bearish arguments that would form the tenets of any further collapse in the stock price.

Theatres formed 45% of EPR's Q4 2019 annualized revenue and AMC Theatres (AMC) is EPR's largest tenant forming 42% of its theatre revenue.

SourceHence, the recent reports of a looming AMC bankruptcy is worrying news for an EPR bull. The collapse of AMC would on a best-case scenario lead to a material reduction in ongoing rent, on a worst-case scenario it will lead to the vacancy of large swarthes of EPR's property portfolio for many months to years.

Dear Landlord, We Can't Pay Rent

AMC has since been able to raise $500 million through taking on new debt at a 10.5% annual rate. There is an argument to be made that this will only delay the inevitable, as it increases AMC total debt to $5.23 billion, more than 15-times its current market capitalization. AMC has also stopped paying rent, a drastic action that will likely be mirrored by other tenants.

With zero rental income for the next few months, EPR faces a painful disruption to its operations that it has never before experienced. This places a dividend cut and further capital loss as real near-term possibilities. However, any subsequent rent concessions will be temporary. Fundamentally, if AMC wants to remain in business they will need to pay the rent due on their theatres.

Let's be clear here, AMC still has to pay EPR. This is legally obliged by its contractual arrangement. But EPR will in good faith alter the terms of the lease to allow for a rent deferral for a fixed time period. This could be a full 3-month deferral with the unpaid rent accumulating a rate pegged to CPI and payable within a certain time period.

EPR can maintain its dividends with insignificant revenue coming in for the next 3 months. These monthly dividends totalled $94 million during the previously reported quarter versus cash and equivalents of $529 million.

Data by YCharts

Of course, this might not be the most prudent move given the torrid economic climate ahead. Hence, a cut should be expected and not feared. Even with a 50% cut in the dividend, the forward yield would still stand at over 9%.

The importance of theatres to the profitability of film studios cannot be understated. VOD is likely not capable of producing the same profits that a theatrical release would. Indeed, the major film studios have all opted to delay the bulk of their 2020 movie slate with Universal’s “Trolls World Tour" being the only theatrical movie that is set to be released online.

While yet to be confirmed by Universal, the movie reportedly performed well. This combined with a possible permanent consumer shift away from physical locations could mean that a return to normal simply does not happen.

Relics Of A Bygone Era

Such a shift would undoubtedly vindicate bears and would more than likely see movie theatres go the way of BlockBuster. In this world, restaurants would have been replaced with dark kitchens, ski resorts with virtual reality headsets, and private schools with Skype. I'd expect to lose my full investment in EPR if this comes to fruition. I do not think it will.

We are living in extraordinary times, one in which we are all effectively under house arrest, and where the news cycle and our private conversations is dominated by an invisible threat that has already killed thousands of our countrymen before their time. A vaccine is still 12 - 18 months away and there is still no known cure. The trauma of the virus will likely last for some time and influence society in ways not yet fully understood.

However, and central to my purchase of EPR shares is the impact of time. After 9/11 airline passenger numbers collapsed. It took nearly 3 years for the industry to reach and surpass the pre 9/11 peak. Adverts like the one below played a role in returning sentiment to normality.

Traffic will not immediately return to the pre-virus peak after the lockdown ends. But assuming VOD for theatrical release fails, traffic film studios will be forced to maintain the status quo, and consumers faced with an onslaught of positive advertising and the impact of time will once again stream into theatres.

Visions Of The Future

There will be a time in the future when the virus is in the past, where slow news day once again reenters the lexicon, and when our conversations are not centred around a virus.

In this future, we will once again be able to travel to distant lands to experience new sights, sounds, and food. And the experiential properties that EPR has constructed its portfolio from will once again be bustling with life. I've backed up the truck because I want to see this future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.