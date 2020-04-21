Goodrich Petroleum - Overly Discounted Micro Cap Gas Play

We see the name as medium safe way to play the ongoing fundamental improvement in the natural gas macro.

This is Z4 Research Quick Cheat Sheet Update

The Basic Story: This is a micro cap, gassy, Hayensville player. They are modestly levered and operating on a reduced, maintenance style budget this year. We have followed them for two decades. They seem to have learned their lesson with regard to debt in this latest incarnation. Management is technically savvy and many years ago I sat across the table from them, back in the days before they went unconventional, hand drawing bright spots on fault blocks from their maps over lunch. Gil Goodrich is a patient, thoughtful ship captain, experienced far beyond his current ship's size.

They are set to:

Generate single digit growth for 2020 (full year 2020 is set to be slightly below the 4Q19 production level),

Underspend cash flow (just 4 wells the 2020 program),

And maintain a modestly levered balance sheet this year (around 1.3x at YE20 on Street EBITDA).

They are:

Tiny in terms of production (just 135 MM/d to 140 or so), market cap ($66 mm), and TEV ($192 mm).

Gassy (98% last year going to 99% this year).

Haynesville focused (they have other interests but right now the story is all in on the Haynesville - high pressure, high rate gas wells with a big inventory (they say 16 years)),

Low cost ($0.05/Mcfe LOE; with all in cash costs below a buck),

60% hedged for gas in 2020, largely via swaps at $2.64 with a smaller portion via 2 way collars with floors at $2.40. They make a tiny bit of oil and are almost fully hedged for it this year above $57,

Relatively lightly shorted at 5% of outstanding,

Cheap on a reserves basis (see bottom of cheat sheet),

Cheap on a TEV/EBITDA basis although because of price expectations their out year multiples are slightly higher than the 2019 one (but all are below 3x).

Balance Sheet:

No senior term debt aside from the senior credit facility.

Net debt to annualized 4Q19 EBITDA is 1.2x which is fine with us.

Net debt to TTM EBITDA is 1.3x. Also fine.

Net debt to YE20 EBITDA is expected to be about 1.3x. Still fine.

. Still fine. They are highly drawn on their revolver at 74%. Way higher than we like to see. Look for any free cash generation to start to pay this down. The spring redetermination could see the commitment trimmed slightly (we should find out with the 1Q20 report).

Other Items:

On our model, a move of $0.25 for natural gas would push EBITDA up by about $5 mm (not much but again, they are tiny).

We also see the Street estimate for full year 2020 as modestly too low. We are $8 mm over Street at $78 mm (2.7x) using $2.00 natural gas and would be at $88 mm at $2.50 (2.4x).

natural gas and would be at $88 mm at (2.4x). Please see our recent article on (AR) here for a quick look at key gassy group metrics.

Nutshell: It's a tiny little player, lightly levered, gassy player trading at low low valuations on multiple metrics. We don't know if the spring redetermination will prove problematic for them but think any trimming will be slight. We expressed a view to be long this name last year at about $10 but did not bite. This is unlikely to be a core holding for us but we may trade it as a value name that will bounce when gas prices do which could move EBITDA materially given the 40% of expected 2020 volumes that are currently naked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, GDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.