Quantifying Qorvo's Quite Perfect Position

Under the current economic conditions, we are waiting for better prices before purchasing.

It might be separating itself from the pack of competitors.

Qorvo (QRVO), created from a merger between RF Micro and TriQuint, has developed, in our view, quite perfectly positioned technology for the connected world. We explain why.

The 5G Market & IoT

First, it's about 5G; it's about connecting through ground breaking technology. Two fundamentals are about to change our world, fast speeds and low latency:

Real-world speeds: Peak data rates for 5G base stations are impressive at 20Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink per mobile base station. Individual users in mobile device might experience this type of speed. But more commonly individual users will experience more realistic download speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 50Mbps, still fast.

Peak data rates for 5G base stations are impressive at 20Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink per mobile base station. Individual users in mobile device might experience this type of speed. But more commonly individual users will experience more realistic download speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 50Mbps, still fast. Latency: Latency, the time it takes data to travel from one point to another, should be at 4 milliseconds in ideal circumstances, and at 1 millisecond for use cases that demand the utmost speed. Think about this paradigm shift, remote surgeries or safe long-distance control of chemical facilities for instance.

Unlike previous electronic communication, 5G optimizes its use through employing "three different spectrum bands;" low speed, 100Mbps, for wall penetration and coverage; medium speed, 1Gbps with a little level of penetration, and high speed, 10Gbps, called mmWave for high speeds.

Another feature of 5G solves the lack of LTE frequency channel capacity now appearing in many metropolitan areas. Plus the technology divided into three spectrum bands opens opportunities for a huge number of devices to connect with a single base station thus enabling among other technologies, Internet of Things (IoT).

In particular, the high speed band in 5G requires acoustic filter technology generally enabled with very high frequency capable devices. Filter companies supply two different technologies, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW). In general, SAW filters work with "lower frequencies below 1.5 GHz, while BAW technology works best for filter designs above 1.5 GHz." BAW technology, though more costly and difficult to manufacture, becomes essential because it handles high speed networking.

Second, it's about IoT, which 5G opens. IoT, the connecting of large numbers of devices, shifts our world. Hundreds or thousands of tiny sensors might be installed for monitoring human health, our work place, our home or more. We haven't yet imagined the full breadth for which this can take us, but it's huge in numbers. Growth will likely occur for a long period of time.

Qorvo's Business & Products

Qorvo produces a wide array of products for both mobile devices and base station support. Its products are key parts of communication implementations including past networks, 4G LTE and the coming 5G. The company also sells state-of-the-art products for defense systems including radar and other applications. Included in the list are "mobile devices; cellular base stations; defense and aerospace; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment; smart home; and automotive connectivity." Supporting all of the markets requires the company to develop a long list of product types: SAW/BAW filters, duplexers, switches, multimode/multi-band power amplifiers and more.

In the recent past, Qorvo listed several achievements highlighting 5G and BAW technology in particular. We listed two from the many.

Secured new 4G and 5G design wins and extended leadership in BAW-based multiplexers, including hexaplexers and recently launched micro BAW-based quadplexer.

Commenced volume shipments of BAW filters to a top-tier infrastructure OEM supporting China Mobile's 5G small cell deployment.

In September of 2019 the company announced, "Qorvo Launches World's First Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Front-end Module". It is at the forefront within its market's future technologies.

The story continues. In one of our Qorvo Seeking Alpha articles, Queuing Up Qorvo's Quite Full Quiver, we noted, "Its power management business increased 40% quarter over quarter with an expectation for growth to continue for years." The company also noted the importance of and creation of a combined chip with 4G and 5G functionality. Integration, when properly achieved, saves customer's cost, reduces space and generally increases ASP.

Recent Additions

Qorvo added two companies during February. On the 19th, the company announced the completed purchase of Custom MMIC. MMIC devices, Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit, show up in amplifier and power amplifier design. Using MMIC devices has two primary advantages, extremely small in size and generally of lower total cost. One of the disadvantages is once manufactured, it can't be tuned except through redesign, a time consuming process.

The division advertises itself on Qorvo's website, "From next-generation long range military radar systems, to advanced aerospace and satellite communications, microwave signal chains are being pushed to new limits-and no one understands this more than Custom MMIC. Founded in 2006 as a fabless RF and microwave MMIC designer, we've been entrusted by government and defense industry OEMs with their biggest microwave circuit challenges."

Qorvo seems to be strengthening its offering for MMIC products bringing in house a custom designer targeted at defense and space applications.

The second acquisition, Decawave, brings in house ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. This technology provides position accuracy within a few centimeters. UWB also provides networking functions, which Qorvo expects will expand significantly "into new markets in mobile, automotive and industrial and consumer IoT."

