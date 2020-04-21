Technology And Communication Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Technology is one of the most resilient sectors in this black swan, alongside healthcare and consumer staples. However, current prices are the result of the market’s opinion on the black swan impact plus some deleveraging action followed by a relief rally. Our metrics will be relevant again going into this earnings season.

Computer peripherals and electronic equipment are moderately underpriced relative to historical averages in 3 valuation ratios, and above the profitability baseline measured by return on equity. All other IT and communication industries are overpriced. Wireless telecom is significantly above its historical baseline in profitability, which may partly justify overpricing.

Since last month:

P/E has deteriorated in most industries due to price action in the relief rally, but it is stable in computers/peripherals and wireless telecom.

P/S and P/FCF have deteriorated in all industries.

ROE has deteriorated in communication equipment, entertainment, semiconductors.

The technology SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the communication ETF (XLC) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 1.5% and 4%.

In this period, the 5 best-performing S&P 500 technology or communication stocks are Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

NCR NCR Corp. COMPUTER AMAT Applied Materials Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP SEDG SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP ORCL Oracle Corp. SOFTW ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp. TECHSVCE CSGS CSG Systems International Inc. TECHSVCE IBM International Business Machines Corp. TECHSVCE TTEC TTEC Holdings Inc. TECHSVCE AMCX AMC Networks Inc. MEDIA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in technology and telecommunication on 4/21/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock-picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Computers/Peripherals 22.20 24.67 10.01% 0.80 1.24 35.70% 22.26 21.68 -2.66% -1.91 -8.33 6.42 Wireless Telecom 23.52 27.57 14.70% 1.18 1.75 32.78% 56.72 31 -82.97% 3.44 -14.25 17.69 Communication Equipt 32.66 28.48 -14.67% 1.49 1.61 7.71% 22.28 24.1 7.55% -6.44 -9.61 3.17 Entertainment 39.28 23.46 -67.45% 3.12 1.54 -102.60% 22.38 19.9 -12.48% -11.74 -3.21 -8.53 Electronic Equipment 18.99 21.26 10.69% 1.24 1.3 4.47% 23.68 21.35 -10.91% 1.84 -1.77 3.61 Software 52.54 33.79 -55.50% 5.06 2.81 -80.10% 46.54 23.95 -94.30% -19.38 -8.17 -11.21 Diversified Telecom 28.24 19.95 -41.55% 1.51 1.2 -25.42% 17.14 23.83 28.06% -0.07 -11.97 11.90 Semiconductors* 34.71 31.77 -9.26% 3.32 2.41 -37.68% 34.14 28.86 -18.28% 2.14 -1.34 3.48 IT Services 27.65 24.11 -14.67% 2.17 1.18 -83.85% 22.25 20.23 -9.99% 4.40 2.86 1.54

* Averages since 2003

Two industries are not in the table: media (GICS code 502010) and interactive media and services (GICS code 502030). The moving parts in these industries make it difficult to set historical baselines for our metrics due to GICS' evolution.

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better, for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK and XLC with the benchmark in 1 trailing month.

