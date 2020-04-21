Ultra Petroleum Appears Headed For An In-Court Restructuring

Ultra's first-lien debt seems likely not to see a full recovery, with net first-lien debt estimated at 5.4x 2021 EBITDAX.

It is now looking at an in-court restructuring, with a filing that will likely happen soon due to the going concern qualification on its 10-K.

Ultra Petroleum (OTCQX:UPLC) appears headed for bankruptcy soon. I had noted before that it could theoretically file for bankruptcy at any time, although it could also survive until early 2022 if allowed to by its creditors.

It recently mentioned that talks around an out-of-court restructuring had fallen through, and that discussions are not centering around a potential in-court restructuring.

It also has a going concern qualification in its 10-K that results in a default condition for its Credit Agreement and Term Loan Agreement. It does not currently expect to obtain a waiver before the 30-day grace period expires, so it is potentially looking at a bankruptcy filing by mid-May.

2020 Outlook

Ultra has maintained its guidance to produce approximately 187 Bcfe in production during 2020. At current strip prices for 2020 (including approximately $2.10 Henry Hub natural gas), Ultra's hedges have approximately $56 million in positive value.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Thus after hedges, Ultra is now expected to generate around $446 million in revenue in 2020.

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 179,520,000 $1.93 $346 Oil [BBLS] 1,246,667 $35.00 $44 Hedge Value $56 Total Revenue $446

Ultra has updated its cost guidance for 2020, which results in a projection of $392 million in cash expenditures for the year. Ultra is thus expected to have $54 million in positive cash flow for the year.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $73 Facility Lease Expense $23 Production Taxes $41 Net Gathering Fees $62 Transportation Charges $11 Cash G&A $33 Cash Interest $134 Capital Expenditures $15 Total Cash Expenses $392

Effect On Debt

Ultra had $1.032 billion in net first-lien debt at the end of 2019, so the projected positive cash flow would reduce its net first-lien debt to $978 million by the end of 2020.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Ultra's second-lien debt is increasing due to PIK interest, and was projected to reach $596 million by the end of 2020. It also has $375 million in unsecured debt.

Reserve Value

Ultra reported that its PDP reserves had a PV-10 of $1.71 billion at 2019 SEC prices (including $2.58 Henry Hub gas and $55.85 WTI oil). On March 31, 2020, its PDP reserves PV-10 was reduced to $1.217 billion due to wider basis differentials and $2.30 Henry Hub gas being used in the calculations. Oil prices were essentially unchanged.

I believe that Ultra's PDP reserves at strip prices should currently have a PV-10 that is fairly similar to $1.217 billion. Longer-term Henry Hub prices are a bit higher (at around $2.43 for the remainder of 2020 to 2023), while oil futures are much lower for the same period at around $37. These changes essentially cancel each other out given that natural gas represents approximately 96% of Ultra's reserves.

Since Ultra is barely spending any capex, its PDP reserves will go down over time. Based on PDP PV-10, Ultra's second-lien notes may have some value, although I am skeptical about this due to the tendency for assets to sell at less than PDP PV-10 at strip prices these days.

Valuation Based On EBITDAX

Based on 2021 EBITDAX instead, Ultra's second-lien notes are unlikely to have any value. At current strip prices, I estimate that Ultra would generate around $180 million EBITDAX in 2021 now. This is a bit lower than my prior estimates due to weak oil prices and Ultra's costs trending a bit higher than I modeled.

Ultra's year-end 2020 net first-lien debt is 5.4x its projected 2021 EBITDAX, which is too high for the second-lien notes to have any value. Thus, I view the most likely outcome to be that Ultra's assets get sold in bankruptcy and that the first-liens don't get a full recovery.

The only way the second-liens will likely see some recovery is if there is a massive improvement in natural gas prices (it would probably take $3.65 Henry Hub natural gas for its net first-lien debt to fall below 3.0x EBITDAX). Other than that, the second-liens would probably need to put in a lot (such as $500+ million) of new money into the company to pay down its first-lien debt to a semi-acceptable level, and this doesn't appear to be a wise idea.

Conclusion

Ultra Petroleum's survival depended on how much time its first-lien creditors were willing to allow it to keep making interest payments on junior debt. That time appears to be up with Ultra's belief that it won't get a waiver for the going concern qualification in its 10-K.

While Ultra is able to still generate some positive cash flow in runoff mode, it is extremely leveraged. Ultra's first-lien debt appears to be in danger of not getting a full recovery, even at improved 2021 natural gas prices ($2.60 Henry Hub and $2.25 Rockies). The second-lien notes appear to be well out of the money, barring a massive recovery in natural gas prices during the in-court restructuring process. The unsecured notes are even more unlikely to see a recovery, which is why those notes recently traded at less than 1 cent on the dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.