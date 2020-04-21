Argan: Power Industry Services Division To Drive The Company Forward

We wrote about Argan (AGX) in September of last year and stated that we believed this engineering and construction firm did not have much downside. When we wrote that piece, shares were trading at approximately $39 a share. Shares managed to rally from that point to hit $42 a share in February of this year. Events over the past month or so decreased the stock price to approximately $32 a share. We have since rallied back to approximately $38 a share.

The purpose of our September article was to show how bullish the firm's technicals were shaping up. Nothing has changed here in that regard on the long-term chart. We are still witnessing strong divergences on the RSI momentum indicator, and the MACD indicator is doing its best to give us a solid buying signal.

In fact, if we look at the chart below, we can see that support held up over the past month or so. Suffice it to say, we believe it will only be a matter of time before the market starts to price this stock higher.

Our bullishness with respect to the company's fundamentals stems from the company's power industry segment. Over the past 12 to 15 months, Argan has won multiple service contracts for the construction of natural gas fired power plants. The vast majority of these projects are in the US (Guernsey, Connecticut, etc.), but Argan also (through its APC operation) has just come off the back of completions in Spalding, England, as well as a refurbishment at the Money-point coal plant in Ireland.

Momentum in this division will come from the 1.875MW project in Guernsey, Ohio. The order was given for this power plant in August last year which resulted in encouraging trends in both sales and cash flows for the power industry services division. Remember, this key project still has a good 24 to 30 months of work ahead of it so this is encouraging for future cash flow.

In the power industry services segment, Argan reported $1.3 billion of project backlog at the end of January this year. This number is the basically the dollar amount of awarded contracts minus the revenues which have been collected to date on each individual contract. These are near-term contracts; the backlog could most likely be easily doubled if we were to include further out contracts also which have been given the go-ahead. To put that revised figure in perspective, the company's market cap at present is approximately $600 million so the real backlog in this division could be easily five times this number. Even if Argan gets some cancellations, there is an awful lot of potential here to really grow the market cap of the firm.

Why are we so bullish on this division? We just have to look at the trends. Last year, for example, in the US, electricity generation from coal dropped by almost 16%, whereas electricity generation from natural gas and renewable sources grew meaningfully. Natural gas may not be a renewable source of energy, but it is now widely available and has many advantages over its renewable counterparts. For one, in the US, it the most popular source of energy for power generation. Furthermore, the fracking boom has led to plenty of it being now available at rock-bottom prices. At present, it is the “go-to” source for power generation and it is easy to see why given the cost of the commodity.

Furthermore, electricity demand trends are rising, meaning the world needs new power plants to replace the existing and nuclear plants. This is a double benefit. One, Argan will do refurbishments on existing plants. and two, it will need to build new plants to keep up with demand. Shareholders should not get too concerned with quarterly numbers but focus more on the firm's cash flows. For example, at present, with the firm holding $167 million of cash on its balance sheet, shares are trading for less than four times cash. As long as there is plenty of cash flow there to pay the bills, that backlog will continue to look enticing.

In relation to the dividend, a quarterly amount of $0.25 per share was recently approved which means the yield comes in at 2.61% at present. We do not see issues with respect to the firm's dividend due to how strong the balance sheet is and how much cash flow the company is presently generating. This is why investors should not be focusing on dividend payout ratios (as these are calculated off net-profit) but more on the company's cash flow numbers. Over $53 million of operating cash flow was generated in 2020, yet the firm reported a $40+ million loss in net profit. Total shareholder equity came in at $341 million in 2020. This number is almost $200 million north of the firm's total amount of liabilities. When one takes these numbers into account and links them with the bullish forward-looking fundamentals, we do not see any risk to the firm's dividend.

To sum up, there is a lot to like here with Argan concerning what is coming down the track. Cash flows remain really strong despite posting a negative earnings number for 2020. We may play the long game here, especially if we receive confirmation that we will not get a retest of these recent lows.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.