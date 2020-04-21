Domino's Pizza: Bullish Case Baked In Price

Ever since the start of the global pandemic, investors have been trying to shift through the stock market for investments that would do well in the pandemic and the new normal after. Companies whose business model is well suited for a world of social distancing are poised to do well. Yet even in the midst of a pandemic, we should not forget financial principles. One company that I believe is poised to do well yet may have an overvalued stock is Domino's Pizza (DPZ).

Just a brief background for those of us who are not US-based. Domino's is one of the largest pizza companies in the world. The company operates using a franchise model, generating revenues and earnings by charging royalties and fees to independent franchisees. The company also makes money by selling food, equipment, and other supplies to franchisees. Despite being present in more than 90 countries, Domino's makes about 94% of its revenues in the US.

Domino's 10-K, Supply chain consists of mostly US and Canada sales

The bullish case for Domino's

There certainly is a bullish case for Domino's and it is a fairly easy case to make. As people are quarantined they are forced to order delivery rather than stay in a sit-down restaurant. This is great news for Domino's as they have basically built their entire business model on delivery and takeout. Domino's restaurants are focused on carry-out with limited seating and staff. This also means that during this pandemic they are not paying for unused overhead as opposed to their competitors in fast food who are essentially paying rent for empty restaurants. Since the company is geared toward pizza delivery, they should not skip a beat and be business as usual especially now as people are forced to stay indoors.

Domino's called its main strategy prior to the pandemic "fortressing". It's a bit of a silly word but what it basically means making sure that there was a Domino's available near every potential customer. This basically ensures that the company has the logistics network and capability to quickly and easily deliver pizzas. This delivery logistics is complemented with superior technology like the Domino's Pizza mobile app ensuring great customer experience. For example during this pandemic, the company is using technology to ensure an easy transition to contactless delivery.

Domino's investor presentation

Contactless delivery

Now you might make an argument that services such as Uber Eats (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB) provide the logistics and technological capability for any restaurant to replicate what Domino's does. However, these types of services tend to be expensive as they have a delivery fee as well as a percentage tacked on to the bill. With Domino's you can get a decent pizza delivered for free.

Assuming, the world returns to normal after a year or more, Domino's still has a long-term competitive advantage. The quick-serve restaurant industry is highly competitive and restaurants continuously fight for survival and some of them are facing even the worst-case scenario due to the cut-throat competition. The keys to success in this industry are 1) Scale 2) Operational Efficiency and 3) Brand loyalty. Three things that Domino's has in spades. The bottom line is Domino's is a great company.

2019 Top 100 pizza companies in the US

Valuation

My issue with Domino's as a stock is that it is currently trading at a high valuation of close to 35x P/E. The stock has actually risen by 30% during the pandemic due to the aforementioned quarantine. The stock is now at multi-year highs.

I believe right now, Domino's is experiencing a surge of sales however I don't think that this temporary increase can be extrapolated into the future. This is because I believe right now there are two possible scenarios that could play out 1) the economy re-opens soon with some measure of social distancing in place or 2) the quarantine extends indefinitely.

In scenario 1, where the economy re-opens with some form of social distancing you have to believe that other restaurants would either start to bolster their take-out capabilities or allow dine-in but with maximum occupancy for the restaurant. In this scenario, Domino's sales would return to its normal growth rate pre-crisis as people once again will have a plethora of restaurant options available to them.

The company recorded still impressive growth in 2019 with Revenue at $3.6 billion up 5.4% from 2018 and 2019 EPS at $9.56 vs. $8.35. Yet questions started to arise on how sustainable is this growth rate and how strong is Domino's competitive advantage. You also have to remember that pre-COVID-19 the main concern with Domino's fortressing strategy was cannibalization of same-store sales. In other words, is the current market for Domino's pizza already saturated? These were questions for the company that were present prior to the pandemic and are still relevant now.

In scenario 2 where the quarantine extends indefinitely, people would start to really tighten their belts and limit expenses as much as possible. For most Americans, the current unemployment insurance is not enough to cover basic necessities thus having to dip into their savings. Suddenly that $10 pizza switches from a cheap meal to a frivolous expense. An indefinite quarantine also means that more Americans would have more free time and could lead to an increase in home cooking thus reducing take-outs.

Given these scenarios, Domino's gets a hold rating from me due to valuation reasons. While a solid company, I believe that the bullish case is already baked in the stock price and that the increase in sales due to the pandemic is only temporary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

