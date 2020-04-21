Guardant Health: Buy This Liquid Biopsy Leader

Guardant Health (GH), the market-leading liquid biopsy player, has been one of the many unfortunate victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock fell from $79.41 on January 2 to $59.04 on March 16. While the stock is back to $74.00 on April 20, it still remains down by 5.30% YTD (year-to-date).

The surprising fact, however, was that the stock also managed to rise on March 23, a day when the overall stock market had plunged on concerns related to COVID-19. This implies that some institutional investors recognized the huge potential in this stock, considering that non-invasive blood-based testing is the new frontier in cancer diagnostics.

Guardant Health currently offers two liquid biopsy products, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI. These products may see some short-term and medium-term decline in demand due to the social distancing requirements and wide-spread lockdowns across multiple countries in the world. However, there is no change in the fundamentals of the company. Despite the pandemic, cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death across the world and we will require tests to determine optimal treatments. And cancer patients can delay their treatments only for so long. In fact, with hospitals allocating more resources to managing COVID-19 patients, genomic tumor profiling tests and companion diagnostic services may be more preferred than invasive tissue-based biopsies by physicians and patients.

How does Guardant Health's liquid biopsy platform work?

Guardant Health's liquid biopsy platform is based on high-efficiency chemistry, next-generation sequencing, and learning bioinformatics engine.

Using high-efficiency chemistry, the company converts 2 to 3x more cell-free DNA molecules from the blood which leads to higher test sensitivity. This is then followed by next-generation sequencing. Finally, insights from learning bioinformatics engines are used to reduce noise by over 1,000-fold, thus resulting in high specificity.

Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI are major revenue drivers for Guardant Health

Guardant360 is a genetic test that analyzes cell-free tumor DNA in the blood to look for eight recommended mutations in advanced-stage cancer patients. This information is then used to determine the optimal treatment plan for these patients. The company is targeting around 700,000 patients in the U.S. with this test.

The Guardant360 test is especially useful in NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) patients where tissue sampling and testing present significant challenges. A tissue-based biopsy is sometimes invasive and painful for patients. It can also be challenging to get sufficient tissue for testing, especially in lung cancer patients. Guardant360 helps overcome most of these cancer diagnostic challenges.

Guardant Health has demonstrated high concordance to tissue testing and faster turnaround time with Guardant360, a major requirement for advanced-stage cancer patients. In the NILE study, Guardant360 worked slightly better than standard biopsy tests for advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Guardant360 detected seven recommended predictive biomarkers and one prognostic biomarker in 77 patients, or about 27% of the 282 NSCLC patients who received both a traditional biopsy and the Guardant360 test. On the other hand, standard biopsy detected these mutations in 60 or 21% patients.

Subsequently, there has been a significant increase in clinical volumes for Guardant360 in 2019. The demand was further bolstered by the company publishing over 50 outcome studies and 150 publications highlighting the merits of this liquid biopsy test. Guardant360 clinical volumes grew 69% YoY to 49,926 clinical tests in 2019.

Despite this growth, we see that less than 8% of lung cancer patients are receiving recommended genomic tests. Hence, there remains a huge underserved market opportunity for Guardant360 even in NSCLC indication.

Guardant Health has estimated addressable market opportunity for Guardant360 in the U.S. to be close to $6.0 billion. Of this, around $4.0 billion worth of opportunities is on the clinical side.

The company had already secured Medicare coverage as well as broad private payer coverage for Guardant360 tests in NSCLC indication. However, there are few more catalysts required for Guardant360 to effectively target even its addressable clinical market.

In December 2019, Medicare Administrative Contractor for the Molecular Diagnostics program finalized an expanded LCD (local coverage determination) for Guardant360 assay. Effectively, Guardant360 is now the first liquid biopsy cancer test to gain coverage for use across the majority of advanced solid tumors in the first-line setting. The MolDx LCD coverage also extends top additional testing for patients whose cancer has progressed after initial treatment. This can help identify new therapeutic treatment options based on newly acquired tumor mutations. The Pan-Cancer Medicare LCD, the inclusion of progression testing, and upcoming FDA approvals for innovative targeted therapies in the lung, prostate, and colorectal cancers, can be major growth catalysts for Guardant360. The company expects direct benefit starting from the second quarter of 2020 and full impact in the third quarter.

Under the current LCD, Guardant Health is reimbursed for one-third of Guardant360 tests used by Medicare patients. The company expects the expanded LCD to result in reimbursement for at least two-thirds of Medicare volumes.

Guardant Health is now focusing on securing FDA approval for Guardant360, which is currently being used in the U.S. as a laboratory-developed test. The company anticipates this decision in 2020. The company also expects FDA approval to secure a place for Guardant360 on Medicare NCD (national coverage determination) list. This will also marginally improve Medicare reimbursement rates and for Guardant360.

All these developments are also expected to enable the company to expand private payer coverage beyond NSCLC. Hence, the company is also set to benefit from commercial reimbursement tailwinds in the near-term.

