In A Major Development Of Gold Transitioning Into A Currency, The Turkish Treasury Makes A Big Move

Gold Fundamentals

In a major development of gold transitioning into a currency, the Turkish Treasury offered 25.7 kg of gold for gold bonds and certificates with 0.50% semi-annual coupon/lease return rates to mature on March 5, 2021. The report came out on April 3, 2020. We’ve been watching this development. Now governments are issuing bonds backed by gold. Many underdeveloped countries desperately need dollars, which is why the US dollar continues to go up.

On April 19, 2020, Turkey’s Erdogan and Trump agreed to “close cooperation” on the coronavirus crisis and threats posed by the virus to public health and the economy. The two are NATO allies.

We are moving into a time when gold and silver are beginning to be recognized more widely as a currency. You can’t find physical gold at a reasonable price now, which often happens during a crisis. Supply and demand in many sectors is being strained, if not completely broken. We are in a kind of free fall in relation to values because of the breakdown in various supply chains. Crude oil has been gravely affected by the lack of demand as a consequence of the lock down. People are not driving. Demand had collapsed. Many markets are searching for the true value of gold, silver, crude and other commodities. Asset values are re-calibrating. Some over-leveraged assets are collapsing, just as the mortgage bond market did in 2008.

In relation to the debt created as a result of the 2008 Great Recession, we have never really reduced that leverage. The market ran up for 11 years until this pandemic hit the market.

The Internet has a lot of propaganda and fake news on it. Be careful about the source and what's real and what is complete lies. It's difficult to dissect fact from fiction. We look at the broad media, but we focus most on the price and what the market is telling us. We try to ignore all the chatter, which tends to throw you off as a trader. You need a firm foundation in technicals to be able to trade effectively. There's a great deal of confusion and markets love confusion.

E-Mini S&P

The E-mini is a strong case for buying the rumor and selling the fact. The daily numbers show a high of about 3398 on Feb. 20. We already knew about the coronavirus before that date, but it was pretty low key. We published a Seeking Alpha article on January 30 called Viruses and Interest Rates. We reviewed the fact that we had experienced complacency in the financial markets, and we began to write more about the virus. We also were a victim of the same complacency as everyone else. We, at the Equity Management Academy, never imagined we would go into such a wide-scale financial crisis or the magnitude of the crisis. We continued to write about the virus and compared it to the 2001-2002 SARS crisis. The price of gold was at about $200 before the SARS crisis, which was the beginning of the long-term gold bull market. We are experiencing the same situation today. Since 2001, gold has risen significantly. It rallied all the way through 2011 when it reached $1900.

We wrote an article on Feb. 10, 2020, in Seeking Alpha, comparing SARS in 2001-2002 to the current emerging crisis. On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. This was early: Jan. 30. There are reports that China knew about the virus as early as September or October. China was clearly negligent in reporting this virus and its spread. We are still experiencing the residual effects of China's negligence.

Gold is shifting into becoming a currency and a tier 1 asset as collateral to borrow against and to buy dollars. Ecuador is using gold to buy dollars. Their currency is pegged to the US dollar, so they are short of dollars since they cannot freely print dollars that they need. The US can print all the dollars they want. Ecuador and other countries with currencies tied to the dollar cannot do that. Latin American countries are facing economic chaos, which may lead to political changes including possible revolutions.

