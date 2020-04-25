Why Many REIT Investors Fail

If you want to earn great returns, you need to give up your gambler mentality and start thinking like a real landlord when investing in REITs.

The COVID-19 crisis has once again led to a rise in short-term thinking among REIT investors.

REITs have been enormously lucrative investments over the past decades. Yet, most investors failed to earn these superior returns because they are too impatient.

Over the past 20 years, REITs generated 14.4% per year on average. They outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), growth stocks (IWO), value stocks (IWN), utilities (XLU)… you name it. REITs came ahead of everything else:

This 20-year time frame included two market crashes: The dot-com bubble (2000) and the great financial crisis (2008-2009). The 2008-2009 period was especially hard for REITs with many dropping as much as 80%.

And yet, REITs still managed to recover and generate 14.4% per year on average and outperformed all other asset classes. If you had just held on to a diversified portfolio, kept a consistent approach, and ignored the volatility, you would have come ahead as a big winner.

However, most individual investors did not do that. They panicked, they lacked patience, and they sold at the worst time. I'm willing to bet that most individual REIT investors did not earn even close to the 14.4% return of the sector. In this article, we discuss why so many fail at REIT investing and what you can do to improve your future returns.

You Confuse Gambling and Investing

Most individual REIT investors are fixated on daily quotes, impatiently waiting for REITs to go up in price so that they can feel as if they earned a profit. When prices start to drop, they quickly start panicking and lose patience.

What these investors fail to realize is that it's impossible to predict short-term market performance. REIT share prices go up and down on a daily basis and no one can predict how they will perform within a one-year horizon.

Anything can happen. And therefore, unless you are willing to commit for multiple years, there's really no point in investing in REITs. You might as well just hit the roulette table at your local casino if you are going to fixate on daily prices. It's the same thing so don’t waste your time and energy.

The Landlord vs. The Gambler

When you invest in REITs, you are a part owner in a diversified real estate portfolio. Therefore, you should be thinking like a landlord, and not like a gambler.

Have you ever asked yourself why landlords earn such good returns?

It's because they focus on the rental income first.

They patiently wait for long-term appreciation.

And they ignore the short-term volatility of their property.

It results in less mistakes and more compounding. This is easier done when investing in a private property because it's illiquid, and you don’t have a daily quote to distract you.

With REITs, you get all the same economic benefits as a private property, but because the market is liquid, investors throw their landlord hat away, and start thinking like gamblers.

This is the No. 1 reason why most REIT investors fail to earn good returns in the long run. They don’t give REITs enough time to really do their magic. You are constantly trading in and out of positions and trying to time the market.

While private landlords keep their cool, you as a public landlord (REIT investor), you are constantly acting up. Most importantly, you trade way too much which leads to a loss in compounding, more mistakes, and more transaction fees.

Warren Buffett notes that investors should limit their transactions to the strict minimum, and that's exactly what landlords are doing:

A private landlord buys a rental property and holds on to it for the next 20 years to fund his/her retirement through steady rent checks. This is the way you should be thinking of REITs. You should not be focusing on the price, but on the income. Real estate and REITs always have appreciated in the long run so don’t worry about how they fluctuate in the short run.

This brings us back to today:

The COVID-19 Crisis

The REIT market is down by roughly 30% and everybody is losing their mind. Investors are again claiming that this is the end for REITs and you should quickly get out of the market before you lose even more.

People are gambling on how much other investors will be willing to pay for their shares tomorrow. And they have completely lost track of what they really own: Real estate. These are the times that determine the success of individual investors.

Will you panic and sell off? Or will you be courageous and patient?

Investors who fall victim to their emotions are assured to underperform in the long run. It's very tempting to hop in and out of the market, but this has never consistently worked for anyone. You won't be able to pick a bottom. And you will risk missing the recovery.

Other investors, who keep their head cool and add to their positions while prices are cheap, will outperform and ultimately profit from this latest correction. There's a 100% chance of an eventual recovery. Volatility comes and goes, but the market always has eventually recovered and continued its upward trajectory.

This time around, investors are panicking because of the Coronavirus outbreak. But as with all past outbreaks, this one will eventually come to an end. Natural disasters delay economic activity but do not change the economy’s long-term growth potential.

A 2008-Opportunity All Over Again

Many REITs are today priced at similar levels as during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In hindsight, we know that investing during 2008-2009 was a very lucrative. The world did not end and REITs (VNQ) nearly tripled investor’s money in the following two years:

Yet, once again, you hear investors try to rationalize why “this time is different” and why you should quickly sell.

“Tenant cannot pay rents. Sell!” “Cash flow is collapsing. Sell!!” “REITs are going bankrupt. Sell!!!”

The doom and gloom preachers are busy pumping articles about the end of the world and emotions are running high.

The reality is that the 2008-2009 crisis was actually more dangerous to REITs than the COVID-19 crisis. Back then, REITs were overleveraged heading into the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded. This on its own was a disaster, but what made it even worse is that the banking system collapsed. Suddenly, REITs were not able to refinance loans, which forced them to cut dividends and issue equity at fire sale prices. It was a perfect disaster, but even then, all REITs survived it and only one equity REIT had to temporarily file for bankruptcy protection (an overleveraged mall REIT called GGP).

Now compare that to today. REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever before. Leverage is at a just 35% and maturities are better staggered to avoid another liquidity crisis. The banking system is functioning normally. In fact, banks are flush with cash and interest rates have never been lower. Stimulus packages are massive and designed to help REITs and their tenants.

REITs will suffer a large drop in cash flow during 2020 due to missed rent payments, but this is only a temporary issue, and rent payments will resume as soon as the crisis is over. Therefore, REITs are not facing an existential crisis like they did back in 208-2009.

Here's what Brookfield’s (BAM) CEO, one of the largest real estate owners in the world, recently commented:

In 2008, with the banking system failing, real asset owners didn’t know if many lenders were going to exist in the future. Today, the banking system is in far better shape. It never feels very good to have this degree of chaos, but this will pass.

So before you let emotions take over and start gambling again, perhaps consider for once taking the opposite approach.

Most REITs are not even remotely close to bankruptcy. They will once again recover to previous highs when the crisis is over, and some of them will unlock 100%-200% upside potential in the process.

Think like a landlord, be patient and do not overreact.

Just make sure to select the right investments and then just focus on the income while you wait for the long-term appreciation. Let the liquidity of the REIT market serve you, and not punish you.

