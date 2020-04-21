Agile Group: Financial Health And Hainan Exposure Are Key Concerns

Agile Group could still fail to meet its conservative contracted sales target of RMB120 billion for FY2020, because of the coronavirus outbreak and its exposure to Hainan.

Agile Group's adjusted net gearing as of end-FY2019 would have been 130.7% adjusting for perpetuals, and 43.8% of its debt or RMB42.3 billion is short-term debt maturing within a year.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property conglomerate Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:AGPYF) (OTCPK:AGPYY) [3383:HK].

Agile Group's adjusted net gearing as of end-FY2019 would have been 130.7% adjusting for perpetuals, and 43.8% of its debt or RMB42.3 billion is short-term debt maturing within a year. Furthermore, Agile Group could still fail to meet its conservative contracted sales target of RMB120 billion for FY2020, because of the coronavirus outbreak and its exposure to Hainan.

A bright spot for Agile Group is the potential spin-off of the company's construction business. In addition, Agile Group's P/B and P/E valuations are undemanding with an attractive dividend yield. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Agile Group is warranted.

This is an update of my initiation article on Agile Group published on September 13, 2019. Agile Group's share price has declined by -12% from HK$9.53 as of September 11, 2019, to HK$8.34 as of April 20, 2020, since my last update. Agile Group trades at 4.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$8.34, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 5.2 times and 5.6 times, respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.50 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.63 times and 0.90 times, respectively. Agile Group also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 12.1%.

Deterioration In Company's Financial Health

Agile Group's headline net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing increased from 79.1% as of December 31, 2018, to 82.8% as of end-FY2019. If perpetual capital securities were treated as debt, Agile Group's adjusted net gearing as of December 31, 2019, would have been a significantly higher 130.7%, versus the company's adjusted net gearing of 111.1% as of end-FY2018. In comparison, the average net gearing of a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed small- and mid-sized Mainland China property developers which I tracked was much lower in the 90%-100% range.

Agile Group's operating cash flow turned from a positive +RMB2,628 million in FY2018 to a negative -RMB14,551 million in FY2019. The company's effective financing cost also grew from 6.49% in FY2018 to 7.10% in FY2019. Agile Group also has considerable refinancing risks, with approximately 43.8% of its total debt or RMB42.3 billion being short-term debt maturing within a year.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Agile Group assured investors that the company has no issues refinancing its short-term debt. Firstly, Agile Group disclosed that the company has already repaid approximately RMB6 billion of its short-term debt as of late-March 2020. Secondly, the company highlighted that it has RMB80 billion in undrawn credit facilities which it can rely on if needed.

Contracted Sales Target Could Be At Risk Because Of Coronavirus Outbreak And Hainan Exposure

Agile Group achieved decent contracted sales of RMB117.97 billion in FY2019, which was equivalent to a respectable +14.9% YoY growth. Looking ahead, the company has set a contracted sales target of RMB120 billion for FY2020, which implies a lackluster +1.7% YoY increase this year.

While Agile Group's contracted sales target for FY2020 seems conservative, there are still downside risks which could prevent the company from meeting its target this year.

One key risk is the coronavirus outbreak. Agile Group's contracted sales fell by -37.5% YoY from RMB25.08 billion in 3M2019 to RMB15.65 billion in 3M2020. The company noted in its FY2019 annual report that "the sales of the property development market have also been affected by the short-term psychological impact of the public on the outbreak" in the early part of 2020.

Agile Group also highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on March 23, 2020, that it is difficult to forecast the contracted sales for the rest of the year. The company added at the earnings call that the consensus among the company's Mainland China property developer peers is that maintaining flat YoY contracted sales growth in FY2020 would already be considered an achievement.

Another key risk is Agile Group's exposure to the Hainan property market. The Hainan province accounted for 12.7% of the company's contracted sales in FY2019, which meant that Hainan was the province that had the third largest sales contribution for Agile Group last year, after Guangdong province and Jiangsu province. Various property cooling measures have been introduced in Hainan since April 2018, which made it onerous for non-residents to purchase homes in the province that I detailed in my initiation article on Agile Group.

There appeared to be a relaxation of property cooling measures in Hainan last year, when the local authorities allowed "qualified returnees to Hainan, as well as employees of recognized regional or global headquarters offices" in Hainan to be eligible for home purchases, as reported by real estate news website Mingtiandi in April 2019.

But recent news suggest that the Hainan property market continues to suffer from policy tightening. Financial news platform Yuan Talks published an article on March 9, 2020, that revealed new property cooling measures which restricted local residents in Hainan from owning more than two houses.

Positive On Potential Spin-Off Of Construction Business

On March 4, 2020, Hong Kong media publication The Standard reported that Agile Group has appointed investment bankers to assist the company with a planned spin-off and listing of the company's construction business referred to as Agile City. Agile City is planned to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and could potentially raise between $300 million (HK$2.3 billion) and $500 million (HK$3.9 billion) in IPO sale proceeds.

According to the company's FY2019 annual report, Agile City is a provider of construction and related services to more than 50 property companies with projects in 80 cities in Mainland China. Agile City's services include EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction), "green ecological landscape, intelligent home decor and design consulting."

In my opinion, the potential spin-off of Agile City's construction business, Agile City, is positive for two reasons.

Firstly, the IPO proceeds from Agile City could help in Agile Group's deleveraging efforts. The company has RMB96,670 million in debt and perpetual capital securities amounting to RMB13,566 million. Based on the media report referenced above, the planned listing of Agile City could raise between RMB2.1 billion and RMB3.5 billion.

Secondly, Agile City's potential IPO could pave the way for spin-off of Agile Group's other businesses. In my initiation article on Agile Group, I suggested that there is a risk of "di-worsification" for the company, given its non-property businesses such as environment protection and its acquisition of a 5.89% equity interest in electric vehicle technology provider We Solutions in May 2019.

The holding company or conglomerate valuation discount for Agile Group could potentially narrow, if Agile Group shows that it has the intention of actively monetizing and unlocking the value of its other non-property development businesses.

However, it must be noted that there is no certainty that Agile Group will spin off and list its construction business. The company recently claimed that "it does not have an initial public offering plan (for the construction business) yet, but did not rule out the possibility" as reported by The Standard on March 24, 2020.

Valuation And Dividends

Agile Group trades at 3.9 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 4.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$8.34 as of April 20, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 5.2 times and 5.6 times, respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Agile Group has traded as low as 1.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 2.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Agile Group is also valued by the market at 0.50 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.63 times and 0.90 times, respectively. The stock's current P/B multiple is close to its prior historical trough of 0.53 times during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Agile Group offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 12.0% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 12.1%. The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.40 per share for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$1.00, which was the same as FY2018. Agile Group's dividend payout ratio was a healthy 47% in FY2019, and market consensus expects Agile Group's dividends per share to increase slightly to HK$1.01 in FY2020, while maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 47%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Agile Group are a further deterioration in the company's financial health, weaker-than-expected contracted sales due to the company's exposure to Hainan, a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to spin off its construction business, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.