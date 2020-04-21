Lumos Pharma: LUM-201 In PGHD Offers Significant Upside Potential

The commercial opportunity is significant: given the choice between an injectable medication and an oral for their child, parents will choose an oral every time.

Given the commercial opportunity for the drug, it's possible the company could trade near a $300-400 million market cap by Phase 2 readout.

Overview of Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that formed in March 2020 as a result of a merger with NewLink Genetics. The combined company now trades on Nasdaq under the ticker "LUMO". The new company will focus on the development of Lumos's sole product LUM-201 (ibutamoren), an oral medication for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) and other rare endocrine disorders.

As of March 31, 2020, the company's pro forma cash position is above $80 million and expected to last through the top-line data readout for the Phase 2b trial of LUM-201 in PGHD in mid-2021. This does not include expected funds from the sale of the priority review voucher (PRV), which the company received as a result of the FDA approval of ERVEBO in December 2019. LUMO is entitled to 60% of the value of the PRV sale, where their cut would be approximately $60 million. So, the company is currently trading at a roughly 50% discount to their pro forma cash position, including the PRV sale. Additionally, the cash burn is only expected to be $6.5-7.5 million per quarter in 2020. Given the opportunity with the drug, it's possible that this could trade up to a $300-400 million market cap by the time we see top-line data from the Phase 2b trial in mid-2021.

Lead Asset LUM-201 in PGHD

Pediatric growth hormone deficiency is a rare disorder characterized by inadequate secretion of growth hormone (GH) from the anterior pituitary gland. Children with growth hormone deficiency show symptoms of growth retardation, short stature, and delay of maturation as a result of slow bone growth in the extremities that is disproportionate to the child's age.

Lumos's lead product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule designed for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. LUM-201 functions as a ghrelin agonist and a growth hormone secretagogue, thereby increasing GH secretion from the pituitary gland.

LUM-201 was formerly known as Ibutamoren, MK-677, or MK-0677 and was studied by Merck (NYSE:MRK) in multiple indications, including pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Importantly, the Merck studies provide a large safety database and - to a certain degree - proof of concept for LUM-201. It indeed does boost endogenous growth hormone levels and, to this day, remains a popular "supplement" that's being used (and sometimes abused) by bodybuilders. The studies in pediatric growth hormone deficiency failed to establish non-inferiority when compared to daily injectable growth hormone.

However, the licensees of Merck have been able to bring LUM-201 back to life by segmenting patients by using predictive enrichment markers (PEMs). In short, Lumos is selecting for patients that produce a certain level of endogenous growth hormone and are also responding to stimulation with LUM-201. It is a subset of about 50-60% of pediatric growth hormone patients that are basically less severe and are potentially able to do well enough with an oral drug instead of an injectable.

PEM positivity is defined based on 2 criteria:

Baseline serum IGF-1 > 30 ng/ml Peak serum GH level > 5ng/ml in response to a single oral dose of LUM-201

It is important to notice that those criteria are not based on random biomarkers and cutoffs but are based on the pathophysiology of growth hormone deficiency.

IGF-1 is being produced by the liver in response to growth hormone and is being used as a proxy for endogenous growth hormone production. Demanding minimum levels of 30ng/ml excludes patients with a very severe growth hormone deficiency that is basically starved from growth hormone and typically exhibit stark catch-up growth when treated with recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH). The graph below shows that the annualized growth velocity in PEM-positive patients treated with rhGH was only 9cm/year, as compared to almost 14cm/year in PEM positive patients. Therefore, the requirement for patients to have IGF-1 levels >30 ng/ml is, therefore, lowering the bar for LUM-201 as it will only have to show non-inferiority against rhGH in patients that show less catch up growth.

PEM-positivity also demands a serum GH level > 5ng/ml in response to a single oral dose of LUM-201. This makes sure that prospective patients can produce enough of their own growth hormone when stimulated with LUM-201 to forego injections. As you can see in the graph below, this boosts the growth observed with 0.8mg/kg/d from 5cm/year to almost 8cm/year.

Using those 2 criteria described above to define PEM-positivity already brings LUM-201 0.8 mg/kg/d into the required non-inferiority range of 2cm/year.

The company's patent provides some patient-level data, which encouragingly show relatively little variability in the response to both rhGH and LUM-201 in PEM-positive patients (see graph below).

Three additional reasons to be optimistic about Lumos's Phase 2 trial

We've seen above that a retrospective, PEM-based analysis of Merck's Phase 2 data would put LUM-201 into a 2cm non-inferiority range. However, the growth velocity is numerically inferior by about 1 cm/year. There are three reasons to be optimistic, that the actual results in Lumos's Phase 2 trial will be at least on par with daily injectable rhGH.

1. The daily rhGH dose in the Lumos trial will likely be lower

Merck ran its Phase 2 against 42 mcg/kg/d of growth hormone. More recent trials (including Ascendis for its once-weekly injection, see slide below) used a lower dose of 34 mcg/kg/d as a comparator, as it is the highest dose of rhGH that is approved internationally. We believe that Lumos will also run its Phase 2 trial against 34 mcg/kg/d, which should lower the bar for LUM-201.