In addition to clinical opportunity, Guardant360 is also targeting a $2.0 billion biopharma market opportunity. The company is working on strengthening relationships with over 60 pharmaceutical companies to further penetrate Guardant360 as a preferred test for eligible patient enrollment in many types of clinical trials.

Pharmaceutical companies also use the GuardantOMNI test for screening patients to be enrolled in clinical trials evaluating investigational cancer drugs. The test is increasingly used to identify patients that can benefit from targeted therapies, immune-oncology therapies, and PARP inhibitors. GuardantOMNI is also a major tool for biopharmaceutical companies studying a combination of these therapies. Increasing shifts of pharmaceutical companies from Guardant360 to GuardantOMNI for clinical trial enrollments and a growing number of biomarker-driven research programs are key growth drivers for GuardantOMNI.

Chances of the COVID-19 pandemic having a meaningful impact on the demand for these two products remain slim. The worst-case scenario is of demand being deferred to subsequent quarters, both for Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI.

The company has a solid research pipeline

Guardant Health also has a robust pipeline of additional blood-based cancer tests.

As seen in the diagram, the company has estimated addressable U.S. market opportunity for LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2 tests to be much bigger than that of Guardant360, close to $45.0 billion.

LUNAR-1 tests are targeting around 15 million cancer patients which include early cancer patients and cancer survivors. This can help determine optimal adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatment options for these patients. Data presented at ASCO has demonstrated the LUNAR-1 assay's ability to detect those cancer patients who will recur quickly with 100% positive predictive value when ctDNA was detected. In January 2020, the company has initiated a COBRA study in collaboration with NRG Oncology to evaluate the clinical utility of LUNAR-1 MRD (molecular residual disease) assay as a diagnostic biomarker for selecting which patients with stage II colon cancer need adjuvant chemotherapy.

Lunar-2 tests are targeting around 65 million asymptomatic individuals for early detection of cancer through a blood-based test. The company is leveraging learnings from real-world Guardant360 tests to accelerate the research programs. Currently, none of these tests are available commercially. Lunar 1 is available for research purposes.

Despite slowing revenue trajectory, the company continues to be a robust growth pick

In 2019, Guardant Health reported revenues of $214 million, a YoY increase of 137%. The company expects fiscal 2020 revenues to be in the range of $275 million to $285 million, a YoY growth of around 31% at the midpoint. Although the growth pales in front of that seen in 2019, it is still solid double-digit growth. Besides, the slowing down of YoY revenue growth is expected considering that the company now has a higher revenue base. Also, much of the warehoused demand for Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI is now exhausted and now we are also seeing more stable demand.

The plus point here is that Guardant Health's fiscal 2020 revenue guidance was ahead of the Wall Street consensus of $274 million. The company has also not withdrawn the guidance, a good sign considering that majority of companies in the world are revising the guidance downwards due to COVID-19 disruptions.

At the end of 2019, Guardant Health had $791.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. This coupled with a robust revenue trajectory is sufficient to sustain the company's operations. I do not see any challenge to the company continuing as a going concern for many more years.

Investors should be wary of these risks

Investors were disappointed with Guardant Health's fourth-quarter earnings call, despite impressive 2019 performance and fiscal 2020 revenue guidance ahead of the consensus. The company's expectation of fiscal 2020 net loss in the range of $155 million to $160 million, which is much higher than 2019 net loss of $75.6 million, has been a big downer. Although the loss is attributable to the company's ongoing investments in developing its technology platform and expanding the addressable market, investors may not have the appetite, especially in such an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The company is not profitable and may not break even for the next few years. In this backdrop, investors may prefer to park their money in more cash-rich and profitable businesses.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will definitely have some impact on testing volumes in the U.S., considering the social distancing requirements and the tendency of physicians and patients to delay non-essential tests. Hence, the company may report lower revenues and higher losses than previously anticipated in 2020.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Guardant Health is $108.33, 46.39% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at P/S (price-to-sales) multiple of 31.71x, which is not very cheap. However, I believe that the stock can climb much higher considering the high growth opportunity available for liquid biopsy in the cancer diagnostics segment and the company's stable cash position. The company also has a history of underpromising and overachieving when it comes to financial performance. Despite this, I will recommend only patient retail investors to go for the stock, since there are definitely some bumps the company may face in 2020.

Only two analysts have rated the stock in 2020. On February 21, Guggenheim analyst David Westenberg initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $103 price target. On January 6, Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $100 price target. I believe that the target price of $100 is a better reflection of the growth potential of the company in today's changing environment.

I believe investors should start picking up Guardant Health at current levels, as a part of a large diversified portfolio. In such an uncertain environment, it would be best to build a position incrementally by implementing a value averaging strategy. Although chances of significant first quarter underperformance and substantial downward revision of fiscal 2020 guidance seem low, it is best to be prepared for any eventuality. Retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment tenure of at least one year should start considering picking up Guardant Health in April 2020.

