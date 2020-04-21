Tyson Foods And WH Group Are Tasty Buys

Both companies have adequate assets and cash to weather the novel virus and agile management able to positively respond to unfolding events.

There are three caveats for investors to consider but none are insurmountable.

My last article offers rules for crisis management investing. Among them, I recommend investors first choose an industry prospering in these tough times. Buy shares in a ripe company in the industry. The food industry meets the criteria. I like meat, poultry, and pork producers WH Group Ltd. (OTCPK: WHGLY, OTCPK: WHGRF) and Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN).

Food is the Key to Stability

Food is a necessity. Shortages lead to social and political instability. Protecting the supply chain is a priority of every government right now. Britain is organizing people transports from European countries to work on farms. The U.S. is increasing subsidies to farmers and processors; it is considering mass buys of meat, poultry, and pork products to replace lost restaurant sales and export delays.

China is financing domestic importers and processors to buy plants overseas; the government completed arduous trade negotiations, is cutting tariffs on food imports, and is placing price controls domestically on pork. China lifted the ban barring U.S. meat and soybeans and poultry after the trade agreement with the U.S. One poultry exporter reports they hit "a rapid clip" by mid-March. Meat and pork exports are expected to increase as China's ports unjam, as workers return.

Investors need to set aside the rhetoric of calls from American politicians to punish China for the pandemic and China's claims the whole thing is a malevolence by the American military. America desperately needs the billion dollars a year business and China needs the protein. I think it is unlikely, to paraphrase, anything too challenging will come between me and my Calvins (NYSE: PVH) detrimental to increasing the trade of food and foodstuffs.

Tyson and WH Group are going to continue to grow sales despite these and other bumps in the road like short-term plant closures.

Three Caveats for Investing

Three caveats for investors to be aware of: first, the supply of meat, poultry, and pork might be stretched thin and sales clipped due to the worker and trucker shortages struck sick and dying from novel COVID-19. Processing plants are shuttering for short-term disinfecting and safety remodeling. There is no evidence yet of unmanageable or long-term disruptions to the supply chain.

Nevertheless, be aware of voices warning the pandemic is a severe, perhaps disastrous threat to the meat, poultry, and pork supply chain. The issue, however, is an example of the cognitive dissonance hampering investors. The Wall Street Journal recently sounded the alarm but five weeks earlier the same paper reported the supply secure enough to declare,

The coronavirus epidemic is exacerbating a meat glut in the U.S., filling cold-storage facilities with pork, chicken, and beef intended for export to markets hit by the outbreak.

WH Group and Tyson executives expect their facilities to be shut down for two-to-three weeks. They are making physical improvements to better ensure safe working conditions. Remedial actions at Tyson facilities include buying protective gear, installing plexiglass work station separators, and Tyson is installing more than 150 infrared temperature scanners.

There might be another cause sparking supply chain concern, i.e., the 26% surge in grocery store March sales. Popular cuts of meat, poultry, and pork are missing not because of supply disruptions but spiking increases in demand.

In a non-scientific survey of my family members based in Atlanta and Chicago, no one reports any shortages in the stores of meat or poultry, kosher and not kosher. One young married informs me:

In the beginning (of the pandemic), people were buying tons so the stores had low supply after each shipment. But I don't think recently it has been a problem.

Warnings About Prices

A second caveat is the downward pressure on prices detailed in the Hecht Commodity Report. Cattle and hog prices are touching new lows but, the report notes, "Low prices are an opportunity for a recovery." Low prices are also an opportunity for better margins and more sales. WH Group and Tyson Foods are buying goods from farmers at lower prices, while high consumer demand means the companies do not have to lower retail prices. Low prices also mean they are able to export more products.

COVID-19 Threatens Workers, Farmers, and Truckers

The third caveat is about copse and thickets of getting products delivered to supermarkets. There are warning calls from farmers and a truckers' association. They are warning about the impact of their members getting sick. There is some relief ahead. $9.5B is approved in the stimulus bill for agriproducts affected by novel COVID-19.

The U.S. government holds nearly a billion pounds of chicken and more than 600M pounds of pork to prevent shortages and undergird prices. Just as the President replaced depleted crude oil reserves at lower prices, so, too, the administration will replace meat, poultry, and pork stocks if released to feed the people. One of the most effective lobby groups is calling for the USDA to buy pork from which Smithfield and Tyson will definitely benefit. The Agriculture Secretary assures us there is plenty of food despite disruptions and there is more than enough supply to exercise exports.

WH Group is Profitable and Cash Secure

WHGLY is a riskier investment than Tyson. It is China-based, thinly followed and traded, and there is scant news reported except when there is an announcement from a Smithfield spokesperson. But the Chinese and Americans voraciously consume poultry and pork and both Tyson and WH Group have built their companies into global retail, slaughterhouse, and processing companies. Tyson exports U.S. beef, pork, poultry, and prepared foods to more than 100 countries.

WH Group exports pork products around the world. It is a major supplier to China. WH Group continues to build a retail brand name inventory of companies in the U.S. and Europe like Smithfield. WH Group ranks 66th on the China Fortune 500 and is the highest-ranked in China's food industry.

WH Group is profitable. It reportedly holds near a billion dollars in cash and investments and net profit is last reported up to 6.1% from 4.2% Y/Y. Under other market circumstances, the shares might top $40 each; the P/E ratio is 9.7x or about half of the industry ratio (20.9x). Short-term and long-term assets (~$7B) exceed liabilities (~$4B). The 2.57% dividend yield is sustainable and share price is holding fairly strong. Growth estimates under pandemic conditions are up for grabs for many industries but the food is essential. Pork is a staple in China.

WH Group also ranks 495 in the Fortune Global 500 list and 16th in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco sector. Revenue is RMB 149.6B or more than $21B. WH Group owns slaughterhouses from South America to Poland and across Asia. Yet, shares are thinly traded; the company is nearly invisible among retail investors, and not followed by hedge funds despite owning a slew of facilities and brand names in America.

Tyson is a Shopper's Delight

Tyson is the leading publicly traded meat and poultry processor in US (2018) sales ranking fourth among the world's top food value brands. Poultry sales are expected to outstrip pork and red meat sales by 2027.

Source: Statista Consumer Goods & FMCG

Tyson too shuttered a processing plant and pulled workers off lines experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases in rural Iowa. Tyson share price has been softened recently by a Q1 earnings miss on top and bottom lines. Hold-ups of exports to China are affecting growth due to the pandemic. Shares topped $93 and the price held strong for much of the last half of 2019. In March 2020 the price tumbled to below $48 but jumped back to about $60 each. The dividend yield (FWD) is 2.7%. Tyson sales were strong into the foodservice and restaurant markets but those avenues are shut for now. However, Tyson offers a wide selection of protein foods in grocery stores and sales are likely to continue being healthy from this frozen food and pre-cooked foods market.

At $60 per share, Tyson is a shopper's delight. The stock might otherwise be two times this number. Its P/E Ratio is half (10.8x) the industry's (20.9x). Anticipating growth is not a worthwhile exercise at the present time under current conditions. But who doesn't like chicken? The company experienced 15.4% annual earnings growth over the past five years.

Tyson holds a lot of debt attributable to growth and its labor-intensive business operations. However, debt is covered by cash flow (21.7%) and interest is low. Individual insiders have been selling shares over the last 9-12 months who hold 1.4% of the company shares. On the bright side, institutions holding about 20% of the shares seem not to be selling in any significant numbers. The company's market cap is $21.95B.

The government is easing rules allowing processing plants to increase the speed of production and many plants are near fully automated. As we completed this article, the U.S. administration announced plans to buy milk and meat, "hams and pork products, and move them into where they can be utilized in our food banks, or possibly even into international humanitarian aid."

WH Group & Tyson are Tasty Buys

The primary concerns for investors in this corner of the food industry are how margins and earnings will be affected by pandemic costs, falling prices for meat and hogs, and production shortfalls. Pork processors are operating at 8% below capacity because of sick workers and other supply chain challenges. But American and China governments are adjusting the rules like speeding up production in plants and lowering tariffs. They cannot tolerate serious disruptions of the food supply.

Tyson Foods and WH Group are too big and important to fail. The industry is critical to political, social, and economic stability. There are worries about product availability but no shortages have yet appeared. Conditions bode well for Tyson and WH Group at China's expense still suffering from the economic impact of the African swine flu and COVID-19. Tyson's share price is down from its high, not volatile, and clawing its way back. WH Group shares, too, share these traits. Both have enough cash and dispositive government support to weather disruptions but the support is no panacea for struggles with growth and margins. Both companies have adequate assets and cash to weather the novel virus and agile management able to positively respond to unfolding events.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.