2. Lumos will include 2 higher dose cohorts

The highest dose tested in pediatric patients by Merck was 0.8 mg/kg/d. Lumos is planning to use this dose in its low dose cohort, but include cohorts dosed with 1.6 mg/kg/d and 3.2 mg/kg/d, respectively.

We believe that there's a solid rationale to do so, as there was a solid dose-response relationship between the 0.4 mg/kg/d and 0.8 mg/kg/d arm, especially in PEM positive patients (see above).

Further, Merck observed a continuation of this dose-response relationship with corresponding higher doses in healthy adult volunteers (see below). We, therefore, believe that there's compelling evidence that the higher dose cohorts will produce results that are at least comparable with daily rhGH.

3. A formulation change during the prior Phase 2 trial might have impacted results

According to Lumos, a formulation change has occurred 6 months into dosing of the prior trial that resulted in 30-40% lower exposure to LUM-201. This might have impacted the results and made the oral arm perform worse.

Solid patent protection due to PEM

Lumos was issued a US patent for its PEM with an expiration in 2036 (plus potential patent term extensions). Since LUM-201 is only efficacious in PEM-positive patients, we would expect the PEM to be included in a potential label upon approval, which should provide the company with bulletproof patent protection until the 9763919B2 patent expires.

Current Treatments Options and Why LUM-201 is Preferable

PGHD is, currently, treated with daily injections of growth hormone. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) has successfully completed Phase 3 trials for a weekly injectable and is currently valued at $6.1Bn, as investors expect parents to switch from daily to weekly injections at a high rate.

We understand that investors might be hesitant to own Lumos prior to having positive proof of concept data in hand. However, we also see LUM-201 as an extraordinarily interesting drug that could provide for a very exciting investment narrative once it proves to be comparable to daily rhGH next year.

Although growth hormone has generally been deemed safe and effective by researchers and the FDA, the route of administration is not ideal. Providing comparable safety and efficacy are demonstrated with LUM-201, parents, and physicians would choose an oral formulation over an injectable of the same medicine any day. In the event of approval, LUM-201 would provide a preferable alternative to the current injectable options for PEM-positive PGHD patients. Therefore, even if only 50-60% of patients can be treated with an oral, we'd expect a peak sales potential of several hundred million dollars.

Future Opportunities for LUM-201

In addition to the current development of LUM-201 in PGHD, the company intends to initiate Phase 2 trials in both Turner Syndrome and for children born small for gestational age (SGA). There are many other growth disorder indications in which LUM-201 could eventually be developed, including Prader-Willi Syndrome, Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS), and others, though the company hasn't outlined a plan for additional indications at this time.

Catalysts

Sale of Priority Review Voucher (PRV)

On December 20, 2019, the FDA approved Merck's application for its Ebola vaccine, ERVEBO, which was developed in partnership with NewLink. On January 3, 2020, the FDA issued a priority review voucher to Merck, and Merck, in turn, assigned all of its rights relating to the PRV to NewLink on February 4, 2020, of which NewLink, now Lumos, is entitled to 60% of the value of the PRV.

PRV sales peaked in 2015 when AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) purchased a PRV from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) for $350 million. Since then, sales have declined. Reflecting on sales from 2019, we can assume the PRV will be sold for around $100 million, and Lumos would, therefore, receive around $60 million.

Proof of Concept Data Due Mid-2021

Lumos is expected to initiate enrollment in their Phase 2b trial sometime in mid-2020. From recent discussions with management, the trial should be straightforward and quick to enroll patients, as most other growth hormone trials have ended in the recent past. We, currently, expect to see proof of concept data from the Phase 2b trial roughly one year out from trial initiation, sometime mid-2021.

Future In-Licensing of an Additional Product

Lumos is, currently, evaluating opportunities to acquire or in-license additional rare disease assets to strengthen its pipeline.

Risks

As with any investment, this is not without its risks, and we encourage readers to do their own due diligence. LUM-201 could face hurdles down the road if unable to demonstrate comparable safety and efficacy to its injectable counterparts, as well as commercial competition from these after eventual approval. However, if LUM-201 is successful, we see the drug being the superior choice because parents will opt for an oral medication over an injection for their child any day.

There is also the possibility that we could see delays in enrollment and completion of the Phase 2b trial for LUM-201 due to current circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Conclusion

We believe LUMO is an attractive investment opportunity, given the potential for LUM-201 in PGHD and upcoming catalysts for the company over the next year. Providing the safety and efficacy of LUM-201 are comparable to existing injectable formulations of growth hormone secretagogues, the value proposition is far superior, given the oral formulation. Parents of children with PGHD will see this as a win every time when faced with the decision to inject their child weekly, as opposed to giving them an oral medication to take daily.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.