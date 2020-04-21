Australia Vs. Alphabet And Facebook: David Vs. Twin Goliaths

It can be argued this might not be all bad for the tech giants, who do rely heavily on third-party content providers, and thus for their own prosperity.

If Australia can find a way to enforce these proposals, the way for success in other jurisdictions will likely be opened up.

Investment Theses: Alphabet And Facebook

The key test I'm looking at in reviewing investment opportunities at present is the ability of corporations to survive through this COVID-19 pandemic and recover to former levels of earnings. The next test is - will a return of the share price to Feb. 21, 2020, levels provide superior returns? On both these tests, other companies such as BNY Mellon (BK) and AbbVie (ABBV) perform well, and offer potential double-digit total returns over the next year from buying at the current share price and holding through the end of second quarter 2021 (see here and here). Here are the projected returns for Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) calculated on that basis.

Table 1

Table 1 shows buying shares in either Alphabet or Facebook at closing share prices on April 20, 2020, would provide indicative returns of greater than 17% per year if the share prices return to levels at Feb. 21, 2020. The Feb. 21, 2020, date is chosen because at that time both companies had released their Q4-2019 results and it was immediately before increasing COVID-19 concerns caused a general widespread fall in share prices. I certainly do believe in the ability of these two corporations to survive through this COVID-19 pandemic and recover to former levels of earnings. The foregoing is a fairly simple and I believe valid approach to determining whether or not Alphabet and/or Facebook remain sound investment opportunities. More comprehensive longer-term rate of return analyses follow.

A Longer Term View Of Alphabet and Facebook Potential Returns

I now develop scenarios projecting share prices and rates of return for Alphabet and Facebook through end of 2024 utilizing my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard. It should be noted in making these projections I'm relying on analysts' EPS estimates provided by Seeking Alpha Premium. The degree of accuracy of these estimates will reflect directly on the accuracy of estimated returns.

Table 1.1 - Alphabet Projected Rates Of Return

Table 1.1 shows an expected dip in 2020 Alphabet EPS consensus estimate compared to 2019 actual results. This is followed by double-digit EPS growth through end of 2024. Given the strong future growth rates, I have assumed the P/E ratio remains constant at the current multiple of 25.65. Indicative yearly rates of return for Alphabet share investment, based on the assumptions, and depending on the number of years held, are in the 9% to 12% range, with the exception of 2020. 2020 shows a negative rate of return due analysts' consensus estimate for a dip in EPS.

Table 1.2 - Facebook Projected Rates Of Return

Table 1.2 shows high EPS growth for Facebook through end of 2024. Given the strong future growth rates, I have assumed the P/E ratio remains constant at the current multiple of 27.72. The higher P/E ratio of 27.72, compared to 25.65 for Alphabet, is consistent with higher EPS growth rates for Facebook vs. Alphabet. Indicative yearly rates of return for Facebook share investment, based on the assumptions, and depending on the number of years held, are in the 16% to 23% range for 2021 to 2024, and over 30% for 2020. These high rates of return are a result of high EPS growth rates coupled with a constant P/E multiple.

Alphabet And Facebook: Risk Of Renewed And Forceful Government Actions Affecting Future Returns

I now turn to risks to both Alphabet and Facebook from government interventions in relation to privacy, copyright, and competition. Both companies have incurred fines, penalties and other sanctions in relation to their activities in the past. To date they have easily absorbed these costs and continued activities in a way that continues to draw the attention of various governments. These companies are no longer start-ups and cannot be considered new kids on the block. They will likely need to take a different approach to these matters in the future, rather than just shrugging them off. One area of particular concern is use of various third party media content without recompense or with very little recompense. Democratic governments and their peoples have a strong interest in a viable, healthy, sustainable free press and other media. These content providers have already been under financial pressure as the landscape within which they operate has undergone vast change. COVID-19 could be the last straw that breaks the camel's back for these organizations. Alphabet and Facebook should expect renewed and irresistible pressure to fairly compensate these content providers. In fact this is already happening as described below.

