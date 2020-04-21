Energy Transfer Is The Trustworthy Long-Term Investment

Insiders and board members recently bought many shares. Consequently, insider owners hold a very high percentage of shares compared to the S&P 500 average.

Like the proverbial perfect storm, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the oil price war pushed the ET price 70% down, making the company undervalued and attractive to buy.

The company is paying a very high dividend, which, from analysts' forecasts, seems sustainable. However, if it were to be halved, it would still give a double-digit yield.

A fee-based revenue model guarantees suitable competitive advantages, and the company has a long history of growth, and this is likely to continue.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest midstream energy service providers in the country and manages a rather diversified portfolio of energy resources.

Starting in the middle of March, the energy sector has stopped its rapid descent which began in February. As known, two concomitant factors mainly generated this sudden slowdown.

The first one started when Russia refused to acquiesce to OPEC's demand that it cut production. On March 8th, 2020, Saudi Arabia initiated a price war with Russia, triggering a significant fall in the oil price. The price of all the energy-related companies suffered, not distinguishing oil companies from other energies companies.

Like the proverbial perfect storm, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was added to the first problem. The fear of lower consumption of energy, due to the global economic slowdown, push traders to sell energy-related companies.

Due to this situation, the entire energy sector saw a drop. That lasted until the second decade of March and subtracted up to 80% of the prices. Already before the end of March, some companies began the expected recovery.

Some of them could continue if the two problems that caused their deterioration will progressively end. The companies that will benefit most from this recovery are, of course, those in good health.

They will mainly have to ensure the investors that they can produce satisfying cash flows for the future. We have to try and identify these companies, and in this article, the focus has been on Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

On March 20, ET began its descent, and after an attempt to recover, the price continued to fall for about a month until it lost more than 70%. After this drop, the price moved sideways between $4 and $6, offering an excellent buying opportunity, but let's see if it's worth it.

The Company in short

ET is one of the largest midstream energy service providers in the country and manages a rather diversified portfolio of energy resources, including logistics platforms and transportation for natural gas, liquid natural gas, crude oil, and refined products.

ET owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy assets. It provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, transportation, storage, and marketing services, using more than 63,700 miles of pipeline, 150 Bcf of working storage capacity, and more than 60 natural gas processing and treating facilities. Crude oil pipelines and terminals play a critical role in domestic production, with approximately 9,500 miles of pipelines located across 16 states and nearly 35 million barrels of storage capacity within their terminals. To manage the natural liquids transportation and services segment, ET owns approximately 4,770 miles of NGL pipelines with an aggregate transportation capacity of roughly 2,053 Mbbls/d. Refined products services assets include about 2,200 miles of pipelines and approximately 35 terminals with around 35 million barrels of capacity. The table below shows, for each business segment, the structure of the contracts used and the strengths.

Source: ET

It is interesting to note that contracts are mostly fee-based.

Financial summary

From the financial point of view, ET has recorded a substantial improvement since 2016, as shown in the table below.

Source: Interactive Brokers

We can, in particular, note that the total revenue of 2019 was practically the same as the previous year. However, operating income grew by almost 40% in the same period. Income available to common stock shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 87% to $3,588B.

But the number of the diluted weighted average share increased. Consequently, the diluted EPS, excluding the extraordinary items of 2019, was equal to $1.36, very close to the same value of 2018, $1.338.

In essence, the revenue trend was consistent with the total revenue trend. Diversification of activities can be useful for the solidity of the company. In particular, the distribution of earnings by segments of the business. The table below shows the consolidated adjusted EBITDA by sector. It highlights that no single segment contributes more than 25% of the consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

Source: ET

Cash flow

Let's give a glance to the cash flow.

Source: Interactive Brokers

It is interesting to note that cash from operating activities has grown from year to year, with an average growth rate of around 30% in the last five years.

