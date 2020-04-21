Amazon Will Become A Video Game Juggernaut

To prove the worth of their pickaxe, Amazon is developing games using Lumberyard as their engine. The success of these games will be defined on a tech level, not creative.

A video game gold-rush is on and Amazon are trying to sell the pickaxes by way of Lumberyard.

Video games are a hot topic and a category that I have been an investor in for some time. Those looking to invest in a quarantine related gaming surge may look to prominent players like Activision (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), or even Take-Two Games (TTWO). I, however, would like to present to you Amazon (AMZN), a future leader in the video game space.

Image: Digital Games Revenues 2019

The video game sector brought in a record $120 billion in 2019 and is forecast by some to grow to upwards of $300 billion over the next five years. After having already taken a somewhat successful swing at movies and television, Amazon is slowly making inroads in the gaming space. Those inroads will start to present themselves massively over the next two years.

So, why is Amazon the best video gameplay? Quite simply, vertical integration. By 2021, Amazon will have made significant strides in video game streaming (Twitch), creation of games, delivery of games (physical, digital and streaming), and production assistance (via Lumberyard). In this article, I would like to take a look at these segments, discuss Amazon's approach in each, and finally take a look at risks to Amazon's success in the video game market.

A Whole New World - Making Games

Amazon is already a successful entertainment company, having won Emmys and Oscars for its Amazon Studios distributed content. Now, they're entering the game space. The firm's first game (excluding smaller Amazon Appstore games) has already been released (The Grand Tour Game), to very little fanfare, but much larger titles are on the horizon.

Image: Amazon's "New World" video game

In May, Amazon will release a sci-fi shooter, Crucible, and New World, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. These will be the company's first foray into the "serious" video game market.

One thing I am sure readers will point out is that there's no "known" IP here. I agree, IP takes time and considerable promotion, it also involves a lot of risks. So, how about a Lord of the Rings MMO? That's right. Alongside creating one of the world's most expensive TV show around the Lord of the Rings property, Amazon is also actively developing an MMO.

Those three games are all under development at two studios, Seattle and Orange County. A third studio, formed in 2017, has yet to announce a project. The studio, headed by John Smedley of EverQuest fame, is more than likely working on content for Project Tempo (which will be discussed in the next section), or possibly even games explicitly designed for Twitch streaming.

Delivery Redefined

Alongside creating games, Amazon has been hard at work on Project Tempo, a game streaming platform. At this time, the only details we have are speculation, but the belief is that the service will follow the path laid by Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Stadia, PlayStation Now, or Microsoft's xCloud. These services allow players to stream games, rather than download them. The benefit to consumers is gaming on the move and a much easier (and cheaper) barrier to entry.

Those that follow gaming likely know that none of these products are all that successful. So, why would Amazon enter this space, and what would they stand to gain?

Well, Amazon has 150 million Prime subscribers that they can offer the service to. I believe the firm will provide Project Tempo to the 150 million users, likely with access to Amazon's free-to-play games, generating revenue from in-game purchases. A "game pass" of sorts, much like those offered by other companies in the space, opening up access to games from major studios, could be included at extra cost.

If Amazon were to deliver a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO with Project Tempo alongside the launch of the TV show, they might hit upon an early key to success. Yes, the game would only really cater to the hardcore fans in the end, but Amazon could get plenty of eyes on it early.

Then there's Lumberyard. I wanted to discuss Lumberyard in the "delivery" section of this article because this tool is helping others deliver games.

Image: Lumberyard default editor view

Lumberyard is a game engine. Essentially, a foundation upon which games are built. Game developers don't want to spend years building out physics, or multiplayer, so they use game engines to help with some of the tried and tested portions of the development process. Lumberyard does just that.

Lumberyard, like many products Amazon offers, is entirely free. There are no seat licenses, there's no cut of your video game's revenue, which is typical of game engines. Instead, this service aims to get developers to use AWS for delivery of their games, and helps developers build integrations with Twitch. While Lumberyard is still in beta, it will be the foundational game engine for New World and Crucible; the two Amazon developed games mentioned earlier in this article.

