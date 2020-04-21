SBA Communications: Strong Growth Profile But Relatively Expensive Compared To Its Peers

The company should continue to benefit from rapid growth in mobile data consumption in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

SBA Communications (SBAC) delivered a solid Q4 2019 with high single-digit adjusted funds from operations growth. The company’s cell towers will continue to be in strong demand thanks to rising mobile data traffic in the U.S. and globally. Its tower business in Brazil will continue to benefit from the 4G network buildout. The company also has a healthy balance sheet to fund its growth projects. However, its shares are currently trading at a premium valuation already. We think investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

SBA Communications delivered another solid quarter with 8.2% revenue growth year over year to $481.1 million in Q4 2019. Similarly, its adjusted funds from operations increased by 8.2% to $248.8 million in Q4 2019. The company’s stock repurchase plan has helped it to deliver an AFFO per share growth rate of 9% year over year. For reader’s information, SBA Communications repurchased over 2 million shares in 2019.

Source: Q4 2019 Press Release

Earnings And Growth Analysis

5G and growth in data consumption will continue to drive revenue growth

SBA Communications derives about three quarters of its revenue in the U.S. According to Ericsson’s 2018 Mobile Traffic Outlook, North America’s average mobile data traffic is expected to grow from 3.2 Exabytes per month in 2018 to 19 Exabytes per month in 2024. This is a growth rate of nearly 6 times in 6 years. In Latin America where SBAC Communications also has a meaningful presence, demand for mobile data is expected to grow from 1.6 Exabytes per month in 2018 to 9.5 Exabytes per month in 2024. This high data consumption demand is driven by rising video content, cloud usage, and the Internet of Things.

Source: Ericsson’s 2018 Mobile Traffic Outlook

Besides the favorable long-term trend of data consumption, SBA Communications should also benefit from the megatrend of 5G. As more and more 5G-enabled devices become available (5G phones will represent about 15% of total phones in 2020), communications services providers will have to upgrade their networks to meet these demands. For the reader’s information, 5G networks will require more cell sites than 4G networks due to its high-frequency characteristic. Therefore, we expect demand for SBA Communications’ towers to increase significantly in the next few years.

GTS acquisition adds more tower locations to its Brazil business

Back in Q4 2019, SBA Communications completed its acquisition of GTT Communications. This added 1,313 towers to its Brazil business and increased its total site count in Brazil to almost 10 thousand towers. Management expects this acquisition to contribute about $30 million of EBITDA (about 1.6% of its total annual EBITDA). We like SBA Communications’ growth potential in Brazil as the nation is still in the midst of upgrading from 3G networks to 4G networks (see chart below). This was the key reason behind its double-digit organic growth rate per tower in Brazil (11.6% in Q4 2019) as the number of tenants per tower continue to increase. This trend should continue in the next few years as the communications providers continue to expand their 4G coverage.

Source: Statista

A healthy balance sheet to support its business growth

SBA Communications has a healthy balance sheet with a manageable leverage ratio of 7.1x (net debt to annualized EBITDA ratio) in 2019. The company has gradually improved its leverage ratio every year. As can be seen from the table below, its leverage ratio has improved from 7.7x back in 2015 to only 7.1x in 2019. It also has a healthy net cash interest coverage ratio of 3.8x. The company’s dividend represents about 20% of its adjusted funds from operations. Therefore, the company is still in a good position to pay its dividend, fund growth opportunities and perhaps even repurchase its shares.

Source: Q4 2019 Supplemental

Valuation Analysis

SBA Communications currently trades at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 37.64x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year average of 26.59x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is also higher than its peer Crown Castle International’s (CCI) 27.52x and American Tower’s (AMT) 31.42x. Therefore, SBA Communications appears to be overvalued.

A 0.6%-yielding dividend

SBA Communications currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share. This is equivalent to a yield of about 0.6%. The company started paying a dividend last year and is committed to grow its dividend in the next few years. We believe this should be easily achievable given its strong growth outlook and a low payout ratio (about 20% of its 2019 AFFO).

Risks And Challenges

Several major customers represent a large chunk of its revenue

The majority of SBA Communications’ domestic revenues are from its four largest customers. As can be seen from the table below, about 92% of its revenue in Q4 2019 came from AT&T (T), T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) and Verizon (VZ). The merger of Sprint and T-Mobile may cause some headwinds as there will be towers that host both tenants. This will likely result in lower revenue in the near term. Similarly, its international revenue is also dominated by several major service providers. As can be seen from the chart below, Oi S.A. (OTCPK:OIBRQ), Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), and America Movil (NYSE:AMX) represent about 66.3% of its international revenue.

Source: Q4 2019 Supplemental

Foreign Exchange Risk

SBA Communications has a sizable business overseas especially in South America. Therefore, its earnings can be impacted by the foreign exchange rates.

Investor Takeaway

SBA Communications continues to have a strong growth outlook and it is easy to scale its business to grow its revenue. However, its shares are trading at a much higher valuation than its peers. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.