An article in 2019 offered this summary, "Ultra-wideband offers high bandwidth with low power usage, but it only works over short distances. That's why other wireless technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are still useful:"

Of important notice, Apple (AAPL) included UWB capabilities in all the iPhone 11 models. Rumors speculate that Apple will soon offer marker products for coupling with items easily lost such as car keys or... Another function will possibly include monitoring of vital signs for the human body: heart rate, respiration, or fall dictation. It can be used in radar systems. Because position is so important with AR, it is likely Apple is linking this technology with new Augmented Reality functions.

This technology works only for short distances compared with Bluetooth. Because it will also force the use of a second standard for networking devices, the natural question becomes will manufacturers include duel technologies especially in smaller simple IoT devices? The practical uses of this technology might be limited to more unique applications such as radar or location. Qorvo seems to believe otherwise.

The Long-Term Growth Curve

The technology change toward 5G is a paradigm shift. After 5G becomes more mainstream, IoT products are expected to blossom from small buds into mammoth sized markets. It won't happen overnight. In our view, this opportunity for growth is years, something we look for before investing.

Competition

Qorvo faces two primary competitors, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Broadcom (AVGO). We begin with Skyworks. A recent news release contained the following, "Skyworks offers a family of solutions that address all existing Wi-Fi®standards and is working in Wi-Fi Alliance to develop its Wi-Fi 6E products that operate in the 5.925 to 7.125 GHz frequency range." Qorvo announced a working product 8 months ago.

With regards to 5G, Skyworks' latest financial report included only this, "Ramped Sky5® portfolio across Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi 5G mobile platforms." Sky5 supports "modulations with up to 100 MHz bandwidth and up to 273 resource block allocations." This only supports lower speed networks.

We also searched the Skyworks' website for references toward BAW technology. We found only two and were listed in its most recent annual report claiming it has BAW technology.

The Qorvo website bears on its home page, delivered 9 billion BAW filters.

With respect to Broadcom our Seeking Alpha article, "Queuing Up Qorvo Quite Full Quiver," noted that Broadcom's RF business is likely for sale. Analysts question Broadcom's ability to compete.

It seems that Qorvo is separating itself.

Investing In QRVO

In our view about investing, it's about when. The economic status begs for patience. Others might agree, some disagree. From an analyst comments referencing both Skyworks and Qorvo,

Canaccord Genuity cuts the targets for Apple suppliers Skyworks (SWKS +2.9%) and Qorvo (QRVO +1.4%), expecting the coronavirus pandemic to lead to weak near-term smartphone sales.

Analyst T. Michael Walkley expects 309M mobile device sales in the June quarter, down from the prior 404M estimate.

The predicted large cut in phone sales either from demand or supply seems ignored by the market with the recent increases in share price.

Skyworks posted an interesting disclaimer in its updated guidance news release, "Skyworks does not expect that the temporary suspension of its Mexicali Operations through April 30, 2020, would have a significant impact on the company's business operations. However, an extended suspension of the Mexicali Operations beyond April 30 would likely impact Skyworks' ability to meet customer demand..." Work and production risks exist. Unknown risks, but nevertheless exists. Markets don't like unknowns.

We included a self-made day-bar chart of Qorvo using TradeStation. It shows several important chart features. The major price of resistance is $90 and thus far, the price hasn't broken it. The price is still trading below the 50 SMA shown with the cyan line and the 200 SMA shown in the white line. It is now overbought in the day bar time frame and has been for a significant period of time. The 50 SMA is about ready to cross under the 200 SMA. The death cross is rarely a good sign. Unless the price breaks and holds above the major point of resistance and the 200 day, the price will most likely fall, probably a significant amount.

We found this short news clip on Fox Business News worthwhile for many reasons. DataTrek Research's Nicholas Colas provided an interview with Barron's Roundtable. Colas discusses both the likelihood of at least a double bottom from the last low and a method for when to start rebuying. He enforced what he refers as the 5 sigma rule, buying something at the close of any day with equal to or greater than -5.0% drops. We encourage all to listen.

Apple's decision to remain quiet isn't helping. After Apple warned several months ago that it wouldn't achieve guidance for the March quarter, it has remained silent. It refused to update March numbers. For us, this translates that the March wasn't good, maybe extremely weak and June isn't clear. The above listed analysts expect June to be poor. We suspect that Apple is hopeful that it can talk up the September or December quarters, thinking the market will look past any bad news. We aren't sure that will happen.

Final Thoughts

Is all the risk baked in? For us, it doesn't seem so. We are waiting for several technical moves and company updates to occur before buying. The stochastic needs to unwind toward underbought and the price, in our view, must move significantly away from the point of major resistance. We would like to hear from Apple on how deep its business dropped. We think it will be deep. We want to watch on how the market reacts. Will it give Apple a pass? Again we aren't sure.

We think Qorvo is lining up with coming growth better than any of the major players in connecting the world. At some point, we hope that the market will give investors a better entry point. If it does, we intend to purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QRVO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.