Paper Vs. the Physical Market

SARS was contained and the economic damage was nowhere near as severe as from the coronavirus. Even so, gold went from $300 in 2001 to $1900 in 2011. How far will it go during the current crisis? We may be looking at the next leg of the long-term bear market in gold. Gold's rise from 2001 to 2011 can be seen as the first leg. The fall from 2011 to a few years ago can be seen as a second-leg correction. In 2012 the exchanges eliminated the uptick rule as algorithms were being introduced into the markets. In the first quarter of 2013, as gold tried to make new highs, we began to see central bankers begin to manipulate the price of gold by selling unlimited numbers of shorts in the paper market. They sold in some cases up to 10 or 15 times the world's physical supply as shorts in the paper market. They brought the price down to $1050 in 2016. Then the market reverted right back up and struggled to move up to identify its mean. Gold is now at about $1700. There seems to be a great deal of buying demand coming into this market. This demand is stronger than the depression of the price put on gold by the short sellers, who had been manipulating the price discovery for the past seven years since the lifting of the uptick rule. The gold mining share business is moving aggressively to eliminate the manipulation of price by reinstating the uptick rule, which would allow gold to move to its real value.

We are now in the middle of a break out above about $1400. The first target is the highs that we made in 2013 of $1800 and then of $1900. We have seen the rally in gold from roughly May 2019 at about $271 to a high of $1788 recently. That's a solid $500 move. Not until March 9 did we begin to see panic selling come into gold. That panic selling collapsed the market in the paper market, ETFs and mining shares of 50% or more. This low level was expected by the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) according to our annual analysis published back on Sept. 28, 2019. The annual report said $1454 was the nine-month moving average. On March 16, gold fell to that level, penetrating it, and then reverted from that level, which indicated that gold had found buyers at that level. The VC PMI had effectively identified where buyers would be found. Buyers at that level were more powerful than the sellers who brought the price down $150 over just seven days during the crisis. Our subscribers knew what to expect before it happened.

The move up after the collapse caught short sellers by surprise. It marked the beginning of gold as a currency and the smart money realizing the change was imminent. We have not even begun to see the effects of the pandemic on bankruptcies and other major economic factors, yet gold is already rising fast.

The pandemic has not only devastated the economy, it also has offered historic opportunities in various markets, including precious metals. Gold is now competing with the US dollar. The US dollar and gold are both rising in price, so even though the dollar is rising, it's being devalued compared to gold. The smart money is clearly starting to get out of fiat currencies and into gold. Gold has gone from a low of $1450 to a high of $1788 from March 16 to April 14- just a little more than 30 days. We have never seen such volatility. As a trader, it's a dream come true. The fundamentals have been broken and they do not make sense. But using the VC PMI and technical analysis, these markets are a dream. Supply and demand is now clear and the VC PMI algorithm determines the supply and demand levels.

Technical Analysis

The VC PMI's daily average price for gold is $1710. The extreme level above that mean (Sell 1) is $1727, and the Sell 2 level is $1757. The extreme below the mean (Buy 1) is $1680 and Buy 2 level is $1662.

We also use the weekly numbers. The average weekly price is $1726. The weekly Sell 1 is $1761, and the Sell 2 is $1824. The weekly Buy 1 is $1664 and the by Buy 2 is $1629. Because gold is trading below the daily and weekly average prices, it gives us a bearish trend momentum. Overnight gold hit a low $1685, but not quite to the Buy 1 level of $1680 or the Buy 2 of $1662, which coincides with the weekly number of $1664. When you can identify the numbers, they identify what we call a harmonic alignment, which gives us a very high probability that if gold comes down to $1664 or $1662, it would be an almost perfect alignment, it would then test that level and revert back up to the mean of $1710 or $1726. We are in a neutral zone now between the levels between the Buy 1 and the average, so we are waiting for the market to come down to $1680 to activate the daily Buy 1 or rise above $1710, which coincides with the Sell 1 levels.

Silver

Silver is pretty much in the same situation, where it's trading between the daily average price of $15.43 and the weekly price of $15.76.

E-mini

Courtesy: TDAmeritrade

The E-mini has activated a buy signal at 2835. We are going to be buying an E-mini at the market. This is an exciting signal. We are buying the E-mini at the market. We just bought it at 2840. For conservative traders, use 2832 as a stop close only in the 15-minute bar. The targets are the weekly average of 2860. We have a nice move and we may want to add another contract, which we did. Target completed as I finish this report with an $1,475 net profit per contract.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.