Clorox: Take Advantage Of The Market's Mistake

The COVID-19 outbreak has certainly created some winners and losers in financial markets. Significant disruption in the world’s economy has taken its toll on a variety of sectors, but one that has been deemed a winner is consumer staples. People around the world have been stocking up on food and other necessities, which includes cleaning supplies.

That’s the reason Clorox (CLX) has seen its shares rally so strongly this year, but I’d suggest that the reasons for the rally, and indeed, the level of outperformance the stock has exhibited this year, both suggest Clorox is way too expensive, and should be used to harvest capital for better uses.

We can see above that Clorox has performed extremely well this year on an absolute basis, flying higher from ~$150, where it began the year, to nearly $200 today.

On a relative basis, however, it has done even better, as we can see below with Clorox plotted against the S&P 500 index.

This is a five-year chart of Clorox’s price against the S&P 500, and I’ve shown this to illustrate just how expensive Clorox is today on this measure. Indeed, even after a sharp recent rally in the index, and a move down in Clorox shares, the stock is still more expensive relative to the index than it has been for the whole of this time period except for a brief period in recent weeks. While that alone isn’t a reason to sell necessarily, it is one data point of many that suggest to me that Clorox’s impressive run may be ending.

Indeed, I believe this to be especially true because the company’s exposure to cleaning products isn’t as high as one may think, and because the stock is unbelievably expensive today relative to its earnings, among other things.

Less exposure to crisis-related demand than you’d think

One would be forgiven for thinking Clorox – which has a well-known cleaning product as its corporate name – would be highly exposed to cleaning products. While it is true that Clorox does produce a huge amount of cleaning products of various types, it simply isn’t as exposed to cleaning products as you may think.

Below, we have the company’s fiscal 2019 revenue streams to illustrate this point.

Cleaning as a category is about one-third of total revenue, but laundry makes up 9% of the 34% of that category. There is no reason laundry products should be in higher demand because of COVID-19, so we’re left with perhaps one quarter of total revenue being directly related to cleaning products.

The rest of it is in various categories and countless individual products that should see a neutral or negative impact from COVID-19, depending upon the individual circumstance. The point, however, is that while Clorox does make a lot of cleaning products, it is just a fraction of total revenue. So, unless this category sees a truly massive increase in the top line, which would be highly uncharacteristic of such products, there is unlikely to be any sort of meaningful movement in the top line for the consolidated company.

This, I believe, is what the market is missing by bidding Clorox up as much as it has been. And as it turns out, I’m not the only one.

Analysts have revenue rising just 2.4% this year, a year in which Clorox should, according to the massive rally in the share price, be producing gangbusters revenue gains. However, the diversification the company has worked so hard to achieve with its revenue streams precludes such gains because the cleaning segment is a relatively small fraction of total revenue. Thus, why should we be made to pay such a high price for a stock that should see little to no tangible impact from the COVID-19 crisis?

The company’s own guidance from its most recent earnings wasn’t all that bullish, either. Granted, this slide was produced for an early-February earnings call, when the true scale of the virus was as yet unknown. However, it is instructive nonetheless.

The company was expecting essentially flat revenue this year and slightly lower EPS, so it makes sense that we’d see a small bump for both given how the virus has expanded across much of the globe. However, if we take a look at today’s earnings estimates from analysts, we can see that the improvement from the crisis is diminutive to say the least, which is the point I was making earlier.

In fact, analysts now expect $6.51 in EPS this year, or up 3.4%.

While that is better than prior guidance, it is hardly strong growth by any measure. Clorox was struggling to grow earnings before the crisis, and after the temporary boost in demand for its cleaning products subsides, there is no doubt in my mind it will struggle once more.

The valuation and yield are warning you

Not only do I think the bump Clorox will see this year from the crisis will be relatively small, but the move higher in the valuation has been many times what it should have been on a relative basis. We can see above that shares trade for an unbelievable 29.7 times this year’s earnings, and 26.4 times earnings that won’t occur for two more years.

I get that Clorox is a consumer staple brand with a decades-long dividend increase streak, and very reliable revenue and earnings. However, those things have limits when it comes to boosting stock price valuations, and Clorox is well past that limit in my view.

For a company with projected EPS growth of 3%, 4%, and 9%, respectively, for the next three years, there is no scenario where 29 times earnings is a good, or even fair, price. Clorox has spent most of the past few years in the area of 20 times earnings, so even if we assume a higher multiple due to the crisis of 22 times EPS, shares are still wildly overvalued.

The yield is telling a similar story, as we can see below.

In the past five years, Clorox has never been more expensive based upon the dividend yield than it has been for much of this year. That, like the valuation, suggests to me that investors have simply bid the stock up too much, too quickly, for what is almost certain to be a temporary and small tailwind from the crisis.

The bottom line

Clorox is a fantastic company with a world-class dividend increase streak. However, the boost it will see this year from higher demand for cleaning products will be temporary, and therefore, its long-term fundamentals are unchanged as far as I can tell. Why, then, should the valuation soar and the yield plummet for a small, temporary tailwind? I cannot answer that question, so to my eye, this move is hugely overdone.

Clorox’s relative outperformance of the S&P 500 should be unwound in the coming months, and that means you don’t want to own Clorox, as simply owning an index fund should provide you better relative returns. I think the time is right to unload Clorox at an untenable valuation, and use the proceeds for just about anything else.

