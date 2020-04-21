A Double Barrel Of Stimulus

Investors should be careful not to underestimate the size of the monetary and fiscal stimulus being injected into the economy and markets, as well as the speed with which it is being delivered. While the stock market remains exceedingly overvalued and has significant downside, the stimulus is likely to mitigate that downside, and eventually have a meaningful impact on the economy at large. We witnessed the impact of monetary stimulus when the S&P 500 rebounded 28% from its most recent low. Once the double-barreled shotgun of stimulus has emptied all its ammunition, I think we will start to see a trough in economic activity, which should coincide with a bottom in market valuations.

Market Valuation

The S&P 500 was down a mere 11% for the year, following the bear-market rally over the past month. That might seem reasonable given that a week ago the consensus was forecasting a decline in earnings of 6-8% for 2020 on flat revenues. The problem is that the consensus estimate is absurd. Morgan Stanley recently projected a 5.5% contraction in GDP for 2020, while Goldman Sachs is expecting a contraction of 6.2%. It is impossible to see flat revenues in that type of economic environment.

I think it is reasonable to assume that GDP will contract 6-8% this year, which means that we should see revenues decline by 15-20% and earnings by as much as 30-40%. This would result in S&P 500 earnings falling to within a range of $113 to $97 from $162 in 2019. The S&P 500 bottomed during the last two bear markets at an average of 20-times trough earnings. Therefore, I come up with a range of 2,260 to 1,940 for the S&P 500 using that historical precedent. I’ve been saying 2,000 is the likely low, because it’s a round number within that range that should be accompanied by some psychological support.

That would be a relatively mild bear-market decline of 40% compared to the 50%-plus declines we saw during the Great Financial Crisis and the dotcom bust. I realize the economy and markets will face a host of longer-term issues from corporate deleveraging to social-distancing measures until we have a treatment and vaccine for the virus, but the unending and unlimited stimulus stipulated by the Fed and Congress is an offsetting factor. Beyond the economic recovery we have growing government debt and deficits that will be significant headwinds, but those are important issues that the market is not concerned with today.

There could always be a leg lower in this ongoing bear market, but given that the Fed and Congress have abandoned any inkling of fiscal responsibility, I think both will press harder with stimulus should the S&P 500 fall to my target.

A Double Barrel Of Stimulus

While the stimulus already approved and being distributed is unprecedented, all the news stories in recent weeks would lead you to believe otherwise. The focus is on those who are not receiving a check or the fact that it was sent to the wrong address or to someone who is deceased. It is about those who have been unable to file for unemployment claims because of ancient computer systems, understaffed offices or for reasons like non-qualification that are not consistent with the new law.

The stories on the small-business front are even more frustrating, because the $350 billion in stimulus money is gone, leaving millions of businesses empty handed. I have friends who are irate because they applied for a loan from the Payroll Protection Program and were either ignored, asked for additional documents or told applications were no longer being accepted. Meanwhile, larger businesses, like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, reportedly received huge sums within a few days of applying. There are approximately 25-30 million small businesses in the US today, but only 1.6 million loans were issued. Most of these small businesses are independent contractors and self-employed people, like me, who were not able to apply until April 10. Yet the Treasury didn’t provide guidance on what was required to fill out an application until April 14. It appears the little guy got screwed again!

That said, it is only a matter of time before this program is provided with additional funds to assist these smaller business entities. There are also millions of small businesses, like my own, that don’t need the funds. Regardless, the focus continues to be on the shortfalls of the programs, of which there are many, and not the benefits, which is understandable.

This is the reason why economists are forecasting a severe contraction in GDP of 25-38% for the current quarter. Yet the amount of money that is being distributed is tremendous and more is on its way, which is why economists are forecasting a huge spike in GDP of as much as 20% in the third quarter. Consider that the fiscal stimulus injected into the economy after the Great Financial Crisis was just 3% of GDP, while the fiscal stimulus being injected today at the early stages of this crisis is approximately 9-10% of GDP.

Most of the stimulus provided after the Great Financial Crisis was monetary and not fiscal. It stimulated financial markets and not the economy, which is why the Fed failed to achieve its inflation mandate. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, which was a $787 billion fiscal stimulus bill, was released slowly over a long period of time. Very little money was distributed directly to consumers and businesses. The monetary stimulus, which works much faster in markets than does fiscal stimulus in the economy, inflated financial assets. It was monstrous in comparison. As a result, the stimulus that followed the Great Financial Crisis was a single-barrel pop gun compared to the double-barrel shotgun we have today.

The current stimulus is more evenly balanced between monetary and fiscal. Additionally, money is being put directly into the pockets of consumers and businesses. The Treasury indicated that 80 million people received their $1,200 stimulus checks last week, which includes $500 per child under the age of 17. While many households will use these funds to pay rent, the mortgage or buy groceries, for others it amounts to discretionary income. The money isn’t easily spent today, but when the economy inevitably reopens these funds will lead to a demand shock for goods and services.

Then there are 22 million workers who have filed for unemployment claims. Most of these unemployed come from the service industry where we find low-paying jobs.

Consider that the average weekly unemployment claim before the crisis was $378. After the Great Financial Crisis, the benefit was boosted by a federally funded $25 per week and extended beyond the typical 26-week period. Today that amount has been increased by $600 per week and the benefits may extend all the way through the end of this year.

This amounts to nearly $1,000 per week on average, which when we include the one-time stimulus checks results in an annual income of $50,000 per year. There will be millions of unemployed who are earning more under the stimulus programs than they were while employed. The responsible thing to do for this group of individuals would be to pay down debt and save the disposable income, but we know better than that. These funds are limited in terms of how they can be spent while the economy is shut down, but when we reopen this should also lead to a demand shock for goods and services in the third quarter of this year. One problem this may create is drawing these people back to work.

Conclusion

Monetary stimulus has a far greater impact on financial assets than it is on the economy, and it works at a much faster rate. This explains the stock market rebound over the past month. As a result, the market is now completely dislocated from what remains to be deteriorating economic fundamentals and an uncertain outlook. The fiscal stimulus that will help to resurrect the economy is on its way, but it takes more time to have an impact. It should lead to a significant rebound in economic activity in the second half of this year. In the interim, I believe the stock market will realign with the economic reality of today and reflect meaningfully lower valuations before bottoming.

My outlook is predicated on containing the outbreak of the coronavirus in the coming two months and a reopening of the economy this summer. I am also anticipating the approval of a treatment that greatly reduces the number of infected who must be hospitalized this fall. Beyond that I also expect that we will have a vaccine for this virus a year from now. These may be huge contingencies, especially when the efforts to date have been so disjointed, unorganized and slow to be successful. If we open the economy too soon, and it looks like there will be a second wave, which is a possibility, then I’ll reassess my outlook. Governor Kemp's decision to reopen his state's economy within the week is clearly a red flag, as well as other hot spots around the country where the curve has yet to flatten.

There have never been so many moving parts in a crisis as we have today. The housing and dotcom boom and busts were fairy one dimensional in comparison. There are market-strategist-turned-epidemiologists that are forecasting doom and gloom with the onset of another Great Depression. I think this is an extreme and unsubstantiated outlook that leaves investors holding nothing buy cash. There are others that believe the bear market is over, recommending investors move back to a more fully invested position. I think a smarter approach is to maintain a core weighting in each asset class, but also maintain significant liquidity. This assures that you are always participating in market rallies, but you can also capitalize on future declines in risk asset prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.