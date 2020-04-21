Kingsoft Cloud Seeks U.S. Investment From IPO

The firm has grown revenues quickly but barely produces any gross profit and generates high and increasing losses and cash burn.

The firm provides a suite of Internet and cloud infrastructure services to enterprises in Asia.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has filed for a U.S. IPO.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of Internet and enterprise public cloud services.

KC has grown revenue quickly but barely makes any gross profit and is losing money and burning cash at a high and increasing rate.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Kingsoft was founded to provide enterprises with complementary cloud services as an alternative to their on-premise information technology systems.Kingsoft is a spinoff from Hong Kong-listed Kingsoft Corporation (HK:3888).

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yulin Wang, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously EVP at Phoenix New Media Limited and COO at CNEC.

Below is a brief overview video of the Kingsoft Cloud antivirus system:

The company’s primary offerings include:

Compute

Networking

Storage & CDN

Database

Data Analysis

Security

Kingsoft has received at least $1.1 billion from investors including parent firm Kingsoft, Xiaomi and FutureX.

Customer Acquisition

Kingsoft is the largest independent cloud service provider in China and focuses its efforts by industry vertical: gaming, video and financial services.

The firm seeks marquee customers in each vertical to be able to demonstrate its capabilities and market more efficiently to other prospects in the vertical.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 8.0% 2018 8.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and marketing spend, was a very strong 5.3x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the market for cloud services of all types reached a value of $265 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $928 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast 16.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a large and continued transition by enterprises worldwide from on-premises systems to cloud environments and ongoing innovation in cloud system offerings by service providers.

A Frost & Sullivan report commissioned by Kingsoft shows the expected growth of various sectors in China as shown in the chart below:

Financial Performance

Kingsoft’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Little gross profit and low gross margin

Large and growing operating losses

High and increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 568,295,000 74.2% 2018 $ 326,201,765 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 1,108,000 -103.8% 2018 $ (29,469,118) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 0.19% 2018 -9.03% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (164,258,000) -28.9% 2018 $ (144,033,088) -44.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (166,755,000) 2018 $ (257,193,235) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (63,074,000) 2018 $ (56,339,706)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Kingsoft had $290.6 million in cash and $358.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($206.6 million).

IPO Details

Kingsoft intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 50% to further invest in upgrading and expanding our infrastructure;approximately 25% to further invest in technology and product development, especially in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud technologies and internet of things;approximately 15% to fund the expansion of our ecosystem and international presence; andapproximately 10% to supplement our working capital for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and CICC.

Commentary

Kingsoft is seeking U.S. public investment after apparently tapping out its investment opportunities with its parent firm and Xiaomi.

The company’s financials show a firm that is growing revenue quickly but producing very little gross profit and generating large losses and cash burn.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are low and dropping as revenues increase; its Selling and marketing efficiency rate is 5.3x, a strong multiple.

The market opportunity in Asia for providing a suite of cloud services to enterprises is large and expected to grow markedly in the year ahead, as businesses continue a historic transition from on-premises systems to the cloud, so the firm has strong market tailwinds in its favor.

While we await management’s proposed terms for the IPO, the financials are a significant sticking point, especially with such low gross profit.

U.S. technology firms can produce strong gross profit results, so in that respect I’m concerned about KC’s ability to make a path toward profitability any time soon.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from the company.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

