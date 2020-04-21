Tilray Short Interest Soars Again

Perhaps my best recommendation in the past couple of years was for investors to beware the massive rally in Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY). Shares of the company soared to a high of $300, reaching an astronomical valuation, on hopes of a new booming industry. Not only has the bubble burst with shares falling to the low single digits recently, but the back half of March saw a massive surge in short interest to a new high.

It was about two months ago when I detailed how short interest in this name broke 10 million shares for the first time. After bouncing around that area mostly for the next month and a half, the second half of March saw the biggest change in short interest for Tilray in its history. As the chart below shows, more than 5 million additional shares were shorted during this time.

(Source: NASDAQ Tilray short interest page)

At the end of March, more than 15.3 million shares were short the stock, a rise of more than 253% over a year ago. This latest update saw the third largest increase in percentage terms, only trailing the second and third updates from the summer of 2018 right after the IPO. This means just about one in every six Class 2 shares outstanding is now short.

Of course, the number of total shares in Tilray jumped during the month of March after the company announced a capital raise where it sold 7.25 million shares. The company also sold pre-funded warrants to purchase another 11.75 million shares, plus announced warrants for another 19 million shares. In total, this offering brought in about $90 million.

Tilray definitely announced this capital raise from a position of weakness, with a market cap down about 60% from the $1.5 billion it was near going into the most recent earnings report. If the warrants are eventually exercised, it will mean a ton of dilution at under $6.00 a share for a name that traded up to $300 and was still at $45 just nine months ago. The company piled on the bad news by announcing at the end of March that 11 million shares were released from a lock-up agreement, meaning they could now be sold in the open market.

The problem for Tilray is that it just hasn't met its growth targets, and that has snowballed down the income statement. As the table below shows, revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates worsened throughout most of last year, with the company's final numbers not good. Now we are seeing this year's estimates drop, and the non-GAAP per share loss would be even more if it wasn't for the recent dilution of more than 8.4%. I can tell you that estimates for 2021 are following a similar pattern, but that's a long way off given what's going on in the world today.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

While the losses are a big problem, it's Tilray's negative free cash flow that remains perhaps its worst item. Last year, as the 10-K filing detailed, operating activities used over $258 million in cash. Another $73 million was spent on capital expenditures, and an additional $211 million was spent on acquisitions and other business investments. Management has to slow down that spending rate this year, or the company will need many more capital raises. That will either mean a lot more dilution, or perhaps millions more in interest expenses that will make profitability even harder to achieve.

In the end, short interest in Tilray surged to more than 15 million shares at the end of March, and with good reason. The company announced another dilutive capital raise and analyst estimates continue to plunge. It's now up to management to get these losses and significant cash burn under control, or Tilray will have to come back to the market again rather soon. While some investors may celebrate shares being up almost 170% from their recent low, a $6.50 close on Friday provides very little comfort for those who bought on the monster rally up to $300.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.