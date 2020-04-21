Oil Plunge Not A Death Sentence For Stocks

Fear gripped the market this week after a historic drop in the nearest oil futures contract sent many traders scurrying to the sidelines of the energy market. The big worry plaguing investors is that the record oil price decline is a harbinger for another huge bout of selling pressure in the stock market. But, as I'll show here, there are no signs yet that informed investors are unloading equities in anticipation of another crash, which undermines the worst-case scenario of the alarmists.

A record plunge in front month oil future prices is commanding headlines right now, and for good reason, for investors fear it's an alarming portent for the economy. U.S. crude oil prices turned negative for the first time ever on Monday due to both storage problems and declining demand, even as distant futures contracts remained fairly stable.

Nonetheless, the "super contango" event in crude oil has been a major cause for concern for those who believe it's a super-bearish indicator for not only stocks entering the latest earnings season, but also for the intermediate-term U.S. economic outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Speculation is rampant right now as to how exactly the crashing front-month oil price will pan out for the global oil industry, not to mention the broader impact it will have on the global economy. Not being an industry insider, I would be speaking beyond myself to add to the speculation as to how exactly this will play out.

Suffice it to say, then, that my attention is focused squarely on the energy sector of the U.S. equity market, something that's far more quantifiable for non-insiders. After all, it was profound weakness in the energy sector that led the stock market collapse several weeks in advance. Moreover, last month's bottom in the stocks of oil/gas companies was the confirming sign that equity market short sellers were about to be blown out of the water. Thus, equity investors should be focusing on what's happening in the oil and gas stock market right now (and to a lesser degree, the energy bond market), instead of on the oil price itself.

Having said all that by way of caveat, let's proceed to our examination of the current situation in the energy sector. The first chart I want us to look at is the daily graph of the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), which is my favorite proxy for the leading U.S. oil stocks. As you can see here, despite the short-covering rally in the oil stocks in late March/early April, XOI hasn't kept pace with the gains made by most large cap (non-energy) stocks in the S&P 500 Index (SPX).

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, XOI has managed to only recover some 25% of its prior losses to date, which pales in comparison to the slightly more than 50% retracement in the SPX. Needless to say, the oil stocks as a group have a lot of ground to cover before being completely out of the danger zone - especially given how close they are to their March lows.

That said, the biggest takeaway from the XOI chart is that, even in the face of the plunging oil spot price, energy stocks are still holding up quite well from a relative performance perspective. This is a key consideration in that we haven't seen a disturbingly high number of energy stocks moving to lower levels. No significant new lows in the oil/gas stocks means the stock market isn't yet overwhelmed with selling pressure and seems unconcerned by the technical situation in front month oil.

It's also worth noting that, if oil prices had categorically collapsed across the contract spectrum this week, the bonds of energy companies would have also collapsed. That would surely have shown up in the high-yield debt market, yet it hasn't so far. Below is the daily graph showing the recent performance of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), my favorite proxy for junk bond prices in the aggregate.

Source: BigCharts

As you can see here, JNK held up well on the day that front month oil prices imploded. This can be taken as a sign that energy traders are confident that the supply-related problems in the oil market are temporary and not threatening to the intermediate-to-longer-term financial market outlook. JNK is also around 18% above its March low, which gives it a fair amount of wiggle room in case the bears try to raid the stock market again in the coming days.

Speaking of lows, one of the single most important signs of the stock market's health is the paucity of names on the NYSE new 52-week low list in recent weeks. This has been good news for the bulls, for whenever the new lows are below 40 on a daily basis for several consecutive days-to-weeks, it means there's no internal selling pressure plaguing the market. So, for the last few weeks, a constructive environment has prevailed for stocks to rally, especially given that new lows have remained well below this critical "line in the sand" level of 40 per day.

Despite the front month crude oil price briefly falling in negative territory on April 20, energy stocks didn't show any significant selling pressure, nor have they in the last few days. This suggests that forward-looking energy stock investors aren't overly concerned by the bearish economic prospects for lower oil prices. In fact, one could interpret the recent resilience of the oil stocks to mean that informed investors expect domestic energy demand to pick up quickly once the pandemic-related shutdowns finally end.

But the investment horizon isn't completely cloudless, as a survey of the stocks making new 52-week lows reveals. Eight of the 14 stocks on the NYSE which made new lows on Monday were in the energy sector, and while having only 14 new lows in a single day is normally a cause for celebration, the fact that most were in the energy sector is slightly worrisome and could become a problem if extreme weakness in the oil market persists over the next few weeks. It further suggests that, if the market is hit by earnings-related selling pressure at some point in the coming weeks, oil and gas stocks will likely be the ones to be dumped once again.

Nonetheless, new lows on the Big Board remain subdued while the rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new highs minus lows is still positive. This is a major technical reason for the stock market's near-term strength, despite the latest oil market scare. As I've emphasized in recent reports, as long as this indicator (below) is rising, I view the near-term path of least resistance for stocks as being up.

Source: WSJ

In conclusion, the collapse of the front month oil futures price isn't yet a cause for major concern for equity market investors. For one thing, distant oil futures prices have remained fairly steady, while energy bond investors aren't showing signs of panicking. Oil and gas stocks are also still above their March lows, and the overall level of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows is quite small (a good sign), while the momentum of the new highs-lows is still rising. Collectively, these indications suggest that a bullish near-term stance toward equities is still justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.