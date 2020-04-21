Momo: Price Target $45 - Shares Bottomed, Ready To Fly

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've reduced our price target to $45. This implies upside of nearly 90% from Friday's closing price.

After falling more than 50% from its high in January due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which turned into a worldwide pandemic, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) - a leading mobile social networking platform in China - appears ready to bounce back.

After forming a double bottom over the past month, shares have stopped the downward trend and have started to break out after trading sideways the last few weeks.

This article outlines our adjusted price target for Momo ($45) and why shares appear to be on the verge of a big breakout.

COVID-19 Recap

As a social and entertainment platform, along with its dating app Tantan, shares of Momo tumbled as investors sold first and asked questions later during the biggest market meltdowns in U.S. history last month.

Data by YCharts

In our opinion, investors largely overreacted on Momo as the company was among the hardest hit players in China as you can see in the chart above. Yes, the dating side of the business with Tantan was going to take a brief hit with social distancing measures. However, as a social and entertainment platform, Momo also benefited as a stay-at-home play (live streaming, etc.) during the lockdown.

On the conference call with analysts, executives noted that they expect the second quarter to see a gradual ramp-up in activity with normal levels returning for the second half of the year. Taking this into account, we feel shares are extremely undervalued right now and believe investors should buy this dip from the overreactions which caused an unwarranted selloff, especially considering how things have turned out now in China.

Economic Outlook

For the first time in three decades, China's economy shrank during the first quarter, dropping 6.8%. However, investors should know this was expected as the country was on lockdown for much of the quarter as it took aggressive action to stop the spread of COVID-19. The U.S. will likely be in a similar position this quarter as 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month, with millions more expected in the coming weeks.

While the news didn't paint a rosy picture, it wasn't all bad as the country could still end the year with a growing economy. According to the International Monetary Fund ("IMF"), China's economy is still expected to post positive numbers this year with growth of around 1.2%. Many countries around the world won't be as fortunate as the global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% this year.

Source: CNN

In other good news, IMF expects China's economy to jump 9.2% next year - which would make it the best performer among major economies. According to government statistics released on Friday, 99% of manufacturing firms had begun working again, with 84% of businesses - small and medium - having reopened.

This is why stocks in China continue to climb. On Friday, the Shanghai composite index ended the week with another week of gains and in the past three weeks, the index has risen nearly 10%.

Institutions/Hedge funds

Investors everywhere are always looking for a company that checks all the boxes and has the potential for huge returns.

Well, MOMO is just that.

Shares are undervalued, the company is innovative, has been paying dividends, and hedge funds continue to pile in by starting or adding to current positions. Last but not least, shares have started breaking out, which is going to lead to some big gains moving forward.

Over the past quarter, 176 institutions increased their positions in MOMO compared to 121 which decreased their positions. 66 funds started new positions, while 38 sold out.

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 38 hedge funds had positions, a change of 41% from the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey, which tracks hedge fund and insider data.

On Feb. 14, Renaissance Technologies LLC - which is having one of its best years ever and is on track for record-breaking gains - disclosed a 7.94% stake in the company. Other notable funds include Kylin Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Platinum Asset Management. When looking at portfolio weights assigned to each position, Kylin Management has MOMO accounting for 11.2% of its portfolio.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), which disclosed it had a 7% stake in MOMO as of December 31, 2019, trimmed its position this past quarter in a recent filing. However, the world's largest asset manager still holds a 4.3% stake in the company, as it believes in Momo's bright future.

Source: Insider Monkey

Innovative

If you looked at companies on the Fortune 500 list 30, 40 or even 50 years ago, you'd notice that many of them are not listed anymore. Whether through mergers or bankruptcies, the biggest harm for business and their future is a lack of innovation (i.e. Blockbuster, Kodak, etc.).

As the life expectancy of companies continues to shrink, organizations must be more vigilant than ever in growing their business, being innovative, and adapting to changes.

This is another area where MOMO thrives.

Last summer, MOMO launched Zao, a popular face-swapping app powered by artificial intelligence. But this was not just your ordinary Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) face swap or Instagram photo filters. The app allowed users to insert themselves into popular movie and television shows with a single selfie.

Allan Xia on Twitter

Users could turn themselves into Leonardo DiCaprio and Marilyn Monroe in some of their most iconic roles, characters from the Game of Thrones, or even turn themselves into superheroes as the newest member of the Avengers. As you can expect, the app quickly went viral and became the most downloaded app in China.

Its smooth and quick integration of faces into videos is what one of the areas that made the app stand out. MOMO showed that it could take the fun face swap tool and turn it into something better. The app also has a built-in meme GIF generator, so users could put their faces on popular memes.

However, because of privacy concerns, the app took quite a hit after it first launched with a barrage of negative reviews. Users complained about Zao's user agreement which stated that the app had "free, irrevocable, permanent, transferable, and relicense-able" rights to all this user-generated content. While the updated terms made changes to this, the reaction wasn't fast enough as the app went viral and the outrage grew.

