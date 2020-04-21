No, The Oil Companies Will Not Pay You To Buy Gasoline

If you are not a holder of these contracts, this "news" is merely about the 24-hour news cycle's need to generate scare headlines!

A seller of WTI crude for May delivery today had to pay $38.50 a barrel to get rid of their obligation to buy for May.

Because of fears there may soon be no place to store all the oil that is being pumped, sellers of the May WTI crude contract went south today.

Seriously, Marketwatch? Shame on you, CNN and CNBC. Cramer, please flurry about and scream it to the heavens; I like good theater. Only - it just isn't that important.

Ask yourself this. If this was such a world-shaking event, don't you think oil company shares would have plummeted apace? They were down today - more because people panicked than because any of the energy firms lost a buck, a pound, a ruble, a dinar or a sou (if you remember those) as a result of this, as one scare headline proclaimed, "300% loss."

The May contract for delivery is the next one in line. It took a beating today. June did not fall in a similar manner, nor any other forward month. There's a reason. Long before there will actually be "zero" room left to store excess oil, one or two or three of the following will most likely happen:

(1) The federal government will declare that "x" amount of oil will be added to the strategic reserve. That will not in and of itself build any infrastructure or locate any new salt caverns along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast, where the strategic reserve is located. It's currently about 70-80 million barrels shy of the 713 million barrels it can safely hold.

"The sky is falling! It will soon be at maximum capacity!" Yes, but there's another place the oil can be stored: Right where it is today. There's a cost to shutting in wells. There's also a cost, usually but not always a lesser cost, for slowing production. But the Feds understand that demand will increase once we begin moving about again. If we shelter another three months, which I doubt will happen, that means for 90 days the Federal government buys oil - at a very cheap price, I might add - and will take delivery of that oil - at a very cheap price, remember - when it is once again needed for industry, commerce, and transportation. The price when it's needed will be higher and the federal government, hopefully with clever people who see the logic of this, will have bought cheaper than they would pay to keep the reserve filled to the brim than they ever will again

(2) There "is" additional infrastructure that's not being used. Regular readers know that I have probably made greater returns from energy and defense than any other sectors or industries. There are hundreds of seaborne refined petroleum products tankers in the shipping markets worldwide. Hundreds. Many are lying fallow because there's little exporting or importing of oil these days. If only half that fleet were used as floating infrastructure to hold oil and its numerous by-products, it would allow current production, at a lower pace, and keep those jobs, as well as refinery jobs, as well as shipping jobs. Again, I presume that there are bright folk in D.C. already thinking about this.

Of course, that hope always seems to bump up against Mark Twain's comment regarding our elected officials: "Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself."

(3) This, too, shall pass. We are an inventive and innovative species. Those of us fortunate enough to live in democratic republican capitalist nations spawn entrepreneurship and can-do get-the-job-done innovation see this up close and personal every day. The Arsenal of Democracy, in the current iteration, becomes the Arsenal of Viral Defeat. The world produces more protective gear, funds research, finds treatment protocols and ultimately vaccines. We have always been at war with viruses, with many I imagine even before the ones that we have a record of, like the Plague of Justinian, the Black Death, and so on. We will get our arms, with soap up to the elbows, around this one too.

Safe investing, sane approach,

Joseph L Shaefer

