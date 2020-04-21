Walmart Could Be A Solid Short-Term Opportunity, Albeit Risky

Walmart (WMT) Inc. is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the seismic shift in retail as the world continues to deal with the novel coronavirus threat and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the United States. As of this writing, the stock is trading just over $130, and I believe there is ample momentum in terms of YoY quarterly revenue growth to support the current high valuation for at least the next two to three quarters.

Product Mix And Sales Volume

The entire world is focused on buying (and stocking up) on non-discretionaries like groceries and other household staples as stay-home orders continue to be in force and the fear of infection remains high. That unique trend is not a cyclic one, nor is it a long-term one. However, for retailers like Walmart, Q1-2021 will carry over the strong sales numbers typically seen during the fourth quarter ending January 31. Q1 runs from Feb through the end of April and marks the beginning of public awareness and government action around COVID-19. The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) on January 21 confirmed the first detected case of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country, noting that "there are growing indications that limited person-to-person spread is happening."

Things escalated quickly after that and, when lockdown and quarantine protocols began to be implemented around the country, moving out of the home was and is still restricted to getting groceries, medicines, and other essentials. Walmart was among the retailers that benefited and continue to benefit the most from this disruption in normal commercial activities.

The primary reason for that is groceries, which makes up the bulk of Walmart's sales across its operating segments. The two largest ones, Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club, show grocery sales as a percentage of overall revenue in excess of 55%.

Walmart U.S.: 55.9% in FY-2020 and 55.5% in FY-2019

Sam's Club: 60.1% in FY-2020 and 58.3% in FY-2019

The dominance of the grocery segment in Walmart's merchandise portfolio will be clearly evident in Q1-2021. There's no doubt that the numbers will skew significantly toward grocery and other essentials, but we need to keep in mind that it also means a hit to the bottom line because prevalent margins for the segment are historically among the lowest.

Of course, Walmart has an advantage here because it has already achieved the economies of scale in the U.S. Nevertheless, we're likely to see further contraction around operating margins. Operating income for FY-2020 vs. FY-2019 dropped to 4% from 4.3%. We're likely to see even more margin pressure in Q1-2021 as grocery-heavy revenues weigh on the bottom line.

While this is not great news from a profitability standpoint, the current situation will boost segment sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. It's not easy to project what the overall increase will be but, if March 2020 was any indication of the quarter's figures, a 20% year-over-year revenue growth rate would be a reasonable assumption.

This is most certainly an anomaly but the fact remains that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future. It could last for up to three quarters or more as America limps back to normalcy once an effective vaccine is found and made widely available. Even with the assumption of a vaccine arriving in the fall, the logistical nightmare of making hundreds of millions of doses available to the public, administering them, and monitoring them makes it impossible to predict a timeline for the return to some semblance of normalcy. Moreover, the fear of going shopping and generally socializing will remain imprinted in the collective public mind for several years, which will favor Walmart's omnichannel model.

Demand Drivers And Indicators

Of course, we need to validate the assumption that demand levels will continue to be sustained in the near future. To that end, I point to Walmart's recent hiring ramp. 150,000 temporary associates have already been onboarded in a short span of a month, with plans for an additional 50,000 hires in the pipeline. These workers will not only provide additional manpower across supercenters, stores, clubs, fulfillment centers, and distribution centers to meet heavy demand but will also help existing staff take time off to stay at home as the risk of infection continues to remain high.

One of the drivers of demand will be the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Online Purchasing Pilot, which authorizes certain retailers - including Walmart and Amazon (AMZN), among others - to accept EBT (electronic benefits transfer) cards for online grocery purchases. This represents a demographic of about 38 million people who rely on food stamps for sustenance. The relevant point here is that a full two-thirds of the people in the program will likely shop from Walmart and other authorized stores because they have children and wouldn't want to risk carrying a potential infection into their homes.

Even among the higher economic strata, Walmart represents a viable alternative to physically shopping in-store because of its omnichannel model seeing significant expansion over the past year.

"In fiscal 2020, we launched NextDay Delivery to more than 75 percent of the U.S. population, launched Delivery Unlimited from 1,600 locations in the U.S. and expanded Same Day Pickup to nearly 3,200 locations. Our eCommerce efforts and innovation have also led to omni-channel offerings in many of our markets including grocery pick up and/or delivery in nearly a dozen countries outside the U.S. To date, we now have more than 6,100 grocery pick up and delivery locations globally. We are enhancing our ecosystem with our omni-channel capabilities, stores, services, eCommerce sites, supply chain combined with our more than 2.2 million associates to better serve our customers. Together, we believe these elements produce a flywheel effect which creates customer relationships where customers view Walmart as their primary destination."

This puts Walmart in an advantageous position over Amazon because the former's model is less reliant on a delivery network due to its vast physical footprint and accessibility.

Investor's Angle

Now, let's tackle the problem of valuation. As of this writing, WMT is trading at a price to sales multiple above 0.7, nearly 13% up from the start of the calendar year.

Forward P/E currently stands at nearly 40% above the sector median of about 18. WMT has seen a 12% increase in stock price since the beginning of January 2020.

As such, there's little doubt that the stock is overvalued and that the current price is unsustainable in the long run. However, the momentum we're seeing in sales volume is not about to slow down. The projected year-over-year sales volume increase of 20% hints at short-term support for the current high valuation. There's a very good chance that we could see additional momentum going into Q1-2021 earnings next month, which is likely to continue through Q2 and Q3.

That being said, it needs to be reiterated that this situation is not going to last in the long term or even in the medium term. Sales growth will inevitably fall back to lower levels once the horizon is clear of the coronavirus threat. That means the stock will inevitably undergo a significant correction. Exactly how long that will take is anyone's guess at this point. The only way to play this right now is to hold the stock if you're the cautious type or invest for the short term if you have a slightly bigger appetite for risk.

