Bed Bath & Beyond: Not Worth The Risk

While we are way below 2008 lows, I still do not think it is worth to bet on a turnaround.

The impact of COVID-19 is unclear but could harm the company as its financial stability is starting to weaken.

Bed Bath & Beyond has gone from bad to worse as even the quarter before the shutdown has revealed severe sales contraction and evaporating margins.

This is the first time that analyzing quarterly results really felt like researching a train wreck. I have been negative on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) for a long time as the company is simply feeling too much pressure from online stores and rising input costs. Don't get me wrong, I like Bed Bath & Beyond stores, but don't think the stock has a chance in the current environment. Let alone a situation where stores are closed due to the unfortunate COVID-19 developments. The just-released fourth quarter 2019 results mainly covered the months before the COVID-19 shutdown and showed the ongoing trend of falling sales and margins and the impact this has on earnings. All things said we are at a point where the stock is either dead money for a very long time or one of the greatest buys in the history of the stock market. I am going with the first option as there are simply better stocks to put your hard-earned money.

A Devastating Downtrend

The fourth quarter of the 2019 fiscal year ended on February 29. This is before all hell broke loose on the stock market as major economies shut down. Nonetheless, the company already suffered in a big way in its fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share dropped 68% to $0.38. The obvious bad news is that the last time earnings improved is many years ago. The good news is that analysts were looking at a much worse number as consensus estimates were at $0.20.

Weakness started once again all the way at the top. Sales had their sixth consecutive quarter of contraction. In this case, sales declined by 6.1%. This was the result of 5.6% lower comparable-store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps'). Stores saw a devastating 10% decline in comps while digital channels saw a 10% increase. Unfortunately, as these numbers are already bad, it gets much worse when acknowledging that the fourth quarter of 2019 included Cyber Monday. This was not the case in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hence, adjusted for Cyber Monday, comps were down 11%. Stores saw a 13.6% decline while online improved by a mere 1.1%. This is pretty much a worse case as the company is not only fighting a devastating long term trend of outperforming the online competition but also slowing demand for its products - resulting in weak online sales (besides abysmally in-store sales).

As if this isn't enough, the decline in margins continued as well. Gross margin took a hit of no less than 210 basis points to 32.6% due to the unfavorable impact on merchandise margin from promotional activities and markdowns. Also, higher penetration of online sales added to shipping expenses.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 250 basis points to 30.7% due to higher consulting expenses accounting for 100 basis points, higher advertising expenses, including digital marketing and fixed costs on a lower sales base.

The graph below shows what a worst-case for retailers looks like. Not only have operating margins been in a long-term downtrend, but the company also started to report slower sales starting in its 2017 fiscal year. Note that these numbers are on a GAAP basis, hence the difference with the numbers I just gave you.

Rapidly falling margins and declining sales results in quickly falling operating income. In its 2019 fiscal year, Bed Bath & Beyond reported a GAAP operating income of -$88 million. This is significantly below Great Financial Recession levels and more than $500 million below its prior-year result.

And as if things weren't already bad enough, this is eroding the company's financial stability in a time where it couldn't be more important to have some excess liquidity. As I mentioned before, these results do not at all show the impact of COVID-19 as the company started to shut down all of its stores on March 23. Only buybuy BABY and Harmon Face Values stores. Right now, the value of liabilities has surged to 77% of total assets. This is not a number that would indicate bankruptcy, but it is yet another increase in an already steep uptrend. Meanwhile, liquidity, as displayed by the current ratio, has deteriorated to 1.55. Again, this is well above 1.0, but the trend is clearly down.

Adding to that, the negative operating income value (on a GAAP basis) has caused the interest coverage ratio to drop below 0. In other words, if this situation continues, major steps will need to be taken to secure financial safety - in addition to advertising measures to stimulate online sales.

I'm Not Blaming Management

Everything I have mentioned so far has resulted in a stock price decline way below 2008 levels. While I could easily blame management, I think that would not be fair. The problem Bed Bath & Beyond is facing is a problem that started at the end of the '90s when online sales slowly started to grow. This problem has accelerated. Then in 2015, labor costs started to rise and the company has to invest more to keep up with online stores.

The graph below shows the stock price of Bed Bath & Beyond (black line) and the ratio between retail stocks (XRT) and the S&P 500. The two lines are moving in lockstep, which shows that Bed Bath & Beyond is used as a tool to track retail sentiment - especially as the stock is mainly dependent on brick-and-mortar sales.

Gameplan

Bed Bath & Beyond is a dangerous stock right now. Both for longs and shorts. I believe the company has entered a vicious circle. Sales were already down while the COVID-19 impact will obliterate brick-and-mortar sales. In addition to that, the company offers products that can be easily bought online. The added value to the US consumer is evaporating.

With all things being said, I think this stock should be avoided. I even believe that trying to buy a bottom is too risky. Sure, the stock could easily triple on a rebound, but we could also face an extended downtrend.

In my opinion, it's not worth the risk.

Let me know if you disagree!

