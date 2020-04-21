Telus: This 5%-Yielding Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend By 7%-10% Through 2023

Investment Thesis

Telus Corporation (TU) delivered a good Q4 2019 with modest revenue growth but high single-digit EBITDA growth. Despite negative average revenue per user growth rate in Q4 2019, its wireless EBITDA and margin both increased thanks to lower subsidy cost and net subscribers adds. Besides its communications businesses, the company’s CCC acquisition should help it grow its international business and increase the segment's EBITDA margin. Telus currently pays a 5%-yielding dividend and has consistently increased its dividend in the past decade. We also see a total return of 31% by the end of 2021. Therefore, Telus is a good stock for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Telus delivered a solid Q4 2019. Despite only modest 2.5% growth in its revenue, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 7.9% year over year to C$1.4 billion. The company saw its total subscriber connections increased to 15.2 million. This represented a growth rate of 8.7% year over year. Its free cash flow before tax increased by 21.5% to C$209 million.

Source: Q4 2019 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

EBITDA margin continues to expand for its wireless segment

Similar to its Q3 2019, Telus continued to experience negative average revenue per user growth in Q4 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, its ARPU has declined by 1.1% year over year to C$59.29 per month. This was primarily due to the introduction of unlimited data plans by its competitor (e.g. speed throttled after 10GB, or 15GB). This resulted in a significant decline in data overage fees that it used to charge in the past and contributed to a decline in its ARPU in the past few quarters.

Source: Created by author

However, evaluating its wireless segment by looking at its ARPU is misleading. Telus increased its mobile net additions by 130 thousand in the past quarter (see chart below). This brings its total wireless subscribers to 10.2 million, a growth rate of 5.5% year over year. In addition, Telus’ equipment subsidy continued to decline in the quarter. In fact, its operating expenses declined by 5.6% year over year. As a result, its wireless EBITDA increased by 8% year over year to C$890 million in Q4 2019. This resulted in EBITDA margin expansion of 320 basis points (41.3% in Q4 2019).

Source: Created by author

Looking forward, mobile data consumption should continue to grow at a rapid pace as consumers increasingly grow their data consumption (see chart below). Therefore, Telus should continue to benefit from this trend.

Source: Ericsson

ADT acquisition will bring some near-term headwinds

Towards the end of 2019, Telus closed its ADT acquisition. Telus’ ADT acquisition adds approximately 490 thousand security customers and brings its total of security customers to about 600 thousand by the end of 2019. However, management expects that near-term restructuring costs will result in lower EBITDA margin for its security business. Hence, its 2020 EBITDA from its ADT business will be lower than 2019. Nevertheless, we see cost-saving synergies and cross-selling opportunities in the long-term.

Telus’ CCC acquisition will result in cross-selling opportunities

On January 31, 2019, Telus closed its acquisition of Competence Call Center. This C$1.3 billion acquisition is funded through a combination of equity and debt issuance. Unlike its Telus International that focuses primarily on traditional call centers, CCC has the capability to provide other digital consulting services such as social media monitoring, content moderation services, etc. Therefore, there is good potential for cross-selling opportunities. Since CCC has higher EBITDA margin than the margin of its Telus International segment, this acquisition will immediately boost TI’s EBITDA margin. Hence, management expects that its TI EBITDA margin will trend higher towards the higher end of the 20% ~ 25% EBITDA margin expected in 2020. The combined business will also allow its TI to grow its EBITDA by double-digit. For reader’s information, its TI’s pro forma revenue and EBITDA in 2019 were C$1.75 billion and C$400 million respectively.

Valuation Analysis

Telus generated adjusted EBITDA of C$5.69 billion in 2019. It expects to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 5% ~ 7% in 2020.

Source: Q4 2019 Press Release

Using the midpoint of its 2020 EBITDA guidance, its 2020 EBITDA should reach C$6.04 billion. Assuming its EBITDA will grow by also 6% in 2021, its adjusted EBITDA will reach C$6.40 billion in 2021. Using a conservative EV to EBITDA ratio of 8x, we derived our price target of C$27.68 per share by the end of 2021. Together with its dividend, we have a total return of 31%.

in C$ Million unless otherwise stated 2020E 2021E Adjusted EBITDA $6,035 $6,397 EV/EBITDA 8 8 Enterprise Value $48,277 $51,173 Net Debt $16,500 $16,100 Shares Outstanding (million) 1267 1267 Annual Dividend (C$) $1.17 $1.26 Price Target $27.68 Total Return 31.0%

Source: Created by author

A growing 5%-yielding dividend

Telus has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past decade (see chart below). It has consistently increased its dividend twice per year. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.29125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 5% annually. The company expects to grow its dividend by 7%-10% annually through the end of 2022.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Competition

Telecommunications industry is highly competitive. In the wireline Internet, Telus competes against its cable rival Shaw Communications (SJR) in Alberta and British Columbia. In the wireless front, the company faces competition from its rivals such as BCE (BCE) and Rogers Communications (RCI) as well as new entrants such as Freedom Mobile.

Regulatory Risk

Telecommunications industry is highly regulated and any change in government policy can have a strong impact on any services providers.

Investor Takeaway

We like Telus’ recession resilient business model with consistent EBITDA and dividend growth every year. The company currently pays a 5%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a total return of 31% in the next few years. Therefore, it is a good stock to own for dividend growth investors seeking both income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TU, SJR, RCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.