Turtle Beach: Lack Of Consistent Cash Flows Is Long-Term Challenge

Investors more familiar with Turtle Beach (HEAR) will remember their stock used to trade under $2 a share. It wasn't until the rapid rise of Fortnite where this became a more well-known name in the marketplace. Turtle Beach is the largest player in the console gaming headset market and seems to be benefiting from consumers self-isolating during the historic economic times.

However, once we peel back the company's financials a little bit, we can start to understand the company has a history of not generating sufficient cash flows in addition to unstable revenue growth trends. For now, I continue to remain on the sidelines as I believe the stock trades more off of hope and industry trends, rather than fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

The company's stock has been up over 70% since early March as many countries started to implement self-isolation requirements. While the company may be benefiting in the short term from increased gamers, and potentially from the $1,200 stimulus check, I believe over the long term, there are structural challenges with the company which could prevent the stock from working.

Why I Remain Bearish

Turtle Beach has historically talked about the console cycle and 2-year upgrades, meaning gamers look to upgrade their headset equipment every two years. Bullish investors will point to the console refresh cycle starting to look more prominent this year and could continue into 2021, which may propel revenue higher during the short term.

During historical console upgrade cycles, Turtle Beach has been volatile and was not able to generate consistent free cash flows over a medium-term time frame. Instead, they were able to temporarily improve their operating cash flows during the re-fresh periods only to deliver negative cash flows the following years. The company may be poised to improve cash flows over the short to medium-term, however, over the long term the cash flow generation does not seem easily achievable.

Data by YCharts

The chart above does a good job demonstrating what Turtle Beach's free cash flow and EBITDA looks like over time. That being negative cash flows until 2018 when Fortnite took the gaming world by storm, thus increasing all gaming-related sales. However, unless there is another industry-wide trend that gains massive appeal, Turtle Beach may continue to face challenges producing enough cash flows to sustainably invest in the business over the long term.

Until Turtle Beach is able to demonstrate a more consistent ability to generate cash flows and improve profit margins, investors will only benefit during the console cycles and headset upgrade periods. It wasn't too long ago when the company was significantly benefiting from the rapid rise in popularity stemming from Fortnite. However, as this trend has calmed down, the stock price has taken a big hit. Again, the short-term benefit of Fortnite does not offset the long-term lack of cash flow generation.

While the rapid emergence of eGaming could boost short-term growth potential higher as the company provides premium headsets to gamers, this trend could be offset by additional competition potentially lowering price points. Competitive gaming has been a benefit for the company and a good long-term trend for the industry, though investors should look at company specific factors when making an investment, rather than broader industry trends.

Consumers may be more open to purchasing a Turtle Beach headset during these uncertain economic times as many consumers have received a $1,200 stimulus check and are looking for something to buy. Many consumers are not currently going into work every day or have limited options when working at home, thus are more likely to spend time gaming. That being said, a purchase to improve their gaming headsets may be at the top of their mind. However, the longer the economic uncertainty persists, I believe everyday consumers will become more strict with the budgets and will save money for a "rainy day" fund.

The marketplace remains very competitive and there will continue to be knock-off brands in the market. For example, Apple (AAPL) is perceived to be the clear leader in technology hardware market in sub-segments such as laptops, phones, headphones, etc. However, that has not prevented other competitors to enter the market at lower price points in order to capture market share that is unable to afford the premium Apple products. Turtle Beach continues to note they are the leading brand in the headset market, however, other players will constantly enter the market in order to make sure prices remain competitive and no single players dominates the market.

Brief Q4 Earnings and Guidance Update

Turtle Beach reported somewhat disappointing earnings with Q4 revenue of only $101.8 million, well below prior expectations closer to $110 million. This also represented a 9% decline compared to the year-ago period, which demonstrates that even though eGaming and industry trends have been positive, that doesn't correlate to Turtle Beach outperforming.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins during the quarter came in at 35.1%, which was quite a bit lower than the 38.5% seen in the year ago period. The company noted the decrease in gross margins was related to less promotional effort required during last year when Fortnite and PUBG were very popular. This led to increased operating expenses during the quarter of $22.3 million compared to only $17.4 million in the year-ago period. The recent acquisition of ROCCAT also caused operating expenses to increase during the quarter.

This led to adjusted EBITDA of only $16.6 million during the quarter, representing ~16.3% margin, down from ~22.5% in the year ago period. For the full year, 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin came in at only 9.7%, down significantly from ~20% in 2018. The rapid rise of Fortnite and other battle royale games significantly helped 2018 results, but absent this industry tailwind, the company's underlying cash flows are not sustainable to support long-term growth.

Source: Company Presentation

For 2020, the company is expecting revenue of $214-224 million, which would imply a ~5-10% decline compared to 2019 revenue of ~$235 million. Management noted that the console gaming headset market will decline ahead of the new console cycle, which would be partially offset by continued growth in PC and other gaming accessories.

What investors should note is that adjusted EBITDA for the year is only expected to be $5-10 million, which is <4% margin at the midpoint. The challenging part of marking a long-term investment in a company is knowing how volatile their cash flows can be. Absent any broad industry tailwinds, like Fortnite, the company will continue to struggle to make a profit.

Valuation

Valuation can become challenging for more cyclically based companies as nobody ever truly knows if the prospects are biased higher or lower. This is why investors should take a long-term approach and mindset when making investment decisions. For example, Turtle Beach will show multiple years of lower adjusted EBITDA margins despite the consumer being relatively strong over the past few years and the eGaming tailwind remaining strong.

In 2017, Skullcandy, a popular headphone manufacturer (though not entirely in the console gaming market) was acquired for $196.6 million or roughly ~6x forward EBITDA at the time. This was also a 43% premium to the previous day's trading price, a significant premium at the time.

Data by YCharts

The above competitor groups display several names across the gaming peripherals market that sell hardware. These names have differing growth characteristics; however, underlying fundamentals are comparable. The average forward EV/EBITDA of the peer group is ~10.5x. Let's not forget, it was only a few years ago when Skullcandy was acquired for ~6x forward EBITDA. Even if acquisition multiples have significantly expanded, it's difficult to imagine Turtle Beach being taken out at a premium to their ~16.7x forward EBITDA.

This forward EBITDA multiple in the above chart shows currently HEAR is valued nearly 17x EBITDA. Yes, Turtle Beach's 2020 estimate EBITDA is only $5-10 million, which temporarily inflates their forward multiple (given lower denominator in the equation), however over time, the company has not been able to demonstrate consistently strong and healthy EBITDA required to invest in the company over the long term.

For now, I continue to remain on the sidelines until the company is able to consistently improve their profitability and diversify their revenues. While I believe there is a role for Turtle Beach to play in the gaming market, I'm not sure the current stock price reflects underlying financials. It would not be surprising to keep seeing the stock retract, and potentially go under $5, unless there is a significant industry tailwind, like another Fortnite, that can propel the entire gaming market to new levels.

Risks at HEAR include a slowdown in the console headphone market driven by lower gaming participation. In addition, the competitive landscape could become more intense if the industry remains ripe for growth. HEAR's balance sheet could become a problem if the company re-levers their balance sheet for additional growth potential or large acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.