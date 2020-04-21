There's no doubt that the film industry is undergoing unprecedented difficulties. AMC Entertainment (AMC), in particular, is desperately truing to restructure its debt as its stock continues to plunge toward penny-stock territory, reflecting the market's consensus opinion that debt-holders will take the reins of the company by year-end.

Lions Gate (NYSE:LGF.A) (LGF.B), one of the major Hollywood studios behind box office hits like Hunger Games and John Wick, as well as the hyper-successful run of TV show Mad Men, has not been impervious to the pain. Shares of Lions Gate are down about 35% year-to-date, 60% over the past twelve months, and 80% from all-time highs notched in mid-2018.

Data by YCharts

There's no denying that Lions Gate faces a substantial amount of risk; the key one emerging from its debt-laden balance sheet. Like with theater chains, investors are concerned that shuttered box office demand will make it challenging for Lions Gate to service its substantial debt - but unlike AMC, Lions Gate is a studio with lower fixed costs as well as alternative routes to revenue that don't rely on physical theaters.

Investors should also acknowledge the fact that content is at a huge premium right now. Major studio networks like Netflix (NFLX) are rushing to put out new content for the million of viewers who are now stuck at home with little to do, and companies that license content to Netflix like Lions Gate could benefit from a premium pricing environment. Lions Gate also has its own over-the-top streaming service that is positioned to directly. benefit from an uptick in streaming hours.

The bottom line on Lions Gate: The company's debt-swollen balance sheet certainly merits careful watching, but don't immediately assume that Lions Gate will be pummeled by the coronavirus just because box office revenues are down. At present share prices, Lions Gate trades at an enterprise value that's roughly ~7x trailing cash flows - a bargain that justifies the risk.

Balance sheet carries substantial debt, but several mitigants reduce the risk

Let's start with the elephant in the room: exactly how large is Lions Gate's balance sheet risk? In being bullish on Lions Gate, even I have to concede that the company carries a substantial amount of debt. Its most recent December-end balance sheet shows $195.5 million in cash against $2.78 billion of debt, leading to a net debt position of about $2.6 billion.

Figure 1. Lions Gate December balance sheet

Source: Lions Gate Q4 earnings release

While acknowledging that Lions Gate bears substantial risk due to its mountain of debt, Lions Gate hosted a recent (mid-March) investor call with Wells Fargo (WFC) that addressed several key mitigants to the debt pressure. A replay of the call is available on Lions Gate's investor website. Highlights from this call, which many investors may not yet be aware of, include:

$1.5 billion in unused revolver capacity. Though Lions Gate's balance sheet currently only has roughly $196 million in cash, management noted that Lions Gate has access to a massive $1.5 billion credit line that it uses periodically throughout the year. Lions Gate also mentioned that it's well within its debt covenants and management feels comfortable with the company's current

Lions Gate didn't go into specifics or numbers, but mentioned that the company holds business-interruption insurance policies that will help to cushion the blow from delayed production and theatrical sales. Back-loaded release slate and backlog. Lions Gate describes its 2020 film slate as "back-loaded" (big-budget films scheduled for release this year include Fatale starring Hilary Swank, and Spiral starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson). The company also cites ~$1 billion in overall backlog and fees that will lessen pressure on Lions Gate's working capital.

Some investors may be additionally worried about Lions Gate's ability to make principal repayments. The table shown below, taken from Lions Gate's most recent 10-Q, shows that while a relatively small ~$102 million of long-term debt and filing production loans are due in 2020, $312 million becomes due in 2021 plus off-balance sheet film obligations tallying up to ~$686 million.

Figure 2. Lions Gate debt repayment schedule

Source: Lions Gate most recent 10-Q

To offset this debt repayment, however, we note that 1) Lions Gate's ~$1 billion of backlog generally becomes converted to cash near the completion of films, and so any repayment of production loans or film obligations will also be offset by an inflow of revenue, and 2) by 2021, we'd expect theatrical theatrical revenue to rebound, especially with the slated 2021 release of the fourth installment of the John Wick series (a series starring Keanu Reeves; the latest release generated >$300 million in box office revenues).

We also note that Lions Gate has a strong history of profitable and cash-flowing operations. In the three quarters year-to-date in FY19, Lions Gate has generated $434.4 million in operating cash flow, up 70% y/y. Even after netting out repayments for Lions Gate's film production loans, free cash flow is still positive in the trailing nine months. In Lions Gate's most recent peak year of FY19 (the fiscal year ending in March 2019), the company produced a staggering $637.7 million in adjusted free cash flow.

Figure 3. Lions Gate YTD cash flow trends

Source: Lions Gate Q4 earnings release

Lions Gate's history of cash flow profitability - plus the added flexibility of revolver capacity, backlog, and pending insurance relief - should give investors more comfort around Lions Gate's $2.6 billion net debt position.

How diversified is Lions Gate's revenue stream amid the shuttering of theaters?

The debt question aside, the next biggest worry that investors have is whether Lions Gate is sufficiently well-diversified to cushion a blow from extended theater shutdowns.

What investors should note is that theatrical revenues only contribute less than half of Lions Gate's overall revenue, and even less of the company's overall profit. Take a look at Lions Gate's year-to-date results by segment below.

Figure 4. Lions Gate segment performance

Source: Lions Gate Q4 earnings release

Motion picture revenues of $1.28 billion in the first three quarters of FY19 comprised 43% of overall revenue, and an even smaller 26% contribution to overall segment profits. It's the media networks division - specifically, STARZ - that is Lions Gate's biggest money maker.

Lions Gate also carries several mitigants on the revenue side that investors may not be aware of, that will help to shield the company from an expected decline in theatrical revenues. These include:

STARZ streaming. STARZ is a lesser-known subscription service amid more popular offerings like Netflix, but consumers do have the option to subscribe to STARZ on an over-the-top basis if their cable subscriptions don't include the STARZ network (or if they've already cut cable). STARZ is currently running a trial offer of 6 months at $24.99. On Lions Gate's March investor call, the company called out that its online subscriber trends have improved dramatically since the lockdowns began, indicating that STARZ is also a big beneficiary of the boost in streaming hours. We should also note that TV viewership is up, benefiting the traditional cable STARZ network.

Lions Gate hasn't made any specific moves on this side yet, but like Universal the company could decide to make theatrical releases available for home streaming instead, if theaters remain on extended shutdown.

The bottom line here: With less than half of Lions Gate's revenue tied to theatrical releases (and with management noting that its slate is back-ended anyway), and with potential lifts in streaming and licensing revenues, the net impacts of the virus on Lions Gate may be much more benign than investors are currently giving it credit for.

Key takeaways

At present share prices near $7 for both class A and B shares, Lions Gate trades at a market cap of $1.48 billion. After netting off the $195.5 million of cash and $2.78 billion of debt on its balance sheet, Lions Gate's enterprise value sits at $4.06 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, meanwhile, Lions Gate has generated $606.2 million in operating cash flows - meaning the company is currently trading at just 6.7x EV/TTM OCF. While Lions Gate's business may be rocked this year by the coronavirus and be unable to produce peak cash flow, we've shown in this article that 1) Lions Gate's debt-laden balance sheet has several mitigants that won't necessarily push the company into an emergency scenario due to the coronavirus and 2) upticks in streaming and licensing will help the company get back on its feet faster.

In short, while acknowledging that Lions Gate is a high-risk/high-reward play, investors have a well-timed opportunity to buy an iconic studio at historic lows, at a precise time when distributors like Netflix are demanding fresh content to keep up.