Thus, Amazon's approach to gaming starts to become more apparent. Amazon wants to sell the pickaxes for the video game gold hunters. First, however, they must demonstrate the pickaxe's abilities, and if they end up finding creative gold along the way, that would be a bonus.

A Viewing Experience

Twitch is the number one game streaming platform in the world. The service was already seeing consistent month over month growth in streamers, but in April, it saw a significant jump averaging almost 2.5M concurrent viewers.

Twitch gives video game fans a place to watch their favorite players play. Fans can subscribe to channels at a (minimum) cost of $5 per month, from which Amazon takes a 50/50 cut. Viewers can also buy "bits," to give to streamers, Amazon again takes a cut here. Then there are advertisements that lead into streams, or that streamers can push upon non-subscribers.

While Twitch doesn't bring in the big bucks at Amazon, it is a significant gateway for them to the gaming world. When the company's games do launch, they could target streamers to run promotional streams more efficiently, and based upon the massive engagement data set they are no doubt collecting.

Then there are the Twitch equipped games that Amazon Game Studios is developing but has not yet released much information on. These games will help streamers build engagement between themselves and viewers by allowing viewers to participate in gameplay. Again, these types of games can be viewed as a demo of Lumberyard, the "pickaxe" in Amazon's gold-rush strategy.

Risks Facing Amazon in Video Games

It stands to reason that a company of Amazon's size getting involved in another market, like video games, may perk the senses of the DoJ. If Amazon were to use a vertical integration in the gaming space in an unfair way, the antitrust lawsuits could come flying on in.

How might they abuse such power? Via Twitch would be one route. Ensuring their games get more exposure on the platform in an unfair way could arouse some suspicion. Another abuse of power could happen by way of Amazon.com, providing more prominent advertisements for buyers to play a specific game on Project Tempo rather than buy for, say, Xbox.

As with anything creative, Amazon also faces the risk of competition and creative failings. Success in video games today requires tremendous network effect. Games like Fortnite would not bring in hundreds of millions of dollars per year if people didn't play them. Likewise, if Amazon's games are a swing and a miss, investors may get frustrated with the path the company is taking and the losses being incurred.

Creative shortcomings can only really be solved by bringing the best talent aboard, and Amazon has hired quite well so far, so it will be interesting to see how games like Crucible and New World fare upon release.

Finally, there is a risk to Amazon as a whole of a failing core focus. If someone were to ask you to describe Amazon today, you'd run out of breath. Amazon has encompassed the A-to-Z mindset over the last decade and seems to be involved in everything.

All of these projects do seem to be aiming towards a single goal, creating a one-stop-shop for your needs. Need to buy something? Amazon. Want to watch something? Amazon. Want to play a game? Amazon. Maybe Amazon's core focus isn't eroding after all.

Can Amazon Succeed In Gaming - What Is It Worth?

As I mentioned, Amazon has already seen great success in the entertainment space, and I think we will see similar success from the company in video games over the coming years.

The largest, more measurable area of success will be Amazon's Lumberyard. If the company can prove the game engine worthy of primetime, it could become a billion-dollar business in its own right. Competitors, like Unreal Engine, are the reason that game makers like Epic Games (creator of the Unreal Engine and Fortnite) are worth $15B.

When it comes to game creation, Amazon is just swinging the pickaxe it has created with Lumberyard to see if it can strike some creative gold. Games like Crucible and New World were likely "pocket change" to produce, but they put Lumberyard through its paces in the real world. If the games themselves end up being a success, then that's just the cherry on top.

Putting an actual value on Amazon's approach to gaming, given the number of unknowns, is quite tricky. I believe success will be defined by the uptake of Amazon's Lumberyard versus its peers (Unreal, Unity, and CRYENGINE are some more prominent examples), and we're still in the very early days of that. With Epic Games receiving a $15B valuation on the back of the Unreal Engine, Amazon's gaming push could easily be worth as much if things go according to plan.

Regardless, for me, Amazon is still a buy, even at these high levels. Bezos is not content with sitting still and will continue to push into higher and higher gears while he is still able to. Amazon stands to benefit from the COVID-19 downturn more than any other company. If they can turn that benefit into success in other sectors (such as gaming) over time, then investors will reap the rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.