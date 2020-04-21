RF Capital Management - GrafTech International Ltd.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

NEW HOLDING - GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech produces ultra-high performance (UHP) graphite electrodes and sells them to steel and metal producers via long-term contracts or spot sales. EAF is the only large graphite electrode manufacturer that is vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke. Seadrift is a subsidiary of EAF and is the second largest producer of petroleum needle coke, which is used to manufacture graphite electrodes. The Seadrift facility provides at least two-thirds of GrafTech's long-term needle coke needs and the production cost is well below third-party prices.

A UHP graphite electrode is a highly-engineered and mission-critical industrial consumable. There is no known substitute for graphite electrodes in the electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking process. It takes 3 to 6 months to produce graphite electrodes but only 8 to 10 hours to consume them. Also, electrodes are typically only 1% to 5% of steel production cost.

One of EAF's competitive advantages is the high barriers to entry in the industry. Graphite electrodes and needle coke are difficult to produce. Production requires extensive product and process knowledge, long lead times, adherence to a stringent regulatory process, and high initial capital investment. It takes at least five years to plan, permit, and build a new plant. Thus, the industry is fairly consolidated with the top 5 players holding ~82% of total capacity. The largest producers aside from GrafTech are Showa Denko, Graphite India, Tokai Carbon, and HEG.

EAF's take-or-pay, three-to-five year contracts also lock in spot prices and provide revenue visibility. 71% of sales in 2018 came from these long-term agreements while the remaining revenue came from spot sales. For the 2018-2022 period, take-or-pay contracts represented ~674,000 metric tons (MT) averaging $9,700 per MT. These contracts have significant termination payments of 50% to 70% of remaining contracted revenue with collateral arrangements and possible parent guarantees.

Additionally, EAF's vertical integration of needle coke is a tremendous advantage. Needle coke demand is likely to double or triple due to electric vehicles. Currently, almost no spare needle coke supply exists. Unlike competitors, GrafTech can supply itself with ~75% of its needle coke needs whereas competitors have to buy their entire supply. When 80% of COGS for graphite electrodes comes from petroleum needle coke, it is important to procure needle coke at the lowest possible prices.

Despite GrafTech's moat and revenue visibility, shares of EAF continue to trade at a low multiple. The Street continues to be concerned about steel demand. Steel prices were down 25% in 2018 and prices continue to be impacted by tariffs and Chinese oversupply. However, the Street is overlooking EAF's take-or-pay contracts. Spot prices are locked in for the next three to five years. Therefore, EAF is protected if prices drop significantly. Although it could be possible for customers to get out of the long-term agreements, they face a steep termination penalty if they choose to do so. Additionally, prices of graphite electrodes are unlikely to decline significantly given that prices are dependent on petroleum needle coke prices. Steel prices dropped in 2018 but spot prices reached a record high due to the increased demand of needle coke and increased production of lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles.

The Street is also concerned about rising needle coke costs. Due to high demand, the market likely believes that the rising cost of needle coke will affect EAF's margins and earnings. However, EAF will actually benefit from rising costs and demand. Companies that aren't vertically integrated like EAF will actually see decreased margins and earnings while GrafTech will be able to maintain lower COGS and higher margins. Furthermore, EAF is the only company in the industry that employs take-or-pay contracts because of the vertical integration of needle coke. GrafTech's competitors don't have the same luxury of revenue visibility and control over the supply of needle coke.

We believe GrafTech is an undervalued business with high returns on capital and durable competitive advantages. Brookfield also controls the company and owns 73.7% of shares outstanding. Although it is difficult to estimate earnings given spot prices and declining steel demand, we believe shares of EAF are probably worth somewhere in the low $20s per share. We initiated a 10% position last quarter at $11.14 per share.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.