Five9: Even At All-Time Highs, Investors Remain Bullish

Enterprises are increasing their workloads to the cloud and the novel COVID-19 virus could accelerate these trends.

While the stock has surged to all-time highs over the past few weeks, Five9 (FIVN) may still have a lot of room left for additional growth. FIVN is one of the leaders who are currently disrupting the cloud software market for contact centers. Enterprises have trended towards updating legacy software and investing more into cloud-based solutions. FIVN is the only pure-play company at scale looking to further disrupt this market.

Yes, the global economy remains in flux as the novel COVID-19 virus has rapidly spread around the world and has caused economies to essentially shut down. However, companies still need to have call centers available for customers when questions arise. Especially during a time when more companies are requiring employees to work from home, having a cloud-based solution makes this transition easy and smooth. FIVN could become the gold-standard for contact center companies, who traditionally have large in-person facilities.

Data by YCharts

In addition, consumers will still need to dial call centers in order to get their questions answered. Think of when you purchase an airline ticket and then need to cancel. While some may find it easiest to do everything online, a large majority of consumers will still want to contact a representative to walk through their options. This is the same for consumers who purchase a new television and are having operational troubles. They will utilize a call center to get their questions answered.

I have liked FIVN for a while as they are the leading software-based contact center player looking to disrupt this largely legacy technology market. Valuation has ramped over the past several quarters as the company has proved they are able to generate 25%+ revenue growth on top of 15%+ adjusted EBITDA margins. Even with the stock up over 60% since early March, I believe FIVN will continue their upward trend as companies will likely increase their cloud usage when it comes to contact centers.

Management has previously talked about the market remaining only 10-15% cloud penetrated, and with ~$24 billion of the total global addressable market, there is plenty of room left for FIVN to grow and expand. FIVN competes in the cloud software contact center market, focusing mostly on large enterprises. This market, known as the Contact Center as a Service, or CCaaS, is an estimated $24 billion industry that remains highly underpenetrated.

Source: Company Presentation

Legacy vendors have historically focused on building out large call centers. This legacy model invested in people to work the phones and provide customer service. I am sure many readers have an experience calling customer service and speaking with agents. Not all of these experiences are necessarily negative; however, the use of technology has advanced the customer service experience. Another factor of legacy contact center operations is its use of offshore or nearshore operations. Largely held in India and the Philippines, these contact centers play host to hundreds or even thousands of workers.

While this offshore work is generally cheaper for the company compared to domestic employees, technology has changed the way contact centers operate. As companies increasingly transition to a work-from-home model, having a cloud-based solution is essential to ensuring a smooth transition.

Brief Q4 Results And Guidance Review

During the quarter, revenue grew 28% to $92.3 million with 91% of their revenue being recurring, which has become an important part of the company especially during a time when global economies are slowing down. FIVN continues to show strength in their Enterprise customers, which represent ~80% of recurring revenue. As contact centers continue to move towards cloud-based operations, Enterprises are more willing to make investments in these areas, ultimately using FIVN's services.

Source: Company Presentation

Despite the increased investments that currently have a negative impact on the company's margins, they are still seeing success in expanding over time. In addition, the company reiterated their long-term model during their recent analyst day. This model includes gross margin reaching 70%+ and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 27%+. As the company scales and gains efficiencies, they should start to see R&D and G&A expenses start to decline.

During the most recent quarter, the company had revenue growth of 28% and EBITDA margin of 21%, resulting in a Rule of 40 score of 49. This marked the 7th quarter in a row of achieving this score, a rather impressive figure considering the company is approaching a revenue run-rate of $500 million.

While 2020 guidance may not hold as much confidence as it did a few weeks ago due to the changing environment, management’s initial 2020 guidance included revenue of $380.5-383.5 million, which represented growth of ~16%, which seemed conservative given recent quarterly growth rates of 25%+. In addition, due to the influx of call volumes as volatility in the economy persists, I believe FIVN could ultimately report another year of 20%+ growth.

Valuation

Even though the stock has been up ~60% over the past few weeks to all-time highs, FIVN is not unfamiliar with a premium valuation. Given the cloud-based nature of their operations and 90%+ recurring revenue, investors have historically placed a premium revenue multiple on this name. The cloud-based contact center market remains underpenetrated as there is a lot of growth runway remaining.

Investors should also not cross off FIVN being a potential acquisition target either. Given many companies are transitioning to the cloud and FIVN is a pure-play leader in the contact center market, legacy software companies could see FIVN as a good opportunity to diversify their portfolio. With a market cap of only ~$5 billion, there are several legacy players that could add FIVN to their portfolio in order to gain exposure to cloud-based contact centers.

FIVN is the largest pure-play competitor in the CCaaS market and continues to be valued on similar metrics as leading software communication companies such as Twilio (TWLO), RingCentral (RNG), 8x8 (EGHT), Bandwidth (BAND), and Vonage (VG).

Data by YCharts

With a current market cap of ~$5.7 billion, cash of ~$300 million and debt of ~200 million, the company has a current enterprise value of $5.6 billion. Even though 2020 revenue guidance is only ~16%, I believe there is a disconnection given the rapid change in the global economy over the past few weeks. Investors are wise to believe this guidance changes during their upcoming Q1 earnings report. However, I am inclined to believe their original guidance was slightly conservative and we could see another year of 20%+ revenue growth.

Management’s initial 2020 revenue guidance was $380.5-383.5 million, which implies a 2020 revenue multiple of ~14.7x. While this remains a premium, there are many other cloud-based stocks that trade at 15x or higher forward revenue multiples given their consistency and recurring revenue base.

FIVN could experience a significant increase in demand over the coming quarters and years and enterprises transition to cloud-based models amidst employees working from home more often. The company remains the leading pure-play competitor in the cloud-based contact center market and is poised to capture additional market share in an underpenetrated market.

Risks to FIVN include increased competition from other software communication players. In addition, if the market takes longer to invest in cloud-based contact center solutions, FIVN's growth may be limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.