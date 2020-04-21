While HVAC has proven to be a relatively popular end-market among investors, that hasn’t spared companies like Lennox (NYSE:LII) or Trane (TT) in this recent downturn, as the HVAC market is proving that it too is not immune to pandemic-related declines. Lennox is one of the few companies so far to offer guidance for 2020 (most companies are pulling/suspending guidance), and this management team is estimating a 20% hit from COVID-19 to 2020 revenue.

While Lennox hasn’t been notably stronger than industrials in general this year, I nevertheless find today’s price/valuation too high. I appreciate that HVAC is a popular market with attractive long-term characteristics, but I think that’s true more of commercial HVAC than the U.S. residential market where Lennox is particularly strong. Although I can see Lennox as a potential M&A target, the valuation seems to already reflect that, and this is not one of my favored names.

A Big Miss In The First Quarter

Although COVID-19 didn’t really start hitting most machinery companies until March, the combination of the pandemic and a double-digit decline in heating degree days was enough to hit Lennox’s financials pretty hard. Revenue missed sell-side expectations by about 5%, with severe decremental margins leading to a greater than 36% miss at the segment income line (a $0.60/share miss).

Revenue declined 4% in organic terms, with the Residential business down 5% (a 7% miss) on a 6% decline in volume. Commercial HVAC was the lone bright spot with 3% growth (a small beat) on a 2% volume decline, while Refrigeration declined 12% and missed by more than 12% on an 11% volume decline.

Gross margin declined more than three points in what I expect will be a common theme this quarter (Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) had a sharp gross margin decline as well), as large manufacturers simply can’t shrink their manufacturing footprint and/or cost structure quickly enough to keep up with this sudden downturn. Operating income declined more than 60% this quarter, with segment-level profits down 53% and segment margin declining 750bp.

At the segment level, Residential earnings declined 63% and margin was down 1120bp, with that margin coming in more than four points lower than expected. Commercial earnings rose 24% on an 180bp margin improvement that beat by more than a point. Refrigeration earnings dropped 93% and margin contracted 730bp, missing expectations by 770bp.

As I said, both COVID-19 and weather conspired to produce this weaker set of results. Contractors cut back their orders for residential systems in the quarter, and Lennox also saw weaker aftermarket demand due to stay-at-home orders (although repair services have generally been deemed essential).

2020 Will Be Ugly, But How Sharp Will The Recovery Be?

I give credit to Lennox management for stepping up and attempting to offer 2020 guidance at a time when most companies are pulling guidance given the dramatic uncertainty created by COVID-19. Management expects a 20% hit from COVID-19, pulling revenue growth down from +6% at the prior midpoint to -14% at the new midpoint (with a range of down 11% to down 17%). Management is already focusing on SG&A costs and working capital management to preserve margin and cash flow, but there are going to be significant decremental pressures at work – I expect operating margin to decline by around three points at this point.

Management didn’t really make an attempt to characterize the recovery, and I think that’s a reasonable decision at this point. Right now there seems to be broad consensus that COVID-19 will push the U.S. into a meaningful recession (it looks like expectations are coalescing around a 5% full-year drop in GDP for 2020), but no such consensus on the shape of the recovery.

As is usually the case, I think the shape of the recovery will vary with the particular end-market in question. Given the conditions that preceded COVID-19, I could see markets like autos, factory automation, electronics, “general industrial”, and possibly residential construction all having more V-shaped recoveries, while I think aerospace and non-residential construction could be looking at more U-shaped recoveries.

That potential for a V-shaped recovery in residential construction is certainly relevant to Lennox, given its heavy skew to residential spending (even though about 80% of its business is replacement versus new construction). Housing was already below its prior peaks going into this downturn, and while LII saw sharp declines in 2009, it also saw a big rebound in 2010. Clearly quite a bit depends on how unemployment tracks in the second half of 2020 and what consumer balance sheets look like going into 2021, but it’s plausible to me that Lennox could see a stronger overall 2021/2022 than more commercial-oriented peers like Carrier (CARR), Johnson Controls (JCI), and Trane.

Longer-Term Considerations

I’m bullish on the long-term outlook for HVAC, as I believe that global trends like urbanization, energy conservation, and building automation are all significant tailwinds. Unfortunately, those trends aren’t as relevant to U.S. residential (Lennox’s largest market) as they are to global commercial. Lennox’s exposure to non-U.S. commercial is relatively limited (around 3% of sales), and the company likewise isn’t as strong as I’d like in areas like aftermarket components, services, and controls (about 15% of the HVAC business is in parts and service).

Lennox may well see a stronger recovery in its core U.S. residential markets than its peers see in their commercial businesses, but longer term, I think many of Lennox’s rivals have better addressable market opportunities.

A key “but” is M&A. The HVAC market is ripe for consolidation, and Lennox management has been pretty consistent in saying that they see themselves as a consolidator, not as a target. Given the balance sheet and the size of the company, though, I’m not sure how realistic that really is – Lennox could perhaps acquire some smaller OUS HVAC businesses, but then I wonder about scale and margins being a challenge.

With several multi-industrials reportedly on the hunt for new acquisitions, I could see Lennox as a target; the company’s margins and U.S. focus could be challenges, but not insurmountable ones. It’s also possible that one of its peers will look at Lennox as an opportunity to build scale in the U.S. residential market and drive better operating synergies over the longer term.

The Outlook

On its own merits, I think Lennox can generate long-term annualized revenue growth around 3%, with some further potential for margin and asset utilization improvement. I expect Lennox to drive its FCF margins from the mid-to-high single-digits to low double-digits over time, supporting a healthy mid-single-digit annualized FCF growth rate. Unfortunately, that’s well below what already seems to be in the price, and the prospective returns at today’s price aren’t all that attractive relative to my DCF-based estimate of fair value.

Lennox is likewise not that cheap from a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA perspective. I don’t believe margins will quickly snap back to 2019 levels, and though I do expect improvement in 2021 and 2022, even using those estimates and a 13x forward EBITDA on 2021 EBITDA doesn’t drive an attractive fair value.

The Bottom Line

Could Lennox bounce back more strongly than I expect and see higher margins, earnings, and cash flow in 2021 and beyond? Certainly. But I believe in modeling and investing with a margin of safety, and I don’t think much margin of safety is priced in today. Consequently, while I like the market Lennox serves (broadly defined), it’s not my preferred play.