Value

At the close of the market on April 17th, the ET price was $6.12. EPS was $ 1.37 last year, so the P/E ratio around was 4.5. The price of the sector, on the other hand, is more than 12 times the average EPS, so from this point of view, the price of ET would seem amply underestimated. Theoretically, the price could reach $16 an increase of 2.5 times. To get an approximate confirmation, we can calculate the intrinsic value using the Graham formula. It estimates a price of around $11 with a margin of over 80% on the price. These assessments, while not guaranteeing accuracy, suggest that the company may have a large room to run. But have a look at what other analysts thinks about the matter. Twelve analysts predict that the stock price will be the next 12 months between a low of 6$ to a high of $20. The mean is $12, which is 100% higher than the current price.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The targets are congruous with the previously calculated theoretical values. In particular, the average, $12, is slightly above the value calculated with the Graham formula, $11, while the maximum value ($20) is higher than the price calculated with the P/E ($16). Over the past 90 days, the consensus price target has decreased notably from $19.90 to $12, a loss of 38%. Furthermore, out of 19 analysts, six of these give a strong buy recommendation, another six buy, and the remaining seven provide a hold recommendation. The mean of the advice is, therefore, to buy.

Furthermore, Thomas Reuters gives an average score of 7/10 and a buy recommendation, while the average Zacks rank is "A" with a neutral recommendation.

Dividends

Until 2018, the company paid 13 consecutive years of higher dividend, and the previous ten years, the dividend compound growth rate has been near 9.6% average per year. But, in 2019, the dividend remained the same as in the previous year. As the company did not increase dividends, the stock temporarily left the Dividends Champions List. The table below shows the trend of the dividend over the past five years.

Source: Interactive Brokers

We can note that the growth in dividend was not influenced by the more discontinuous trend of revenue and price, not even in 2016, the year in which revenue recorded a sharp decrease.

Even the EPS and the price seem not to have too much affected the dividend.

ET is, currently, paying a dividend of $0.305 quarterly or $1.22 annually, which corresponds to an annual yield of more than 20%. It is an enormous yield due to the massive drop in the price. If the price does not recover value, there is a real possibility that the dividend will be cut. Analysts' forecasts are an EPS of $1.34 and a dividend of $1.19 on an annual basis. In this case, the cut should not be more than 2%, and the dividend could continue to be a king dividend.

But the question the investor must ask himself before buying is whether the stock should still be attractive if the company decided to cut the dividend substantially, for example, 40-50%. The next dividend of $0.305 will be paid on May 6th.

Insiders

Company executives have a privileged window from which they can better predict the future than others, and we can see what seniors executives think about the company. On the March 2020 company presentation, ET reported that in the last six months, insiders and independent board members had purchased around $157 million in share, as shown below.

Source: ET

Furthermore, ET declares that currently, more than 14% of the company is held by insiders against less than 2% of the companies of the S&P 500.

Source: ET

Thomson Reuters reports that in the previous six months, the total shares acquired were 14,564,894, while the total shares disposed of were 294,602. So currently, the top executives own 74.64M of shares corresponding to about $640M, as shown in the table below.

Source: Thomson Reuters

It seems that people who know the company from the inside, trust to buy ET shares now for the future.

Conclusions

ET, like all energy companies, from mid-February, has seen its price drop down to the levels already seen in the 2009 crisis.

The reasons for this descent are known and mostly exogenous to the company. However, the consequences will take time to recover.

On the positive side, the price has fallen well below the company's real intrinsic value. The recovery margins are, therefore, very high, which, even in the opinion of analysts, could exceed the current price by more than 100%.

The price is around $6, and we are talking about values ​​ranging from $6 to $20. Thomas Reuters gives an average score of 7/10 and a buy recommendation, while the average Zacks rank is "A" with a neutral recommendation.

This positive view is above all supported by those who know the company best: the insiders. They see how things are going from behind the facade and have decided that ET is reliable.

A lot of their money has recently gone into buying shares. We're talking about $ 157 million or 14.5 million units. Insider owners now own 14 % of the company.

Furthermore, I believe that the aspect that makes the investment truly attractive is the dividend. I like to call it the investor's seat belt. A stable dividend allows us to recover even in times of price crisis.

In the case of ET, the dividend has a long history of continuous increases. Due to the sudden slowdown, ET currently pays over 20% of the stock price.

ET seems in good health, well managed, and the dividend is likely to continue to be attractive for a long time. It could also be cut and still be attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment.