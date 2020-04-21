Teck Resources: 20% Upside Even If No Recovery In Commodity Prices In 2020

Teck Resources (TECK) is a high quality diversified mining company with low-cost operations in coking coal, copper and zinc in safe jurisdictions (U.S., Canada, Chile, Peru). The company’s cost reduction and efficiency program will substantially lower its cost base by 2021. It is currently trading on EV/EBITDA of around 4x FY20 and 3x FY21 with strong liquidity and low balance sheet risk.

Company Description

Teck Resources Ltd. is an integrated natural resource group with activities in mining, smelting, and refining. The Company mines metallurgical coal, copper, zinc, and gold in the United States, Canada, Peru, and Chile. Teck also produces refined metals, specialized metal products, and other products.

Internal initiatives will drive Teck’s EBITDA recovery even without commodity prices improvement until 2021.

Teck announced its progress on its (I) RACE21,(II) cost reduction program, and (III) provided guidance on production volumes from FY20-FY23 in Feb 2020 in Feb 2020.

RACE21 is innovation transformation program which is expected to drive C$500m of cumulative annualized EBITDA in 2020 and C$1bn in 2021, off of the C$160mm achieved in 2019.

The company reported that 65% of the C$160m benefit in FY19 was achieved in processing analytics, 25% was in mining analytics, and 10% was in predictive maintenance. Most of the benefits were related to processing and throughput improvement in the base metals business. In 2020 the company is broadening the program to things like integrating autonomous work and improving analytics in mining.

Teck spent C$45m for a numerous projects related to RACE21 in 2019 to generate the C$160m of savings. In 2020, the company plans to invest another C$155mm to generate around C$500m of cumulative annualised EBITDA. The company guided that its investment in RACE21 projects will be one-off but the benefits are expected to be on-going.

The company defined RACE 21 as shown below:

“Performance In May 2019 we began implementing RACE21™; our innovation-driven business transformation program. RACE21™ is a company-wide approach to Renewing our technology infrastructure, Accelerating and scaling automation and robotics, Connecting data systems to enable broad application of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, and Empowering our employees, all with a focus on improving our operating results and EBITDA between now and 2021. RACE21™ currently includes approximately 30 projects, distributed across our operations, which is larger than initially planned due to the success of early initiatives. These projects are primarily focused on the development and implementation of data analytics to improve throughput and yield at our processing plants as well as mining analytics and predictive maintenance programs to improve the performance and cycle times of our mobile equipment fleets.”

Teck implemented a cost-reduction program given the global economic uncertainty.

In 4Q19 Teck had achieved C$210m in capital and operating reductions (C$150m of which was capex and C$60m in opex), and for 2020 it expects to reduce another C$400m of costs (C$180m in capex, C$220m in opex), bringing the total savings to C$610m. Part of the savings is due to the company putting on hold an IT system refresh, and part of it would come from eliminating about 500 full-time equivalent positions, among other initiatives.

Overall, the company expects to deliver around C$900m of EBITDA from the two internal initiatives even without any recovery in commodity prices.

In addition, the company expects to gradually increase its production volumes over the next four years which will, together with cost-savings, enhance the company’s EBITDA going forward.

Source: Company Filings

Adequate liquidity position to fund Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2)

The company guided that its required cash contribution to be C$1.73b in 2020 after project financing and partner contributions with first production scheduled for 2Q2022. The company’s reported liquidity was C$5.8b at end of Dec 2019. (More details below)

Notwithstanding the project experienced some delays due to reasons discussed below, I believe that the company’s ample liquidity position and diversified commodity and geographic operations will support Teck to complete the QB2 project and starts production in 2022.

The project experienced some delays due to social challenges in Chile and in receiving certain permits/regulatory approvals which also contributed to higher cost. Furthermore, there were some operational issues around safety and environmental management, additional road construction and maintenance, severe weather, and lower-than-expected contractor performance. The project may experience a further delay due to Covid-19 related temporary suspension of construction activities.

Historical Financial Summary

Source: Bloomberg

Teck’s diversified mining operations and competitive positions of its mines allow the company to generate healthy level of cash flows through the cycle. At the worst point of commodity market downturn in FY15, Teck reported negative FCF of C$737m – after making continuous investments in key projects. Even if we were to see another recession over the next 12months, Teck’s ability to generate cash flow through the cycle and its strong liquidity position (C$5.8 b) well positions the company.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

The company’s liquidity position remains strong at C$5.8 b, including $532 m in cash at February 20, 2020 against short-term debt maturity of C$155m in Jan 2021. The company guided that it will spend around C$2b on copper project in early 2021.

Teck reported Net Debt to EBITDA of 1.5x at end of Dec 2019.

Valuation

Based on Bloomberg consensus EBITDA forecasts in FY20, the company offers around 20% upside potential on the company’s long-term average EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x– without any recovery in commodity prices. Based on FY21 consensus EBITDA forecasts, the company offers around 70% upside potential.

Source: Bloomberg; Author’s calculation

Risks:

A significant decline in commodity prices for a sustained period.

Global economic softness, particularly in China, could lead to oversupply or weaker demand.

Strengthening CAD versus USD

Production disruptions in Teck’s mines or supply chain.

Significant cost overrun and delays at QB2 could present challenges to the company’s cash flow.

Summary:

I believe Teck is a solid mining company with established track records of generating healthy level of cash flows through the cycle and strong liquidity position. Today’s low entry point provides a compelling upside potential (20%-70%) for investors with low risk of permanent loss of capital.

