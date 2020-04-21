Cloudflare: Disruptive Offering And Go-To-Market

Number of clients with >$100,000 in billings has increased by ~4x over the last three years and has been a growth driver. Cloudflare's 3-year CAGR is at a staggering 51%.

Founded in 2009 as a company well-known for its CDN/Content Delivery Network offering, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has since broadened its vision to be a global cloud platform with offerings in the growing cloud infrastructure and security markets. Growth has been solid, and network efficiency has kicked in. The company posted a 51% 3-year CAGR and a 78% gross margin in Q4. Moreover, the strength in offering and go-to-market will be the long-term catalyst driving sustainable growth. In recent times, the robust offering has allowed Cloudflare to increasingly land large accounts. Since 2016, the number of clients with >$100,000 in billings has more than quadrupled. All these factors provide a genuinely interesting secular growth opportunity for investors, despite the relatively high P/S.

In our view, the combination of self-serve go-to-market and easy-to-use offering, glued together with the attractive pricing structure, has become the key growth factor for the company. The motivation for investing in a self-serve go-to-market approach is mainly strategic. By allowing as many developers/users as it can to sign up for the free services, Cloudflare is feeding its intelligent system with fresh network activity data points that are beneficial for its cybersecurity product. As of Q4, there have been ~2.6 million users with ~26 million internet properties using Cloudflare. In Q4 earnings call, we have also learned that 50% of large clients' spending is on the security product.

(Source: Cloudflare's earnings call slide)

The large user base also allows for more seamless account expansion that has been driving growth. By relying on this go-to-market model, Cloudflare has been able to maintain its net retention rate between 111% and 112%. Moreover, this is also a highly efficient acquisition model, given most onboarding happens online, and the enterprise sales rep is added on an ad hoc basis.

(Source: Cloudflare's earnings call slide)

Overall, Cloudflare's self-serve model is highly similar to Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), which even relies on the model to land larger accounts. As seen in the illustration of one of its case studies above, Cloudflare was able to grow a particular client's ACV/Annual Contract Value by ~36x in less than three years. Since 2016, Cloudflare has grown its number of large accounts by 5x to 475. At the moment, 10% of Fortune 1,000 are also paying customers.

(Source: Cloudflare's earnings call slide)

In 2020, we believe that the efficient go-to-market will further support the strong product portfolio to hit the $386 million expected revenue. Given its competitive offering from the security, performance, and reliability standpoints, Cloudflare can easily hit the pain points of the new and existing large clients. As the CEO Matthew Prince has mentioned in the Q4 earnings call, half of the large account additions have been driven by new signings:

Thanks, Phil. So I think that we are able to achieve the growth in large customers in 2 ways. The first is obviously signing new logos and that's about half of the new ads of large customers that we have. The other half is that we are good at landing with customers and then expanding over time, and that's the other half of the new customers that crossover into that large customer count.

In the near term, we are also of the view that the innovative security product will continue to gain traction. As we have learned in the most recent earnings call, about half of the large customer spends were attributed to the security product. Furthermore, the recently-launched Cloudflare for Team that is built around Access and Gateway products enables distributed teams to work separately with enough layers of security to avoid online threats and malware. As more companies work remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak, this increasingly becomes an important tool that operates like a modern-day VPN/Virtual Private Network. Adoptions of the product have been strong as companies like Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and 23andMe have come on board.

While gross margin has been solid, there are a lot of investments to be made across R&D and sales and marketing to maintain the growth. As a result, the near-term concern on the stock remains the lack of operating profitability and cash-flow generation outlook. These two items have been improving YoY nonetheless and are expected to turn positive in the future as the company gains more operating leverage. This makes a bet on the stock today as a bet on its disruptive product. Looking at the market landscape and Cloudflare's positioning as the disruptor, the narrative is mainly built around secular growth. Cloudflare is tapping into increasingly growing opportunities across IoT security, serverless computing, and 5G. Having raised ~$525 million in its IPO in 2019, Cloudflare will look to expand its share of the market.

(Source: Cloudflare's 10-K)

Therefore, positive operating profitability and cash flows are currently secondary objectives. Despite the improvement from 2018, OCF/operating cash flow is still in the red without any outlook for reversal. We saw the same thing in the company's operating margin in 2019, which was at -38% despite the ~600 bps increase from 2018. Loss from operations has also grown by ~10x since 2017.

By delivering innovative unified network offering across performance, reliability, and security, Cloudflare differentiates itself from the cloud competitors such as Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) or Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). Indeed, as mentioned in its S-1, the real opportunity lies in disrupting the network hardware giants such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV), or Juniper (NYSE:JNPR). Furthermore, the market trend of shifting away from hardware is also in Cloudflare's favor, and as such, justifies the investments. These incumbents provide the on-premise version of Cloudflare's unified cloud offering in a $47 billion TAM.

(ZS vs NET vs AKAM vs CSCO vs F5 vs JNPR, source: stockrow)

As the disruptive cloud services players, Zscaler and Cloudflare lead their peer group in terms of top-line growth by far. Both players grew their revenues by ~49%-60% YoY while the fastest-growing incumbent, Akamai (AKAM), only grew its revenue by ~6.6% YoY. As a result, the figure further shows that there is a market saturation effect for the on-premise giants and, conversely, a disruptive opportunity for cloud competitors. There is also an upside potential in gross margin, which stands at ~77.9% today. With its scalable and efficient network flywheel, margin expansion is highly possible in the long term.

(Source: Google)

At ~24x P/S, Cloudflare is not cheap. YTD, the stock has appreciated by ~33%. Fundamentally, stocks in this sector have benefited from the increasing internet usage during the stay-at-home activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Likewise, the other disruptive cloud security player, Zscaler, similarly trades at ~23x P/S. Given the catalysts driving the performance, maintaining the P/S at the end of 2020 will remain the best-case scenario for the stock. With the expectation of $386 million at the end of 2020 and ~302 million outstanding shares, we come at a target price of ~$30 per share, which represents a ~36% potential upside. Overall, we believe that Cloudflare's technology and offering are game-changing for the industry. The ~4x increase in the number of large clients over the last three years is validation for its disruptive potential. Our long-term view on the stock remains bullish today despite the high premium.

