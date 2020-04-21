Retirement Strategy: A Reduced-Risk Stock Market, Compliments Of Our Federal Government

Of course this could be the way it has been for quite some time.

Enjoy it while it lasts, because at some point the chickens will come home to roost.

At least for the time being the Federal Reserve and federal government are picking up the slack of consumer spending.

Hey Buddy, Can You Spare A Printing Press?

I might be sarcastic with that little subheader, but I also think I've been too idealistic in assuming that the markets will use factual fundamentals in the valuation of stocks, which would then be reflected in share prices and profoundly reduced corporate valuations.

Silly me! The full force of our Federal Reserve and government puts everything it's got into taking up the slack from normal consumer spending. It buys bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and too-big-to-fail company bailouts. Then there's the helicopter cash for everyone (almost everyone) to toss back into the squeaky wheel of our economy, plus the definitive promise that our government will do whatever is necessary to keep our economy going! How can I, or any regular everyday investor for a secure financial future, question or complain about this?

The United States is embarking on a rapid-fire experiment in borrowing without precedent, as the government and corporations take on trillions of dollars of debt to offset the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Even as our economy melts down, the stock market just shrugs off the fundamentals and facts, and acts as if this is like any other "dip".

All this borrowing is required to plug the gaping hole the novel coronavirus has punched in the economy, as unemployment reaches levels not seen since the Great Depression. Few, if any, prominent economists or lawmakers opposed opening the government’s fiscal taps amid the current economic emergency. The Senate last month approved $2 trillion of crisis spending with a vote of 96 to 0.

Traders are happy, and dividend growth investors with a long time horizon until retirement are picking away at bargains that offer unusually high dividend yields. The latter are seeking to cement their dividend income flow 20 years from now. I admit it, I am envious because I do not have the time or risk appetite as I used to. I'm wondering how many of you are so confident at nibbling away if you're near or in retirement right now.

Any normal person must see the opportunities and "fear they will miss out" on bargains, right? Might as well paint myself as "abnormal". How can I debate the "buy this dip" folks? The government has the printing presses and the will to reduce and/or remove risk.

In the first part of this series, I showed that simply equal-weighting (RSP) the S&P 500 constituents produced much higher market returns in the year after stocks bottomed than the traditional capitalization-weighted index. Equal-weighting benefits from both its inherent contrarian rebalancing (buying stocks that have underperformed to return to equal-weights and reducing stocks that have outperformed) and its exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

Smarter folks than I have gotten it right for now, it seems, and reduced risk is the name of the game for stocks, right?

The economy has been put on ice but the Fed and the government are throwing trillions of dollars to (hopefully) thaw it when the time comes. I don’t know how this experiment will unfold. Anyone who tells you they do is either delusional or lying... Here's the big question: If the stock market during the worst economic contraction in 90 years can be smoothed out by government spending and Fed actions, does this change the risk-return framework in the stock market going forward?

I mean, who wants to keep cash in the bank at less than 1% interest rates? Locking in five-year CD rates at 1.75%? That's a joke, right?

Perhaps I should be a "buy the dip" optimist also! At least for now (my emphasis):

... in the past when the Fed either didn’t have the tools (or didn’t use them as they are today) and the government didn’t spend 10% of GDP to help out on the fiscal side of things, the stock market likely would have fallen 60%-70% in this situation. Many people think this will still happen this time. Maybe they’re right but if not this could have ripple effects on the U.S. stock market going forward... if the Fed has effectively taken enormous risk off the table there could be unintended consequences for the markets going forward.

The Markets Keep Coming Back From The Brink Of Disaster

Just take a look at these charts:

From the depths of a collapse in late February/early March to a fabulous rebound of roughly 50% in even less time. Absolutely amazing and heartwarming to many, but I will remain a skeptic.

I am skeptical about how long the government can keep printing money and offsetting factual fundamentals. I am skeptical about how many companies the government is willing to bail out. I am skeptical about how the government can continue to support the private sector with suggestions (and proposals) such as these.

Many solid dividend-growth investors for retirement, with a long time horizon and appetite for risk, are finding it very difficult to pass up dividend yields such as these:

Exxon Mobil (XOM): 8.42% dividend yield

(XOM): dividend yield AT&T (T): 6.63% dividend yield

(T): dividend yield Realty Income (O): 5.36% dividend yield

(O): dividend yield Boeing Co. (BA): 5.72% dividend yield

I have to be honest here: If (and that is a big if) I knew I had a 20 year time horizon, was not retired yet, and healthy, I might just be pounding away at the above-named dividend aristocrats and kings! Maybe even hand-over-fist purchases at regular intervals.

These, and other huge high-quality companies, would be on my buy list! Alas, I am not in that envious position, but I am very curious: Are you buying these dips no matter what, or not?

My Bottom Line

I've said it before and will say it again - I do not trust this market. Not on relief rally days, nor on crashing days like Monday. With my personal situation not being conducive to take on risk, I am on the sidelines watching the parade pass me by.

What about you? Our Seeking Alpha community wants to hear from you, since I have already said my piece. No matter what, I hope everyone knows their own situation and risk appetite, and does what they feel is best for them. Tell everyone here!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.