A Voluntary Code To Support Local Australian Media

From the website of the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission),

On 4 December 2017, the then Treasurer, the Hon Scott Morrison MP, directed the ACCC to conduct an inquiry into digital platforms. The inquiry looked at the effect that digital search engines, social media platforms and other digital content aggregation platforms have on competition in media and advertising services markets. In particular, the inquiry looked at the impact of digital platforms on the supply of news and journalistic content and the implications of this for media content creators, advertisers and consumers. On 10 December 2018, the ACCC released its preliminary report for the inquiry. The final report was published on 26 July 2019 following the report being provided to the Treasurer.

The following extract from the Executive Summary of the final report goes to the heart of the reasons the ACCC inquiry was initiated,

The profound impact of digital platforms on media markets requires careful consideration. News and journalism generate important benefits for society through the production and dissemination of knowledge, the exposure of corruption, and holding governments and other decision makers to account. While recognising the important function that public broadcasters, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (SBS), perform in providing news and journalism across Australia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (the ACCC) considers that commercial news media businesses perform a central role in providing journalism and contributing to media plurality. The ACCC’s research has highlighted concerns with the reduced production of particular types of news and journalism, including local government and local court reporting, which are important for the healthy functioning of the democratic process. There is not yet any indication of a business model that can effectively replace the advertiser model, which has historically funded the production of these types of journalism in Australia.

The Executive Summary also refers to,

Chapter 5: Digital platforms and media – commercial relationships and monetisation p.205 - Considers the commercial relationships between digital platforms and media businesses focussing on the bargaining power imbalance between major digital platforms and media businesses and the impact of copyright regulation on media businesses’ ability to generate revenue from copyright-protected content.

The bolding of "bargaining power imbalance" is by author and goes to the heart of the approach the ACCC is taking. The emphasis will not be on fines and penalties for copyright infringement, privacy breaches and so on, though such sanctions will still have relevance. The emphasis will be on enforcing a fair market price is paid by Alphabet and Facebook for third party content.

COVID-19 - A Voluntary Code Becomes A Mandatory Code Due To The Tech Titans' Intransigence

On Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, a statement was issued by the Australian Treasurer advising a move from a voluntary code to a mandatory code. Some excerpts follow,

The Australian media sector was already under significant pressure; that has now been exacerbated by a sharp decline in advertising revenue driven by coronavirus...while discussions between the parties have been taking place, progress on a voluntary code has been limited...The ACCC considers it is unlikely that any voluntary agreement would be reached with respect to the key issue of payment for content. The Government has decided that the original timeframe set out in its response requires acceleration. As a result, the Government has instructed the ACCC to develop a mandatory code to address commercial arrangements between digital platforms and news media businesses. Among the elements the code will cover include the sharing of data, ranking and display of news content and the monetisation and the sharing of revenue generated from news. The mandatory code will also establish appropriate enforcement, penalty and binding dispute resolution mechanisms. A draft mandatory code will be released for consultation by the ACCC before the end of July, with a final code to be settled soon thereafter.

Potential Impacts Of How Alphabet And Facebook Conduct Business

There are manufacturers who impact their component suppliers. There are other manufacturers who see suppliers as being integral to the success of their own business. They do everything they can to support their suppliers toward achieving efficiency and quality and financial viability. History has shown the latter to be highly effective and durable organizations. For the benefit of their long-term future, Alphabet and Facebook may need to decide where they sit in relation to their content providers, and how the approach they take might affect their future share prices. In this COVID-19 era more governments may feel compelled to take urgent action to protect local media organizations from dying on the vine. Share price can be stated as a function of P/E ratio and EPS. P/E ratio levels can be influenced by EPS growth potential and perception of risk. A renewed and concerted challenge by governments to Alphabet and Facebook commercial practices might well create sufficient perception of risk to cause multiples to reduce significantly. Agreement by Alphabet and Facebook to provide fair and adequate compensation to content providers would undoubtedly impact on EPS. A protracted battle to resist government intervention might end in both lower P/E ratios and eventually paying penalties and fines as well as compensation for content resulting in lower EPS. it is possible to model alternative scenarios using my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard.