While nobody likes seeing a wasted opportunity go by, we believe it's a great lesson learned for MOMO, and we are encouraged that the company continues to push the boundaries and look for new revenue opportunities and growth. And the fact that other companies are trying to copy them now should be welcomed by investors as Momo is obviously doing something right.

User Growth

For social and entertainment companies, arguably, the most important metric outside of revenue and earnings per share is user growth. Some companies, like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), are judged by Wall Street mainly on subscriber growth, with revenue and earnings taking a back seat.

For Momo, the company had an up and down year in 2019 as user growth was disrupted by a temporary suspension of Tantan from China's app stores due to allegations of inappropriate ads. The app and its payment services were subsequently restored two months later. However, the hiatus took some steam out from its growing user base. Below is a breakdown of Momo's user base over the past for quarters.

After a noticeable drop in users in the second quarter, the first time the company has ever reported a drop in users since going public, the following quarters rebounded and saw continued growth, thanks to Tantan being restored in app stores.

While user growth is key, the most important metric is the number of paying users. In the most recent quarter, paying users jumped from 13.8 million from 13.0 million in the previous year. Within that total, Tantan saw users jump to 4.5 million, compared to 3.9 million the previous year.

On the conference call last month, management stressed the importance of growing its users base and to improve the social experience on its platform. Of course, not only does the company want to grow users, but it wants to retain current users as well. And according to Cathy Peng, the company has a pool of hundreds of millions of dormant accounts that it can draw from to help continue to grow its user base.

"If we can keep doing a better job in satisfying the demand that we were not able to serve well in the past, we always have the opportunity to call back the dormant users and see if we can better retain them. Currently, we are looking at a pool of hundreds of millions of dormant accounts that we can draw on, which presents a real opportunity for user growth." - Cathy Peng

Another growth driver the company is rolling out is "Momo Lite" in lower-tier cities. Momo Lite is a lighter version of the core app, and management is excited about its potential as they have not targeted lower-tier cities before. Executives went on to say that stats are encouraging so far, and they expect to push hard on that front this year.

And with the average time spent on its main app hitting a two-year high thanks to new features and games, we expect user growth to rise substantially this year which should help fuel revenues to record highs once again.

Dividends

In the first and fourth quarter, Momo has now paid a special cash dividend of $0.62 and $0.76 per ADS to shareholders totaling nearly $289.6 million. With a strong balance sheet and with net income more than tripling since the first quarter, investors should expect more dividends in the future. It doesn't hurt either that the company has $2.1 billion in cash either.

You don't have to take our word for it either. On the conference call, management hinted that as long as it can continue to generate excess cash flow, it expects to reward shareholders with future dividends. This commitment is meaningful, considering other Chinese companies, particularly in this space - JOYY (YY) - are not as adamant about creating and delivering shareholder value.

Conclusion

While the U.S. continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, China is on the other side of it as citizens continue to return to work. As we noted earlier, 99% of manufacturing firms have begun working again, with 84% of small and medium businesses having reopened.

Wall Street is always looking ahead, which is why the market has rebounded by more than 25% in just the past month despite the number of cases and deaths skyrocketing in the U.S. during this time. During this run, Momo has lagged the market with just a 13% gain during this same time.

It's time for investors to look and treat Momo the same way. Looking ahead, Momo offers investors a solid investment at rock bottom prices.

Last year, we had a $61 price target on shares, but are now reducing our price target to $45 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We feel these estimates are very conservative, considering the company has over 2.1 billion in cash - nearly half of its market cap - and has strong outlook going forward.

Looking just at 2020 estimates, we feel the company will deliver $2.50 in EPS and around $3.15 in 2021. We primarily cover Chinese companies on Seeking Alpha and have been spot on our earnings estimates as you can see here, here, and here.

Over the years, Momo has traded mostly between 15 and 20 times expected earnings with it trading higher only during its massive run from $20 to $52 in 2017-18. Based on current market sentiment, we feel a P/E ratio in the 17-18 range is what the market will give the company.

Based on these factors, our price target for Momo by the end of the year is $45, and we assign a price target of $57 for 2021. Again, these are conservative estimates as this does not even factor in the $10 in cash per share the company has currently. Whether Momo uses that cash for an acquisition or to buy back shares, any of these moves would bring value on the top and bottom lines.

Lastly, shares looked to have formed a double bottom pattern. For new investors, a double bottom looks like the letter "W" as the twice-touched low is now considered the support level. This trend is very bullish as it signals that a reversal is in the works and that an uptrend is taking place as we can see in the chart below. The key resistance levels to watch are $27, $30, and $35.

With traffic recovering in March as management noted in the conference call, and as infection rates have all but stopped in China the past couple of weeks, we believe that Momo's slowdown will be short-lived and will get back to pre-COVID-19 levels ($35) in the near future.

As we've noted throughout, Momo is a BUY, it checks all the boxes and is a no-brainer at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.