GNC: The Federal Cavalry Isn't Coming To The Rescue

Our last article on GNC (GNC) elicited a spirited discussion regarding the potential for the company to qualify for loan support under the recently passed stimulus package. The view taken by some was that the company would clearly qualify (although the full scope of the rules and regulations governing the programs had not yet been established) while our view was that qualification was unlikely given the company’s preexisting financial condition and the fact that it would be difficult to demonstrate a need relating specifically to coronavirus related issues.

It’s never wise to say never – one of those ironies that make philosophers smile – and we’re not in a position to foreclose entirely on the possibility the company may eventually receive some government aid. However, our view remains that the likelihood of such an outcome is vanishingly small and, in any case, it seems equally unwise to rely on the munificence of the federal government to rescue the company.

Stimulus Package

In essence, the stimulus bill included provisions for various lending programs specifically focused on businesses. The programs were – very broadly speaking – divided into three components – those for small business, those for small and medium businesses, and those for large businesses except for specific set asides for businesses in certain industries or otherwise deemed critical for national security.

It’s impractical to provide here the full scope of the various potential programs and associated rules issued by the Federal Reserve and Treasury, so the following summary is necessarily limited in scope and qualified by that limitation. In addition, it’s worth noting that the rules and regulations surrounding some of these programs remain in development and subject to change by the regulatory authorities. Congress is also presently debating additional stimulus measures which may alter, amend, or expand some or all of these programs. However, so far, these efforts are largely focused on additional small business loan capacity.

The small business program, the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), is designed for small businesses with a focus on retention of employees. The program is limited to small businesses with less than 500 employees or, in some cases, based on other qualifications under the small business designation established by the Small Business Administration. The program also included an unusual and much criticized provision that allowed restaurant enterprises of any size with no more than 500 employees at a given location to access the program. The loans under the PPP program have the potential for forgiveness in the future. GNC does not quality for the Payroll Protection Program.

The Main Street Loan Facility, focused on small and midsize business, is designated for companies with less than 10,000 employee or less than $2.5 billion in revenues in 2019. The Main Street Loan Facility in any case limits the available loans under the program to no more than $150 million, requires that the recipient certify that it will make reasonable efforts to maintain its payroll and retain employees during the term of the loan, and prohibits repayment of existing debt with the loan proceeds (or reduction or cancellation of existing credit lines) beyond already scheduled mandatory principal payments. The loans under this program do not have a provision for forgiveness. GNC is ineligible for the Main Street Loan Facility since it exceeds the employee threshold but could still be eligible under the revenue standard. In any case, it appears GNC would likely be ineligible anyhow due to furloughing the majority of the company employees and since the company’s primary need is associated with debt repayment. Moreover, while a loan of the maximum $150 million would possibly bridge the maturity of the convertible notes, it would not be nearly sufficient to address the maturity of the company’s remaining term debt only a few months later, drawing into question the solvency of the business.

The final loan program, the Stimulus Act Loan Program, is available for midsize and large businesses as well as states and municipalities. In the case of large businesses, the exact terms of the loan programs under the auspices of the Federal Reserve are still being determined, but in general the act still requires such loans to be collateralized and subject to taxpayer protection and borrower solvency requirements under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act and based on rules developed by the Federal Reserve. GNC could be eligible for loans under this final program although, as discussed below, may still ultimately be ineligible due to credit rating requirements and an inability to meet the collateralization and solvency requirements under the Federal Reserve Act.

The stimulus package also includes various additional provisions, such a deferral of social security withholding payments although, given the company has furloughed many of its employees, there are comparatively few withholding payments to be deferred into the future.

Credit Rating

The other major hurdle for the company in terms of any eligibility under the loan programs is credit ratings. The federal government has also not yet been inclined to invest heavily in below investment grade corporate bonds where those bonds were below investment grade prior to the advent of coronavirus. The ongoing lobbying of the National Retailer Federation may ultimately turn the tide with respect to the business lending programs still available but it’s an open question whether it can make the difference, especially for companies which were well below investment grade even before the advent of coronavirus.

GNC’s credit rating of CCC+ was already well under investment grade before getting downgraded further to CC on March 24, 2020. In the case of GNC, the credit rating wasn’t even close to acceptable prior to the store closures – the company has been struggling for years.

Retail Bankruptcies

Indeed, the stimulus package was not designed to rescue every retailer in the marketplace and several have already filed for bankruptcy since passage of the bill. Neiman Marcus is expected to file to bankruptcy by the end of the week while J.C. Penney (JCP) is reportedly considering a bankruptcy filing after skipping an interest payment on debt last week. In addition to a smattering of other smaller retailer bankruptcies and a very long list of retailers on the edge of insolvency, it’s clear that the federal government is not particularly inclined to rescue everyone in the retail landscape – even companies with greater name recognition and far more employees than GNC.

In the event the federal government is willing to allow major department store chains to fail, it’s unlikely that GNC will find sufficient favor to warrant a bailout – especially one large enough to address its core debt maturity issues.

Conclusion

We’re clearly skeptical of the government bailout argument to support a position in the company.

GNC has already furloughed a “significant portion” of its employees across the corporate office and stores, thus disqualifying the company from receiving stimulus aid which requires recipient companies to maintain at least 90% of their pre-crisis workforce on payroll. Moreover, it’s questionable whether the company could meet any of the collateral, indebtedness, or solvency requirements of the Federal Reserve – after all, short of a few properties, the company has relatively few remaining tangible assets of any particular value. The company’s weak and deteriorating credit rating only contributes to this viewpoint.

In the past, we’ve questioned whether optimists were grasping at straws, especially in relation to the China business, in spite of mounting financial troubles and management’s consistent inability to fulfill their own expectations. The hope for a federal bailout of the business, whatever the rationale, fall into the same realm.

Ultimately, our view has not changed significantly in the last few weeks – the company may well pull off a refinancing that will allow it to avoid a bankruptcy filing while leaving the company just on the verge of insolvency. Indeed, we still think the odds are generally in favor of a refinancing if only by a very small margin. It’s increasingly unlikely the company will have access to the cash required to survive store closures barring a refinancing arrangement with lenders. The springing maturity deadline for the redemption of roughly $100 million of the convertible notes is just over three weeks away and the company is late (compared to prior years) in announcing the date for its first quarter earnings report.

The company best hope someone is coming to save it; whether they also save current shareholders in the process is a different question.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a small tracking position in the company.