Alphabet and Facebook: Projected Impact On Returns Of Content Payment

Scenario 1: Voluntary Payments To Providers Of Media Content

In scenario 1, I assume Alphabet And Facebook voluntarily agree to pay for media content on a fair compensation basis. It's further assumed the impact is a reduction in EPS by 5% and P/E ratios are slightly affected, also reducing by 5%. The starting point for these reductions are the data in Tables 1.1 and 1.2 above.

Table 2.1 - Alphabet Projected Rates Of Return Scenario 1

Table 2.2 - Facebook Projected Rates Of Return Scenario 1

Lowering the projected P/E multiples and EPS by 5% does have an impact on returns compared to the base cases in Tables 1.1 and 1.2. For Alphabet, projected returns for 2022 to 2024 are reduced from ~12% per year to ~8% to 9% per year. For Facebook, returns for 2022 to 2024 are reduced from ~19% to 22% per year to ~16% to 18% per year. Of course, the EPS effect could be less than 5%. There may be less than 5% or no effect on P/E multiple as EPS growth rates are unchanged due to assumed uniform yearly percentage reduction in EPS. Also, the percentage effect on EPS for each company would be different due differences in the amount of media content accessed and paid for. I now look at the mandatory compensation scenario.

Scenario 2: Mandatory Payments To Providers Of Media Content

In scenario 2, I assume Alphabet And Facebook do not agree to pay for media content on a fair compensation basis. Currently, a political climate exists where governments, with the support of the great majority of their citizens, have been able to swiftly enact draconian laws, and quickly implement and enforce those laws, for the purpose of protecting against the spread of COVID-19. It's not a step too far to believe if governments see their local media organizations going to the wall and decide to act to have the tech titans fairly compensate those organizations for content, the steps taken will be quite different from anything seen in the past. If the tech giants resist they will likely lose the battle and pay fines and penalties on top of compensation payments. In all likelihood, compensation payments under a mandatory code will be higher than under a voluntary code. For Scenario 2, it's assumed the impact is to reduce EPS by 10% in 2020 and 2021 due incurrence of penalties and legal costs in addition to content payments. For 2022 to 2024 it's assumed the mandated content payments will be higher than the voluntary payments and EPS will reduce by 6%. It's assumed P/E ratios will be significantly affected and reduce by 20% from current levels. The starting point for these reductions are the data in Tables 1.1 and 1.2 above.

Table 3.1 - Alphabet Projected Rates Of Return Scenario 2

Table 3.2 - Facebook Projected Rates Of Return Scenario 2

Under the mandatory payment Scenario 2, Alphabet returns for 2020 and 2021 are estimated to be negative. It's not until 2024 the peak return of 5.1% is reached. This compares to estimated returns of 8% to 9% for 2022 to 2024 under the voluntary payment Scenario 1. Facebook estimated returns for 2022 to 2024 under the mandatory scenario are 10% to 12% compared to 16% to 18% under the voluntary scenario.

The Implications Of COVID-19 For Alphabet And Facebook

I believe there's little doubt if the Australian government is successful with its mandatory code of conduct and Alphabet and Facebook are forced to pay local media for content, contagion will spread like the coronavirus. I also believe Alphabet and Facebook have an opportunity to transition from that new kid on the block to the position of organizations at the top of the tree. To go from scrapping for every crumb to a role of being more supportive of organizations that once were fierce competitors, but are now a valuable source of quality content. I do not know how this will turn out. But I do believe, due COVID-19 impact, the game has changed, possibly forever. Alphabet and Facebook have necessarily been very adaptive to situations in the past. I will watch with great interest how matters progress with the Australian government's push for a mandatory code of conduct in relation to payments for media content.

