Management plans to convert all of the specialty department stores into Gordmans by the end of 2020.
Off-price retailers are currently favored by the market.
SSI could be a multi-bagger if management is able to execute the conversion plan.
We do not plan on increasing the position size and view this investment as a "trade" rather than a long-term investment.
NEW HOLDING - Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)
Stage Stores is a retailer that focuses on small markets. The company operates 625 specialty department stores